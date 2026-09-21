NASCAR swear jar hits $3,305 after 193 expletives recorded in Bristol Night Race

NASCAR continues to pay $5 per swear word spoken across Cup radio channels, and three races into the Chase, the money is piling up. The newly introduced swear jar is up to $3,305.

Across all Cup teams, NASCAR has reported 661 expletives on the radio after Darlington, Gateway, and Bristol, with the 500-lap short track race responsible for 193 swears. Surprisingly, that's the lowest of the Chase races so far, with Gateway (which had a track record 18 cautions) featuring 245 swear words.

The Bristol Night Race also featured a live, on-air F-bomb from Ryan Blaney outside the infield care center, but we're pretty sure that doesn't count towards the grand total. There were also plenty of curse words thrown around in the post-race brawl between him and Carson Hocevar that won't be counted either, as NASCAR focuses exclusively on radio chatter.

NASCAR has even posted a leaderboard, featuring the swear words that were uttered most often.

After three Chase races, the f-word has been said a total of 323 times, followed by 'sh*t' at 152, and then some more mundane curses with 'hell' at 59, 'ass' at 40, and 'damn' at 26.

You can see the complete list of the most popular swear words below:

Joey Logano earned his 40th career win after charging from fourth to first on the final restart, with Kyle Larson finishing second and taking over the championship lead. But of course, all eyes were on Blaney and Hocevar as they clashed both on the track and off.

Watch: From on-track to fight, this is what happened between Blaney and Hocevar