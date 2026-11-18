NASCAR Cup

NASCAR reveals invites for Daytona Clash, qualifying package to exceed 200 mph

It marks the return of a throwback institution to the Florida high banks

Matt Weaver

Published: Nov 18, 2026, 4:20 PM

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Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports

Photo by: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

There are several unique wrinkles for the return of The Clash to Daytona, in both who has been invited to participate, but also how the field will be set in qualifying.

For one, this a return for the pre-season exhibition that was previously held at Daytona from 1979 through 2020. It was held on the Daytona Road Course in 2021. Over the next five years, it was a bullring event contested on quarter miles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and Bowman Gray Stadium respectively.

Now, it’s back as a superspeedway appetizer to the Daytona 500, with eligible drivers meeting one of the following criteria -- 2026 Pole Award winners, 2026 Race Winners, previous Daytona 500 winners who raced fulltime in 2026 and past NASCAR Cup Series champions who raced fulltime in 2026.

Dodge will also be granted one OEM provisional designation for a full-time driver, which will be either AJ Allmendinger or Ty Dillon.

Eligible drivers include:

The race will be a 70-lap Shootout with a competition caution on Lap 30 that requires a mandatory four-tire change.

Qualifying will return to the event and NASCAR has created a qualifying specific rules package, different from race trim, with simulation models suggesting single-car lap speeds will exceed over 200 miles per hour.

This session will also include a four-tire pit stop with simulated refueling. Pit road speed limits will be implemented and time penalties will apply for speeding and pit stop infractions.

The final time will be measured from green to checkered flag.

The Clash is scheduled for Saturday, February 13, 2027.

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