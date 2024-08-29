All Series

NASCAR Cup

NASCAR reveals full Cup schedule for 2025, shaking up the playoffs

After several isolated announcements surrounding specific races, NASCAR has finally revealed the complete schedule for the 2025 season, shuffling around several dates.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

On Thursday, NASCAR officially released its 2025 schedule, highlighted by the first-ever Cup race in Mexico, which will replace one of the two Richmond races on June 15. The international race at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez was revealed earlier this week, and before that, NASCAR also announced Bowman Gray Stadium as the new host of the pre-season exhibition known as the ‘Clash.’ That race is scheduled for February 2.

The new season officially kicks off with the 67th running of the Daytona 500 on February 16. It will be drafting tracks back-to-back again s the Cup Series visits Atlanta Motor Speedway the following week. COTA also moves up a bit and becomes the third round of the year.

The Easter Break returns, serving as the only off-weekend throughout the entire season. However, this break will serve as the return to a beloved track for the lower divisions. On Easter Weekend, the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series will compete at Rockingham Speedway. It will be the first national-level race at ‘The Rock’ since 2013. The Truck Series is also heading to Lime Rock Park for the first time.

Back to the Cup schedule, Mexico and Bowman Gray are the only new races. However, several dates have been moved around. Homestead-Miami Speedway is once again out of the playoffs and returns to an early-season date, scheduled for March 23. Many still clamor for the track to regain its position as the finale, but Phoenix Raceway remains the host of the title-decider. Along with Homestead, Watkins Glen International and Atlanta Motor Speedway have been taken out of the playoffs.

This year, the Olympic break forced some one-off changes to the schedule, but in 2025, Daytona will once again be the regular season finale. The Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway opens up the playoffs once again, which will have a different look next year. WWT Raceway (Gateway) and New Hampshire Motor Speedway are both joining the ten-race postseason. Charlotte Motor Speedway will continue to run the ROVAL course, despite some calls for it to go back to the oval layout. Talladega is now in the semi-final round. A detailed look at the full schedule can be found below.

2025 NASCAR Cup schedule

DATE TRACK/RACE IMPORTANT NOTES
February 2 Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium  
February 13 Duels at Daytona International Speedway  
February 16 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway 67th running of NASCAR's crown jewel event.
February 23 Atlanta Motor Speedway  
March 2 Circuit of the Americas  
March 9 Phoenix Raceway  
March 16 Las Vegas Motor Speedway  
March 23 Homestead-Miami Speedway Moves back outside of the playoffs
March 30  Martinsville Speedway  
April 6 Darlington Raceway  
April 13 Bristol Motor Speedway  
April 20 EASTER BREAK The only off-weekend during the season
April 27 Talladega Superspeedway  
May 4 Texas Motor Speedway  
May 11 Kansas Speedway  
May 18 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway The special event returns to NWS for third consecutive year.
May 25 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway NASCAR's longest race and another crown jewel
June 1 Nashville Superspeedway  
June 8 Michigan International Speedway  
June 15 Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City The first points-paying Cup race outside of the US since 1958
June 22 Pocono Raceway  
June 28 Atlanta Motor Speedway Moves back outside of the playoffs
July 6 Chicago Street Course Third running of this street course event 
July 13 Sonoma Raceway  
July 20  Dover Motor Speedway First Dover race scheduled for July since the inaugural race in 1969
July 27 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Another crown jewel and the second consecutive year back on the oval 
August 3 Iowa Speedway Iowa returns after making its debut on the Cup calendar in 2024
August 10 Watkins Glen International The Glen moves back to its usual date outside of the playoffs
August 16 Richmond Raceway Down to one race after losing its early season date to Mexico
August 23 Daytona International Speedway The end of the regular season
PLAYOFFS BEGIN PLAYOFFS BEGIN PLAYOFFS BEGIN
August 31 [ROUND OF 16] Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway This crown jewel event opens the playoffs
September 7 [ROUND OF 16] WWT Raceway (Gateway)  Gateway hosts a playoff race for the very first time
September 13 [ROUND OF 16] Bristol Motor Speedway The Round of 16 elimination race
September 21 [ROUND OF 12] New Hampshire Motor Speedway NHMS joins the playoffs, opening the Round of 12
September 28 [ROUND OF 12] Kansas Speedway  
October 5 [ROUND OF 12] Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL The Round of 12 elimination race
October 12 [ROUND OF 8] Las Vegas Motor Speedway LVMS opens the Round of 8 in the playoffs
October 19 [ROUND OF 8] Talladega Superspeedway The famous superspeedway moves into the penultimate round of the playoffs in a controversial move
October 26 [ROUND OF 8] Martinsville Speedway The Round of 8 elimination race
November 2 [CHAMPIONSHIP 4] Phoenix Raceway Phoenix hosts the title-deciding race for the sixth consecutive year.

2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule

Date

Race / Track

Saturday, February 15

Daytona

Saturday, February 22

Atlanta

Saturday, March 1

COTA

Saturday, March 8

Phoenix

Saturday, March 15

Las Vegas

Saturday, March 22

Homestead-Miami

Saturday, March 29

Martinsville

Saturday, April 5

Darlington

Saturday, April 12

Bristol

Saturday, April 19

Rockingham

Saturday, April 26

Talladega

Saturday, May 3

Texas

Saturday, May 24

Charlotte

Saturday, May 31

Nashville Superspeedway

Saturday, June 14

Mexico City

Saturday, June 21

Pocono

Friday, June 27

Atlanta

Saturday, July 5

Chicago Street Race

Saturday, July 12

Sonoma

Saturday, July 19

Dover

Saturday, July 26

Indianapolis

Saturday, August 2

Iowa

Saturday, August 9

Watkins Glen

Friday, August 22

Daytona

Saturday, August 30

Portland

Saturday, September 6

World Wide Technology Raceway

Friday, September 12

Bristol

Saturday, September 27

Kansas

Saturday, October 4

Charlotte Roval

Saturday, October 11

Las Vegas

Saturday, October 18

Talladega

Saturday, October 25

Martinsville

Saturday, November 1

Phoenix (Championship)

2025 NASCAR Truck Series schedule

Date

Race / Track

Friday, February 14

Daytona

Saturday, February 22

Atlanta

Friday, March 14

Las Vegas

Friday, March 21

Homestead-Miami

Friday, March 28

Martinsville

Friday, April 11

Bristol

Friday, April 18

Rockingham

Friday, May 2

Texas

Saturday, May 10

Kansas

Saturday, May 17

North Wilkesboro

Friday, May 23

Charlotte

Friday, May 30

Nashville Superspeedway

Saturday, June 7

Michigan

Friday, June 20

Pocono

Saturday, June 28

Lime Rock Park

Friday, July 25

Lucas Oil IRP

Friday, August 8

Watkins Glen

Friday, August 15

Richmond

Saturday, August 30

Darlington

Thursday, September 11

Bristol

Saturday, September 20

New Hampshire

Friday, October 3

Charlotte Roval

Friday, October 17

Talladega

Friday, October 24

Martinsville

Friday, October 31

Phoenix (Championship)
Nick DeGroot
