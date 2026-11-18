NASCAR Cup
NASCAR reveals invites for Daytona Clash, qualifying package to exceed 200 mph
It marks the return of a throwback institution to the Florida high banks
Matt Weaver
Published: Nov 18, 2026, 4:20 PM
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Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports
Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
There are several unique wrinkles for the return of The Clash to Daytona, in both who has been invited to participate, but also how the field will be set in qualifying.
For one, this a return for the pre-season exhibition that was previously held at Daytona from 1979 through 2020. It was held on the Daytona Road Course in 2021. Over the next five years, it was a bullring event contested on quarter miles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Bowman Gray Stadium respectively.
Now, it’s back as a superspeedway appetizer to the Daytona 500, with eligible drivers meeting one of the following criteria -- 2026 Pole Award winners, 2026 Race Winners, previous Daytona 500 winners who raced fulltime in 2026 and past NASCAR Cup Series champions who raced fulltime in 2026.
Dodge will also be granted one OEM provisional designation for a full-time driver, which will be either AJ Allmendinger or Ty Dillon.
Eligible drivers include:
- Christopher Bell (pole winner and race winner)
- Ryan Blaney (pole winner, race winner and past champion)
- Chase Briscoe (pole winner and race winner)
- William Byron (past Daytona 500 winner)
- Ross Chastain (pole winner)
- Austin Cindric (past Daytona 500 winner)
- Austin Dillon (past Daytona 500 winner)
- Chase Elliott (race winner and past champion)
- Ty Gibbs (pole winner and race winner)
- Denny Hamlin (pole winner, race winner and past Daytona 500 winner)
- Corey Heim (race winner)
- Carson Hocevar (pole winner and race winner)
- Brad Keselowski (past champion)
- Kyle Larson (race winner and past champion)
- Joey Logano (pole winner, race winner, past Daytona 500 winner and past champion)
- Michael McDowell (past Daytona 500 winner)
- Ryan Preece (race winner)
- Tyler Reddick (pole winner, race winner and past Daytona 500 winner)
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (past DAYTONA 500 champion)
- Daniel Suarez (race winner)
- Shane van Gisbergen (race winner)
- Dodge full-time driver
The race will be a 70-lap Shootout with a competition caution on Lap 30 that requires a mandatory four-tire change.
Qualifying will return to the event and NASCAR has created a qualifying specific rules package, different from race trim, with simulation models suggesting single-car lap speeds will exceed over 200 miles per hour.
This session will also include a four-tire pit stop with simulated refueling. Pit road speed limits will be implemented and time penalties will apply for speeding and pit stop infractions.
The final time will be measured from green to checkered flag.
The Clash is scheduled for Saturday, February 13, 2027.
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