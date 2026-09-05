NASCAR to pay money for every time a driver swears during 2026 Chase

"Others fine, we pay. Every bleep builds the pot! And **** it, one fan will win it all. Hell yeah!"

That is the tagline for a unique new promotion from NASCAR. During 'The Chase' for the 2026 Cup Series championship, every time a drivers swears on the radio, the Sanctioning Body will 'pay the fine' by pledging $5 to a swear jar.

Now this is where the fans come: Fans can go and predict how many times these driver will swear during the final ten weeks of season, you can win the entire jar of cash. 200 swear words = $1000, and based on NASCAR radio communications, it's going to be higher than that. And surely, drivers are going to lean into it. Hell, Carson Hocevar is already tweeting expletives in response to the news.

You just need to visit Swearjar.NASCAR to make your predictions, providing some personal information and an e-mail address, and uh, be sure to listen to Ryan Blaney's radio as that's where most of the money is probably coming from...

IndyCar star and three-time Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin also praised this promotion, calling it 'actually fantastic' on social media.

This is a far cry from policies elsewhere, like how FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem pushed for a crackdown on cursing by Formula 1 stars, or even past policies from NASCAR themselves -- Dale Earnhardt Jr. was controversially fined $10,000 and even docked 25 championship points for saying 'shit' in Victory Lane after a 2004 Talladega win.

The first of ten Chase races takes place this Sunday, 5pm EST, with NASCAR's oldest crown jewel -- the Southern 500 at Darlinton Raceway.

Denny Hamlin leads the field of 16 title challengers as the No. 1 seed, and just 100 points between them all after the Chase reset.