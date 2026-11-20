NASCAR Cup

NASCAR set to incrementally increase horsepower as part of 2027 Cup rules

The intermediate package will rise from 670hp starting with the Coca-Cola 600, while the All-Star Race will test 800hp before a possible wider rollout

Matt Weaver

Edited: Nov 20, 2026, 10:00 PM

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Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Competitors and fans alike have told NASCAR they wanted more horsepower across the board for the current generation Cup Series car and NASCAR has responded in kind.

In a 2027 rules update released on Friday afternoon, NASCAR revealed that the intermediate rules package will increase from 670 horsepower to 750 HP starting with the Coca-Cola 600. The week before that crown jewel, the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway will see a short track package increase from 750 HP to 800.

Following the All-Star Race, NASCAR will analyze both race quality and engine performance to determine if 800 HP short track engines will be viable for the regular season. If the 800hp package is approved, that tapered spacer package will be implemented starting with the Bristol Night Race.

Splitter stuffers, which are effectively smaller spoilers under the splitter, will be removed at short tracks and road courses next season. Splitter stuffers direct air alongside the outside of the underbody.

John Probst, NASCAR senior VP of racing development, called this a 'great opportunity.'

“I would expect it to create some variability across different setups, for sure, certainly ones that allow more front travel, and either helping or hurting the performance or balance of the car,” Probst said. “So I think that it will appear as not a big change, but I think a lot of the changes we're making, including the horsepower, have the potential to be a curveball for the teams as we unload at that first short track or road course next year.”

Photo by: Building Speed

NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell said during his state of the sport press conference that criticism of the current-generation car was not entirely fair because there was a lot of business longevity built into it.

So while there is no consideration about working towards a Gen-8 car, as a question was posited his direction, O’Donnell indicated that NASCAR would continue to work towards continued NextGen improvements.

“We have many new owners that have come into the sport,” O’Donnell said. “We have an ownership landscape that is much healthier than it was before. We have Dodge entering the sport. You have other OEMs who are looking at it.

“We have pretty good racing. The facts when you look at those compared to other sports are pretty strong. So I think it's important to look at what changes can you tweak along the way. But for us, we want a sustainable model for the industry.

“A Gen 8 or a Next-Gen car comes with all kinds of costs and all kinds of different things, so I'm confident in our guys and the industry and the OEMs to tweak what we have where necessary, but also be pretty confident in our drivers going out there and having the ability to go win races and put on some pretty darned good competition.”

This is one such tweak.

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In addition to the horsepower increases and experiments, NASCAR has already announced a qualifying specific rules package for superspeedways set to debut at The Clash at Daytona in February, which will also be used for points races at both Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

The goal for this package is speeds in excess of 200 mph, an increase by about 20 mph over the current race and qualifying regulations. This package will be used only in time trials. In addition to that package, NASCAR is nixing the second round of qualifying used at Daytona and Talladega. There will be just the one round of time trials.

NASCAR has also removed the minimum damper lengths rules for the Cup Series, allowing teams opportunities to land on different set-up decisions.

Also previously indicated, NASCAR will use owner’s standings to set the field for all races except the Daytona 500 that has a shortened or canceled qualifying session. In other words, no more setting the starting lineup by the qualifying metric after rainouts.

NASCAR has also updated formally its wet-weather oval procedures in that crew chiefs can make the decision when to move off wet weather tires.

In the aftermath of the playoff race at Talladega in the fall, in which there was debate over whether Kyle Larson exceeded track limits on his way to winning, NASCAR has updated those rules as follows:

“When the vehicle’s left side tires are beneath the left line of the inside double painted lines that separate the apron from the racing surface.”

NASCAR has also clarified the rules around a driver missing a race both before or during the Chase for the Championship without NASCAR approval. The language the sanctioning body provided is as follows:

“Before The Chase, the affected driver and/or Team owner will begin The Chase with 2,000 Points. All other qualified drivers and/or Team owners will retain the reset Points totals corresponding to their respective standing position. ... During The Chase, the affected driver and/or Team owner will have their respective Points totals reset to 2,000 Points. For the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series, the driver/owner would reset to 2,020; in the NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series, the reset would be 2,030.”

With NASCAR approval, like the Spire Motorsports suspension of Carson Hocevar at Homestead, points remain unchanged.

The sanctioning body has also adjusted the minimal engine seal count for teams considered full-time. They must compete in a minimum for 20 points races with a sealed engine.

Also, a L3 penalty option has been added to the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series and NASCAR FedEx Freight Truck Series.

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