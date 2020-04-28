NASCAR approves playoff waivers for Kenseth and Newman

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
23 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
100 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
107 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
128 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
141 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
149 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
156 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
163 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
170 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
177 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
184 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
191 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR approves playoff waivers for Kenseth and Newman

shares
comments
NASCAR approves playoff waivers for Kenseth and Newman
By:
Apr 28, 2020, 9:10 PM

Both Matt Kenseth and Ryan Newman have been granted waivers from NASCAR, making both drivers eligible for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series championship playoffs.

Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
Ryan Newman with his daughters Brooklyn Sage, Ashlyn Olivia
Crash of Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Koch Industries
Matt Kenseth, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Fusion #DoYouKnowJack
Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank
Kyle Larson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Chevrolet Camaro Credit One Bank

Newman was sidelined following an airborne crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500 where he sustained a head injury, missing the next three races on the schedule before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season.

Now that he has been medically cleared to return to the driver's seat, NASCAR has granted him a waiver to compete for the championship should he make the playoffs.

There is a precedence for this with waivers granted in the past to drivers who have been forced out of the car due to injuries. The most famous circumstance of this happening would have to be Kyle Busch in 2015, who went on to win the series title after missing the first 11 races of the season due to a leg injury.

Read Also:

Kenseth's waiver is more uncharted territory, as he made no attempt to race the first four races of the season. However, the rule's purpose is to dissuade drivers and teams from skipping races after winning and locking themselves into the playoffs, making the Kenseth situation a gray area.

Kenseth had no intentions of competing at all until Chip Ganassi Racing was forced to react to an unforeseen situation with Kyle Larson's use of a racial slur on stream. 

Regardless of the reasoning, this now means Kenseth can compete for the title should he either reach the top 16 in points by the end of the regular season or win a race and enter the top-30 in the standings.

30th place has only scored 33 points, which should not be difficult for Kenseth to reach. Newman never fell out of the top-30, currently sitting 29th with 36 points after missing three races as he recovered.

Read Also:

Next article
Matt Kenseth's winding road back to the NASCAR Cup Series

Previous article

Matt Kenseth's winding road back to the NASCAR Cup Series
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Matt Kenseth , Ryan Newman
Author Nick DeGroot

Race hub

All-Star

All-Star

15 May - 16 May
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Lauda won F1's closest ever title battle

2
Formula 1

The impossible challenge of the 2020 F1 calendar

3
MotoGP

Ducati needs "Dovizioso more than he needs Ducati"

4
Esports

Format locked in for North American Supercars races

5
Formula 1

Formula 1 shutdown period extended again

Latest videos

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Latest news

NASCAR approves playoff waivers for Kenseth and Newman
NAS

NASCAR approves playoff waivers for Kenseth and Newman

Matt Kenseth's winding road back to the NASCAR Cup Series
NAS

Matt Kenseth's winding road back to the NASCAR Cup Series

Bowman: NASCAR can still "put on great shows" without fans
NAS

Bowman: NASCAR can still "put on great shows" without fans

Ryan Newman medically cleared by NASCAR
NAS

Ryan Newman medically cleared by NASCAR

Matt Kenseth to replace Larson at Chip Ganassi Racing
NAS

Matt Kenseth to replace Larson at Chip Ganassi Racing

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
17 Sep - 20 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.