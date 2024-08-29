On Thursday, NASCAR officially released its 2025 schedule, highlighted by the first-ever Cup race in Mexico, which will replace one of the two Richmond races on June 15. The international race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez was revealed earlier this week, and before that, NASCAR also announced Bowman Gray Stadium as the new host of the pre-season exhibition known as the ‘Clash.’ That race is scheduled for February 2.

The new season officially kicks off with the 67th running of the Daytona 500 on February 16. It will be drafting tracks back-to-back again s the Cup Series visits Atlanta Motor Speedway the following week. COTA also moves up a bit and becomes the third round of the year.

The Easter Break returns, serving as the only off-weekend throughout the entire season. However, this break will serve as the return to a beloved track for the lower divisions. On Easter Weekend, the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series will compete at Rockingham Speedway. It will be the first national-level race at ‘The Rock’ since 2013. The Truck Series is also heading to Lime Rock Park for the first time.

Back to the Cup schedule, Mexico and Bowman Gray are the only new races. However, several dates have been moved around. Homestead-Miami Speedway is once again out of the playoffs and returns to an early-season date, scheduled for March 23. Many still clamor for the track to regain its position as the finale, but Phoenix Raceway remains the host of the title-decider. Along with Homestead, Watkins Glen International and Atlanta Motor Speedway have been taken out of the playoffs.

This year, the Olympic break forced some one-off changes to the schedule, but in 2025, Daytona will once again be the regular season finale. The Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway opens up the playoffs once again, which will have a different look next year. WWT Raceway (Gateway) and New Hampshire Motor Speedway are both joining the ten-race postseason. Charlotte Motor Speedway will continue to run the ROVAL course, despite some calls for it to go back to the oval layout. Talladega is now in the semi-final round. A detailed look at the full schedule can be found below.

2025 NASCAR Cup schedule

DATE TRACK/RACE IMPORTANT NOTES February 2 Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium February 13 Duels at Daytona International Speedway February 16 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway 67th running of NASCAR's crown jewel event. February 23 Atlanta Motor Speedway March 2 Circuit of the Americas March 9 Phoenix Raceway March 16 Las Vegas Motor Speedway March 23 Homestead-Miami Speedway Moves back outside of the playoffs March 30 Martinsville Speedway April 6 Darlington Raceway April 13 Bristol Motor Speedway April 20 EASTER BREAK The only off-weekend during the season April 27 Talladega Superspeedway May 4 Texas Motor Speedway May 11 Kansas Speedway May 18 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway The special event returns to NWS for third consecutive year. May 25 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway NASCAR's longest race and another crown jewel June 1 Nashville Superspeedway June 8 Michigan International Speedway June 15 Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City The first points-paying Cup race outside of the US since 1958 June 22 Pocono Raceway June 28 Atlanta Motor Speedway Moves back outside of the playoffs July 6 Chicago Street Course Third running of this street course event July 13 Sonoma Raceway July 20 Dover Motor Speedway First Dover race scheduled for July since the inaugural race in 1969 July 27 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Another crown jewel and the second consecutive year back on the oval August 3 Iowa Speedway Iowa returns after making its debut on the Cup calendar in 2024 August 10 Watkins Glen International The Glen moves back to its usual date outside of the playoffs August 16 Richmond Raceway Down to one race after losing its early season date to Mexico August 23 Daytona International Speedway The end of the regular season PLAYOFFS BEGIN PLAYOFFS BEGIN PLAYOFFS BEGIN August 31 [ROUND OF 16] Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway This crown jewel event opens the playoffs September 7 [ROUND OF 16] WWT Raceway (Gateway) Gateway hosts a playoff race for the very first time September 13 [ROUND OF 16] Bristol Motor Speedway The Round of 16 elimination race September 21 [ROUND OF 12] New Hampshire Motor Speedway NHMS joins the playoffs, opening the Round of 12 September 28 [ROUND OF 12] Kansas Speedway October 5 [ROUND OF 12] Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL The Round of 12 elimination race October 12 [ROUND OF 8] Las Vegas Motor Speedway LVMS opens the Round of 8 in the playoffs October 19 [ROUND OF 8] Talladega Superspeedway The famous superspeedway moves into the penultimate round of the playoffs in a controversial move October 26 [ROUND OF 8] Martinsville Speedway The Round of 8 elimination race November 2 [CHAMPIONSHIP 4] Phoenix Raceway Phoenix hosts the title-deciding race for the sixth consecutive year.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule

Date Race / Track Saturday, February 15 Daytona Saturday, February 22 Atlanta Saturday, March 1 COTA Saturday, March 8 Phoenix Saturday, March 15 Las Vegas Saturday, March 22 Homestead-Miami Saturday, March 29 Martinsville Saturday, April 5 Darlington Saturday, April 12 Bristol Saturday, April 19 Rockingham Saturday, April 26 Talladega Saturday, May 3 Texas Saturday, May 24 Charlotte Saturday, May 31 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, June 14 Mexico City Saturday, June 21 Pocono Friday, June 27 Atlanta Saturday, July 5 Chicago Street Race Saturday, July 12 Sonoma Saturday, July 19 Dover Saturday, July 26 Indianapolis Saturday, August 2 Iowa Saturday, August 9 Watkins Glen Friday, August 22 Daytona Saturday, August 30 Portland Saturday, September 6 World Wide Technology Raceway Friday, September 12 Bristol Saturday, September 27 Kansas Saturday, October 4 Charlotte Roval Saturday, October 11 Las Vegas Saturday, October 18 Talladega Saturday, October 25 Martinsville Saturday, November 1 Phoenix (Championship)

2025 NASCAR Truck Series schedule