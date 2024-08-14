All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
NASCAR Cup Richmond II

NASCAR revokes Austin Dillon's playoff spot after Richmond Cup win

NASCAR has issued penalties for the final lap fiasco at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, which saw Austin Dillon plow his way through two rivals to take victory and lock himself into the playoffs.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

Dillon's controversial Richmond win stands, but his automatic playoff berth has been revoked by NASCAR. This is true for both the driver and owner playoffs.

Joey Logano passed Dillon for the lead at the start of the two-lap shootout and looked like he would hang on for the win when Dillon drove deep into Turn 3 on the final lap and knocked Logano into the outside wall.

Moments later, Denny Hamlin came up on the inside of Dillon to challenge for the lead, but Dillon hooked him into the outside wall. The Richard Childress Racing driver then captured the checkered flag as the caution flew. He was 32nd in points before the victory.

Several drivers condemned the move, and Hamlin publicly called for the win to be taken away. Should Dillon win again, he can still make the playoffs.

This is stunning and unprecedented move by the sanctioning body. NASCAR previously stripped a playoff spot from Martin Truex Jr. during the 2013 season after the 'SpinGate' scandal at Richmond. Both Dillon and team have been docked 25 points.

They've also suspended Dillon's spotter Brandon Benesch for the next three points-paying events, through Darlington, September 1, 2024. Benesch was on the radio shouting "wreck him" just before Hamlin was sent into the outside wall.

Richard Childress Racing will appeal the penalties, releasing the following statement: "Richard Childress Racing is very disappointed in NASCAR’s penalty against the No. 3 team. We do not agree with the decision that was made and plan to appeal."

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang

Photo by: NASCAR Media

Logano was irate after Dillon intentionally wrecked him, railing against the RCR driver in post-race interviews. Before that, he pulled down pitroad and did a burn out in front of the No. 3 stall.

Several people, including members of the Dillon family, had to quickly out of the way of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford. A NASCAR official furiously approached Logano's car as it finally screeched to a halt. As a result, NASCAR has fined Logano $50,000.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Dillon: Spotter was “wrong” to shout “wreck him!” before Hamlin clash
Next article Retired NASCAR Cup champion Kurt Busch arrested on DWI charges

Top Comments

Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Haas names new crew chief to champion Custer's 2025 NASCAR Cup entry

Haas names new crew chief to champion Custer's 2025 NASCAR Cup entry

NASCAR Cup
Haas names new crew chief to champion Custer's 2025 NASCAR Cup entry
Retired NASCAR Cup champion Kurt Busch arrested on DWI charges

Retired NASCAR Cup champion Kurt Busch arrested on DWI charges

NASCAR Cup
Retired NASCAR Cup champion Kurt Busch arrested on DWI charges
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

Haas names new crew chief to champion Custer's 2025 NASCAR Cup entry

Haas names new crew chief to champion Custer's 2025 NASCAR Cup entry

NAS NASCAR Cup
Haas names new crew chief to champion Custer's 2025 NASCAR Cup entry
The damning data behind Austin Dillon's unprecedented NASCAR penalty

The damning data behind Austin Dillon's unprecedented NASCAR penalty

NAS NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
The damning data behind Austin Dillon's unprecedented NASCAR penalty
Bagnaia: "Strange" Ducati GP24 has moved clear of GP23 despite no upgrades

Bagnaia: "Strange" Ducati GP24 has moved clear of GP23 despite no upgrades

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP
Bagnaia: "Strange" Ducati GP24 has moved clear of GP23 despite no upgrades
Conor Daly is fired up about his chance with "underdog" Juncos Hollinger

Conor Daly is fired up about his chance with "underdog" Juncos Hollinger

Indy IndyCar
Madison
Conor Daly is fired up about his chance with "underdog" Juncos Hollinger

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia