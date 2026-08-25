NASCAR to race at Naval Base Coronado in 2027 and a new military installation in 2028

The NASCAR Cup and NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series will be back racing on an active military base in 2027. The event is scheduled for the weekend of July 30-August 1, 2027. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will not return.

16-turn, 3.4-mile Qualcomm Circuit was a huge hit, and featured a dramatic weekend of racing that ended with Corey Heim claiming his first-ever NASCAR Cup win. Austin Hill claimed an emotional win for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR O'Reilly race, while Layne Riggs won the Truck race with a wild last-corner pass.

“What we experienced this year — the incredible racing, the energy from our fans and the partnership with the U.S. Navy and the San Diego community — showed just how special this event can be,” said NASCAR San Diego President Amy Lupo. “We are grateful for the opportunity to build on that momentum, and we are fully committed to improving the experience for our fans. Together we will create another unforgettable weekend that celebrates the San Diego region, NASCAR, and most importantly, the brave sailors who selflessly serve our country.”

Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

NASCAR and the Department of War (Defense) also announced a multi-year plan to continue hosting events beyond Naval Base Coronado. They will take the street race to another U.S. military installation in 2028.

“Our partnership with NASCAR gives us a unique national platform to honor the men and women who serve, strengthen connections with military families and communities, and showcase the mission and values of our Armed Forces,” said Secretary of War (Defense) Pete Hegseth. “Our vision is bigger than a single race or location. By bringing this event to different military installations in the years ahead, we can reach more service members across the country and build an enduring tradition that celebrates courage, commitment and elite performance.”

Along with San Diego, there should be four road/street courses on the 2027 Cup schedule -- Circuit of the Americas, Sonoma Raceway, and Watkins Glen International being the other three.