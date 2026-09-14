NASCAR swear jar fines double after 245 curses caught on the radio at Gateway

245 swear words were picked up on NASCAR Cup radios during Sunday's wild race at WWT Raceway, and with the Sanctioning Body paying a self-imposed $5 fine for each one, that's a total of $1,225 added to the swear jar.

As part of this new promotion, fans can win the money in that jar if they can correctly guess the number of swear words across radio channels every Sunday.

At last week's Southern 500 at Darlington, there were 223 swear words caught on hot mics. The total is now at 468 swear words between the first two Chase races, reaching $2,340 in the jar.

The favorite curse word among the garage continued to be f***, making up 235 of the 468 profanities uttered thus far. It is followed by sh*t at 103. Making their debut on the swear rankings are bullsh*t and unsurprisingly, sh*tshow, with Sunday's race breaking the Gateway track record for cautions at 18.

A total of 13 different words have been counted so far, but the drivers and teams will surely get more creative as the pressure mounts in the ever-tightening title fight.

Also, you can learn more about this unique swear jar promotion by NASCAR by CLICKING HERE.

Kyle Larson, won the race, ending a 51-race winless streak, and closing to within nine points of Denny Hamlin and the championship lead.