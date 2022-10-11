Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte II News

NASCAR slams SHR, Custer with massive penalty after Roval

NASCAR has handed down a massive penalty to the No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Cole Custer.

Nick DeGroot
By:
NASCAR slams SHR, Custer with massive penalty after Roval

Custer appeared to slow on the final lap of the playoff cut-off race at the Charlotte Roval, which helped his teammate Chase Briscoe to gain positions and escape elimination from the championship.

Custer was spun in the final chicane by Austin Dillon, one of the cars he was blocking. Briscoe advanced in the playoffs by two points over reigning series champion Kyle Larson.

 

The penalty relates to Sections 4.3.A; 4.4.C & 5.5 of the NASCAR Rule Book (Member Code of Conduct/Performance Obligation). Section 5.5 references the ‘100-percent rule’ NASCAR implemented after the 2013 “Spingate” scandal involving Michael Waltrip Racing at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

And the penalty is a severe one. Custer has been fined $100,000 and docked 50 driver and owner points. Additionally, crew chief Mike Shiplett has been fined a further $100,000 and indefinitely suspended from NASCAR.

Shiplett has served atop the pit box for the No. 41 team since the 2020 Cup season, previously working Custer in the Xfinity Series as well. 

The penalty does not affect the Round of 8 playoff standings in any way. The team will appeal.

This comes a week after another large penalty for SHR when the No. 4 of Kevin Harvick was hit with a technical violation and docked 100 driver and owner points. Crew chief Rodney Childers was suspended for four of the final five races in the season and they were also fined $100,000.

Christopher Bell on 2022 playoffs: "I don't think we're done"
Christopher Bell on 2022 playoffs: "I don't think we're done"
NASCAR: Altering finishing order in a race "can't be tolerated"

NASCAR: Altering finishing order in a race "can't be tolerated"
