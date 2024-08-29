NASCAR reveals full Cup schedule for 2025, shaking up the playoffs
After several isolated announcements surrounding specific races, NASCAR has finally revealed the complete schedule for the 2025 season, shuffling around several dates.
On Thursday, NASCAR officially released its 2025 schedule, highlighted by the first-ever Cup race in Mexico, which will replace one of the two Richmond races on June 15. The international race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez was revealed earlier this week, and before that, NASCAR also announced Bowman Gray Stadium as the new host of the pre-season exhibition known as the ‘Clash.’ That race is scheduled for February 2.
The new season officially kicks off with the 67th running of the Daytona 500 on February 16. It will be drafting tracks back-to-back again s the Cup Series visits Atlanta Motor Speedway the following week. COTA also moves up a bit and becomes the third round of the year.
The Easter Break returns, serving as the only off-weekend throughout the entire season. However, this break will serve as the return to a beloved track for the lower divisions. On Easter Weekend, the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series will compete at Rockingham Speedway. It will be the first national-level race at ‘The Rock’ since 2013. The Truck Series is also heading to Lime Rock Park for the first time.
Back to the Cup schedule, Mexico and Bowman Gray are the only new races. However, several dates have been moved around. Homestead-Miami Speedway is once again out of the playoffs and returns to an early-season date, scheduled for March 23. Many still clamor for the track to regain its position as the finale, but Phoenix Raceway remains the host of the title-decider. Along with Homestead, Watkins Glen International and Atlanta Motor Speedway have been taken out of the playoffs.
This year, the Olympic break forced some one-off changes to the schedule, but in 2025, Daytona will once again be the regular season finale. The Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway opens up the playoffs once again, which will have a different look next year. WWT Raceway (Gateway) and New Hampshire Motor Speedway are both joining the ten-race postseason. Charlotte Motor Speedway will continue to run the ROVAL course, despite some calls for it to go back to the oval layout. Talladega is now in the semi-final round. A detailed look at the full schedule can be found below.
2025 NASCAR Cup schedule
|DATE
|TRACK/RACE
|IMPORTANT NOTES
|February 2
|Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
|February 13
|Duels at Daytona International Speedway
|February 16
|Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway
|67th running of NASCAR's crown jewel event.
|February 23
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|March 2
|Circuit of the Americas
|March 9
|Phoenix Raceway
|March 16
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|March 23
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|Moves back outside of the playoffs
|March 30
|Martinsville Speedway
|April 6
|Darlington Raceway
|April 13
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|April 20
|EASTER BREAK
|The only off-weekend during the season
|April 27
|Talladega Superspeedway
|May 4
|Texas Motor Speedway
|May 11
|Kansas Speedway
|May 18
|All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway
|The special event returns to NWS for third consecutive year.
|May 25
|Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway
|NASCAR's longest race and another crown jewel
|June 1
|Nashville Superspeedway
|June 8
|Michigan International Speedway
|June 15
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City
|The first points-paying Cup race outside of the US since 1958
|June 22
|Pocono Raceway
|June 28
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Moves back outside of the playoffs
|July 6
|Chicago Street Course
|Third running of this street course event
|July 13
|Sonoma Raceway
|July 20
|Dover Motor Speedway
|First Dover race scheduled for July since the inaugural race in 1969
|July 27
|Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|Another crown jewel and the second consecutive year back on the oval
|August 3
|Iowa Speedway
|Iowa returns after making its debut on the Cup calendar in 2024
|August 10
|Watkins Glen International
|The Glen moves back to its usual date outside of the playoffs
|August 16
|Richmond Raceway
|Down to one race after losing its early season date to Mexico
|August 23
|Daytona International Speedway
|The end of the regular season
|PLAYOFFS BEGIN
|PLAYOFFS BEGIN
|PLAYOFFS BEGIN
|August 31 [ROUND OF 16]
|Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway
|This crown jewel event opens the playoffs
|September 7 [ROUND OF 16]
|WWT Raceway (Gateway)
|Gateway hosts a playoff race for the very first time
|September 13 [ROUND OF 16]
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|The Round of 16 elimination race
|September 21 [ROUND OF 12]
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|NHMS joins the playoffs, opening the Round of 12
|September 28 [ROUND OF 12]
|Kansas Speedway
|October 5 [ROUND OF 12]
|Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL
|The Round of 12 elimination race
|October 12 [ROUND OF 8]
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|LVMS opens the Round of 8 in the playoffs
|October 19 [ROUND OF 8]
|Talladega Superspeedway
|The famous superspeedway moves into the penultimate round of the playoffs in a controversial move
|October 26 [ROUND OF 8]
|Martinsville Speedway
|The Round of 8 elimination race
|November 2 [CHAMPIONSHIP 4]
|Phoenix Raceway
|Phoenix hosts the title-deciding race for the sixth consecutive year.
2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule
|
Date
|
Race / Track
|
Saturday, February 15
|
Daytona
|
Saturday, February 22
|
Atlanta
|
Saturday, March 1
|
COTA
|
Saturday, March 8
|
Phoenix
|
Saturday, March 15
|
Las Vegas
|
Saturday, March 22
|
Homestead-Miami
|
Saturday, March 29
|
Martinsville
|
Saturday, April 5
|
Darlington
|
Saturday, April 12
|
Bristol
|
Saturday, April 19
|
Rockingham
|
Saturday, April 26
|
Talladega
|
Saturday, May 3
|
Texas
|
Saturday, May 24
|
Charlotte
|
Saturday, May 31
|
Nashville Superspeedway
|
Saturday, June 14
|
Mexico City
|
Saturday, June 21
|
Pocono
|
Friday, June 27
|
Atlanta
|
Saturday, July 5
|
Chicago Street Race
|
Saturday, July 12
|
Sonoma
|
Saturday, July 19
|
Dover
|
Saturday, July 26
|
Indianapolis
|
Saturday, August 2
|
Iowa
|
Saturday, August 9
|
Watkins Glen
|
Friday, August 22
|
Daytona
|
Saturday, August 30
|
Portland
|
Saturday, September 6
|
World Wide Technology Raceway
|
Friday, September 12
|
Bristol
|
Saturday, September 27
|
Kansas
|
Saturday, October 4
|
Charlotte Roval
|
Saturday, October 11
|
Las Vegas
|
Saturday, October 18
|
Talladega
|
Saturday, October 25
|
Martinsville
|
Saturday, November 1
|
Phoenix (Championship)
2025 NASCAR Truck Series schedule
|
Date
|
Race / Track
|
Friday, February 14
|
Daytona
|
Saturday, February 22
|
Atlanta
|
Friday, March 14
|
Las Vegas
|
Friday, March 21
|
Homestead-Miami
|
Friday, March 28
|
Martinsville
|
Friday, April 11
|
Bristol
|
Friday, April 18
|
Rockingham
|
Friday, May 2
|
Texas
|
Saturday, May 10
|
Kansas
|
Saturday, May 17
|
North Wilkesboro
|
Friday, May 23
|
Charlotte
|
Friday, May 30
|
Nashville Superspeedway
|
Saturday, June 7
|
Michigan
|
Friday, June 20
|
Pocono
|
Saturday, June 28
|
Lime Rock Park
|
Friday, July 25
|
Lucas Oil IRP
|
Friday, August 8
|
Watkins Glen
|
Friday, August 15
|
Richmond
|
Saturday, August 30
|
Darlington
|
Thursday, September 11
|
Bristol
|
Saturday, September 20
|
New Hampshire
|
Friday, October 3
|
Charlotte Roval
|
Friday, October 17
|
Talladega
|
Friday, October 24
|
Martinsville
|
Friday, October 31
|
Phoenix (Championship)
