Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Elliott's road course win streak ends with late spin Next / Joey Logano: Losing on Daytona Road Course "stings a lot"
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR suspends Chip Ganassi for COVID-19 protocol violation

By:

Team owner Chip Ganassi has been penalized for violating NASCAR's COVID-19 policy.

shares
comments

Ganassi, who owns the No. 42 car driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 1 car driven by Kurt Busch, brought a non-essential individual within the competition area at Daytona International Speedway.

The team owner violated Section 12.8.1.b of the rule book by bringing someone inside the highly restricted NASCAR bubble.

NASCAR has suspended the team owner from attending next weekend's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway and fined him $30,000. Chip Ganassi Racing will still be permitted to compete.

Three Cup Series drivers have been sidelined due to COVID-19 since last March including Jimmie Johnson, Austin Dillon and Brendan Gaughan.

Read Also:

 

Related video

Elliott's road course win streak ends with late spin

Previous article

Elliott's road course win streak ends with late spin

Next article

Joey Logano: Losing on Daytona Road Course "stings a lot"

Joey Logano: Losing on Daytona Road Course "stings a lot"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Author Nick DeGroot

Trending

1
Supercars

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2
IndyCar

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson

13h
3
NASCAR Cup

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos

4
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

1h
5
Formula 1

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

Latest news
Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track
NAS

Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track

Feb 24, 2021
COVID-19 rules leave Spire Motorsports' No. 7 team short-handed
NAS

COVID-19 rules leave Spire Motorsports' No. 7 team short-handed

Feb 24, 2021
Christopher Bell 'loves' road racing - at least for now
NAS

Christopher Bell 'loves' road racing - at least for now

Feb 24, 2021
Joey Logano: Losing on Daytona Road Course "stings a lot"
NAS

Joey Logano: Losing on Daytona Road Course "stings a lot"

Feb 23, 2021
NASCAR suspends Chip Ganassi for COVID-19 protocol violation
NAS

NASCAR suspends Chip Ganassi for COVID-19 protocol violation

Feb 22, 2021
Latest videos
Heat race and more: Bristol Dirt Race schedule revealed 08:33:12
NASCAR Cup
Feb 24, 2021

Heat race and more: Bristol Dirt Race schedule revealed

Steve Letarte to serve as crew chief for Corey LaJoie at Homestead-Miami Speedway 08:33:09
NASCAR Cup
Feb 24, 2021

Steve Letarte to serve as crew chief for Corey LaJoie at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Debate: Whose first win was more impressive? Bell or McDowell? 01:36
NASCAR Cup
Feb 24, 2021

Debate: Whose first win was more impressive? Bell or McDowell?

Ganassi fined $30,000, suspended one race for violating COVID-19 protocols 00:45
NASCAR Cup
Feb 23, 2021

Ganassi fined $30,000, suspended one race for violating COVID-19 protocols

Chase Elliott after tough final stage at Daytona: ‘I hate it’ 08:31:29
NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2021

Chase Elliott after tough final stage at Daytona: ‘I hate it’

Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
Elliott's road course win streak ends with late spin Daytona Road Course
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Elliott's road course win streak ends with late spin

Video: Looking back on the final NASCAR race on Daytona beach
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Video: Looking back on the final NASCAR race on Daytona beach

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup / Special feature

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview Prime

From the archive: Dale Earnhardt’s final Autosport interview

The death of Dale Earnhardt in the 2001 Daytona 500 shocked NASCAR to the core. At the Daytona 24 Hours, two weeks before his fatal accident, ‘The Intimidator’ shared his expectations of challenging for an eighth Cup title with JONATHAN INGRAM, in an article first published in the 15 February 2001 issue of Autosport magazine. Little did we know then what tragedy would unfold…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death Prime

The lasting NASCAR legacy after Dale Earnhardt’s death

On February 18, 2001, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt – the fearless ‘Intimidator’ – was in his element at Daytona International Speedway. While his own DEI team’s cars ran 1-2 towards the finish line, his famed #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Monte Carlo was playing rear gunner to block any late runs from the chasing pack. As the cars tore through Turns 3 and 4 on that fateful final lap, Earnhardt maintained the strongarm tactics that encapsulated his persona… but his actions in those moments sadly proved to be his last.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 18, 2021
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR Prime

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

The NASCAR Cup Series is changing. Whether it be the gradual morphing out the seasoned drivers of yesterday as the next generation step up, a radical calendar shake-up featuring more road courses than ever before and the prospect of an all-new car on the horizon, stock car racing’s highest level is nearing the end of a huge facelift.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2021
The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021 Prime

The NASCAR storylines to watch out for in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season…

NASCAR Cup
Feb 13, 2021
Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption Prime

Why Kyle Larson can't blow his big shot at redemption

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a chance of redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Effectively replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith...

NASCAR Cup
Feb 11, 2021
Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon Prime

Why Roger Penske is an American motorsport icon

In this exclusive one-on-one interview, Roger Penske reveals the inner drive that has made him not only a hugely successful team owner and businessman but also the owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and IndyCar. He spoke to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Dec 28, 2020
Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started Prime

Why NASCAR's latest second-generation champion is just getting started

Chase Elliott's late charge to the 2020 NASCAR Cup title defied predictions that it would be a Kevin Harvick versus Denny Hamlin showdown. While the two veterans are showing no signs of slowing down, Elliott's triumph was a window into NASCAR's future…

NASCAR Cup
Nov 18, 2020
Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture Prime

Why Kyle Larson deserves his second chance in a cancel culture

“You can’t hear me? Hey n*****” Those fateful words uttered by Kyle Larson, spoken into his esports headset on April 12, were directed at his sim racing spotter – but instead they quickly became amplified around the world via social media, including his own Twitch stream.

NASCAR Cup
Oct 29, 2020

Trending Today

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season

Latest news

Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Heat races will set the starting lineup at Bristol Dirt Track

COVID-19 rules leave Spire Motorsports' No. 7 team short-handed
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

COVID-19 rules leave Spire Motorsports' No. 7 team short-handed

Christopher Bell 'loves' road racing - at least for now
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Christopher Bell 'loves' road racing - at least for now

Joey Logano: Losing on Daytona Road Course "stings a lot"
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Joey Logano: Losing on Daytona Road Course "stings a lot"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.