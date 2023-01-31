NASCAR could see its first oval race with rain tires this year
NASCAR has approved the use of wet weather tires at some ovals ahead of the 2023 season.
During a briefing with reporters at its research and development center in Concord, N.C., NASCAR officials said they have approved the use of a wet weather tire for “limited use” on several oval tracks across all three national series – Cup, Xfinity and Trucks.
The tires – different from those used at the series’ road courses – will be available at the following tracks: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Indianapolis Raceway Park, Martinsville, Milwaukee, New Hampshire, North Wilkesboro, Phoenix and Richmond.
Wet weather tires have been used on the series’ road courses for many years. The “wet weather package” includes windshield wipers, rain lights and mud flaps.
“All the teams have been basically instructed to show up at these events ready to race as they will at a road course,” said Elton Sawyer, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition.
“Our goal here is to get back to racing as soon as possible. If there is an opportunity to get cars or trucks on the race track and speed up the process to get back to racing, that’s what our goal is.
“We’re also very cognizant that we will not be racing in full-blown rain for any length like we would on a road course.”
NASCAR and Goodyear tested an oval rain tire at two tracks last season – Martinsville in March and Richmond in May – with successful results.
At the May test, reigning Cup champion Joey Logano tried to envision the use of the tires.
“Maybe it’s not that we’re racing in down-pouring rain, but maybe we can race on those race tracks when it’s still damp and go out there and race then, and the track dry off quicker and not have fans sitting there waiting for the track to dry,” he said.
The use of the tires will be “a process” said John Probst, NASCAR’s senior vice president of racing innovation.
“It will be crawl/walk/run,” he said. “We don’t intend initially for it to be really raining and go racing but we might be able to if we get in enough practice. Never say never.”
Probst said the possibility of the tires’ use is there for the championship races at Phoenix in November, but that could change.
“There’s a lot more opinions to weigh in between now and then,” he said.
