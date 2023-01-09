NASCAR stars partner to purchase CARS late model series

The CARS Tour, formed in 2014 by Jack McNelly and built from the former Pro Cup Series, travels primarily on the East Coast and features two divisions: Pro Late Models and Late Model Stocks.

On Monday, the series announced Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Kevin Harvick and Justin Marks had partnered to acquire series.

Aside from the ownership transition, the CARS Tour will remain unchanged. The 2023 schedule is set with 19 race weekends, and McNelly and his staff will continue to oversee operations and track events.

“This is a dream come true for me,” said Earnhardt, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and current NBC Sports analyst. “I’m a huge fan of the CARS Tour and local short-track racing. The competition, the tracks, and the drivers are some of the best around.

“These regional series are vital to the quality of racing you see at the top level. Jack has done a tremendous job establishing the CARS Tour as a preeminent series, and I’m thrilled to be part of its future.”

Taking the series to the 'next level'

McNelly said the new ownership group has the ability to take the series “to the next level,” particularly with the experience from the new owners’ respective business entities: DEJ Management, Jeff Burton Autosports Inc., Kevin Harvick Inc. and Trackhouse Racing.

“Owning and developing the CARS Tour has been an honor and one I’m immensely proud of,” said McNelly. “Fortunately, it’s in the best of hands with this new group. I can’t wait to see what this next chapter brings for everyone involved.

“I give my heartfelt thanks to all that have contributed to the success of the series over the years. It has truly been a team effort. The CARS Tour staff, officials, competitors, sponsors and fans have made this series one of the best in the country.”

The CARS Tour has produced a number of notable drivers who have built successful careers on the national stage, including Josh Berry, Harrison Burton, William Byron, Ty Gibbs, Sam Mayer and Myatt Snider as well as current series stars like Carson Kvapil, Deac McCaskill, Bobby McCarty and Layne Riggs.

The importance of late models to NASCAR

Earnhardt, Jeff Burton, Harvick and Marks are all former or current drivers themselves. Both Earnhardt and Burton grew up racing regionally in the Southeast while Marks was bitten by the short-track bug after competing in several high-profile late model races. Harvick cut his teeth in regional action on the West Coast.

“Late Model racing has always been a passion of mine and I want to ensure short-track asphalt racing and the CARS Tour continue to grow and succeed,” Harvick said. “I look forward to sharing the responsibility with this like-minded group of racers.”

Marks called asphalt late model racing “truly is the foundation of NASCAR.”

“Bringing a group like this together will serve the racer and fan,” he said. “The CARS Tour is so important to the racing scene in the Southeast, and this group can bring a wealth of experience, knowledge and passion to the series that will ensure authentic and valuable growth in the years to come.”

Added Burton, now an analyst for NBC Sports: “Collectively, I believe we can contribute to grass-roots racing and the overall health of motorsports in the process. By building off the positive foundation Jack has built, I’m confident we can create a next-level experience for the competitors, partners and fans.”

The CARS Tour season kicks off its 2023 season March 11 at Southern National Motorsports Park in Kenly, N.C.