NASCAR at Sonoma schedule, entry list and how to watch

How to watch Sonoma race weekend

Sonoma Raceway plays host to the second of six road course events on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. Kyle Larson is the defending winner of this race. Martin Truex Jr. leads active drivers in wins at Sonoma with three.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Friday, June 10

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

6:05 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series practice

7:05 p.m. - ARCA Menards West Series practice/qualifying

Saturday, June 11

1 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

2:20 p.m. - ARCA Menards West Series race (64 laps) - FLO RACING

4:35 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - FOX SPORTS 2

5:25 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 2

7:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series race (75 laps / 149 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

Sunday, June 12

4 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race (110 laps / 218.9 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

There are 36 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with no open entries. There are some 'ringers' entered including A.J. Allmendinger, Joey Hand and Scott Heckert.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 Joey Hand

Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Zane Smith RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 77 Josh Bilicki Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 Scott Heckert Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

Regular Season Standings and Playoff Picture

Chase Elliott remains atop the championship standings after 13 races, but both Kyle Busch and Ross Chastain are closing in. Joey Logano joined the two-win club with his victory at Gateway. Denny Hamlin joined Chastain and William Byron as the only drivers with multiple wins this season, taking the checkered flag in a dramatic Coca Cola 600. Although outside the T16, wins for Hamlin, Austin Cindric, and Kurt Busch currently have them locked into the playoff field. The 'bubble' driver is Tyler Reddick in 12th. DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LED AVST AVFN POINTS DIFF PPTS 1 Chase Elliott 15 1 3 9 1 445 13.0 12.9 507 8 2 Kyle Busch 15 1 6 11 0 345 10.3 10.6 498 -9 6 3 Ross Chastain 15 2 7 9 0 426 17.0 13.2 490 -17 13 4 Ryan Blaney 15 0 5 7 3 385 8.4 13.3 479 -28 4 5 Martin Truex, Jr. 15 0 2 7 0 172 14.5 13.1 470 -37 3 6 Joey Logano 15 2 5 7 1 173 12.5 14.0 467 -40 11 7 Kyle Larson 15 1 6 8 1 247 10.3 15.0 444 -63 6 8 Alex Bowman 15 1 3 9 0 18 13.0 11.8 439 -68 6 9 William Byron 15 2 4 4 0 570 13.6 16.5 438 -69 13 10 Christopher Bell 15 0 4 9 3 158 7.7 14.4 434 -73 0 11 Aric Almirola 15 0 2 5 0 6 18.2 14.2 385 -122 0 12 Tyler Reddick 15 0 4 6 0 249 10.3 17.1 379 -128 2 13 Kevin Harvick 15 0 3 7 0 13 19.8 14.1 377 -130 0 14 Chase Briscoe 15 1 3 4 1 216 11.1 17.6 362 -145 6 15 Erik Jones 15 0 1 5 0 51 17.9 17.7 353 -154 0 16 Austin Dillon 15 0 3 6 0 2 19.4 15.5 350 -157 0 17 Kurt Busch 15 1 4 6 0 139 14.9 17.5 333 -174 7 18 Austin Cindric 15 1 1 2 1 58 10.5 18.3 330 -177 6 19 Denny Hamlin 15 2 3 3 1 173 13.0 20.5 319 -188 12 20 Daniel Suarez 15 0 2 4 0 156 16.4 19.3 319 -188 2

