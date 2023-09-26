Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Texas News

NASCAR suspends six crew members for loose wheels at Texas

NASCAR on Tuesday suspended crew members from two Cup and one Xfinity team as part of loose wheel penalties at Texas Motor Speedway.

Jim Utter
By:
Todd Gilliland, Rick Ware Racing, Biohaven/Jacob Co. Ford Mustang

Two crew members each from the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Cup team of Austin Dillon and Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 team, as well and two from the Xfinity Series team of driver Jeb Burton were suspended and found in violation of “Safety Sections 8.8.10.4.A & C: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event.”

Both Dillon and Todd Gilliland, who was driving RWR’s No. 51 Sunday at Texas, had wheels come loose on track during the Cup race. Burton had a similar incident in Saturday’s Xfinity race.

Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet Camaro

Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Rachel Schuoler / NKP / Motorsport Images

Crew members Josh Sobecki and Michael Johnson from Dillon’s No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team have been suspended from the next two Cup races (Talladega and the Charlotte Roval) as have RWR crew members Matthew Schlytter and Coleman Dollarhide.

Had the incidents taken place last year, the teams’ crew chiefs would have also served four-race suspensions, but NASCAR altered the rules for 2023 regarding loose wheel penalties.

Crew members Justin Clapper and Dakota Bonds of Burton’s No. 27 Chevrolet team have been suspended from the next two Xfinity races – Charlotte Roval and Las Vegas.

In addition, Jeff Meendering, crew chief for Xfinity driver Sammy Smith’s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing team, was fined $5,000 for one improperly installed lug nut which was discovered in postrace inspection.

