NASCAR postpones Atlanta and Homestead races

NASCAR joins most major American sporting leagues in cancelling all activity this weekend due to the mounting threat of the coronavirus. In addition to this weekend's races at Atlanta Motor Speedway. next weekend's event at Homestead-Miami Speedway will also be postponed.

NASCAR statement

“NASCAR has decided to postpone the race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway this weekend and Homestead-Miami Speedway next weekend. We believe this decision is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our fans, competitors, officials and everyone associated with our sport. We will continue to monitor this dynamic situation as we assess future race events.”

This follows NASCAR's initial decision Thursday to bar fans from attending the event at Atlanta Motor Speedway and next weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Sporting events around the world have been cancelled or postponed due to the growing pandemic with Formula 1 calling off the first three races of its 2020 season.

The IndyCar season-opener at St. Petersburg is set to be run without fans while the Grand Prix of Long Beach has already been cancelled.