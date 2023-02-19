Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 News

NASCAR Daytona 500: How to watch, start time, TV channel and more

Today, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season officially begins with the 65th running of the Daytona 500.

Austin Cindric enters as the race's defending winner for Team Penske, and his teammate Joey Logano is the reigning series champion. Cindric was one of 19 different winners last year, tying the record-high.

There are eight former Cup champions on the entry list for the 2023 Daytona 500 and seven former winners of the event. 

Martin Truex Jr. won the pre-season Clash race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and he looks to redeem himself after going winless during the 2022 season.

2023 will be an important year for veteran Kevin Harvick as well, who announced his plans to retire at the end of the season. He will then join Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer in the FOX Sports booth.

What time does the Daytona 500 start?

Pre-race show: 1 p.m. EST. (FOX)

Start time: 2:30 p.m. EST. (FOX)

Stages: 65-65-70 (200 laps, 500 miles)

How can I watch the Daytona 500?

  • Date: Sunday, February 19th
  • TV show start time: 2:30 p.m. EST
  • Green-flag time: 3:14 p.m. EST
  • TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Daytona 500 broadcast team

Mike Joy returns as the play-by-play announcer for the FOX Sports, alongside analyst Clint Bowyer and NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart. Daytona 500-winning crew chief Larry McReynolds will add his insights from the Charlotte studio during the race.

Jamie Little, Regan Smith and Josh Sims will cover all the action from pit road with additional assistance from two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip

Shannon Spake will host the NASCAR Raceday pre-race show, with insight from McReynolds, former Daytona 500 winners Trevor Bayne and Jamie McMurray, and NASCAR Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte.

17-time Sports Emmy winner Tom Rinaldi will also lend his talents to pre-race coverage.

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Daytona 500 qualifying

Alex Bowman earned pole position for the Daytona 500. It is his third pole in the 500, and his sixth consecutive front row start. Teammate Kyle Larson will start alongside.

Joey Logano and Aric Almirola won the Duel qualifying races, while Kyle Busch was wrecked by Daniel Suarez, and will start in a backup car.

Starting lineup for the Daytona 500

Starting Pos. Car No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
4 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
5 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
7 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
8 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
10 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
11 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
12 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
13 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
14 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
15 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
16 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
17 36 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
18 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
19 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Ford
20 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
21 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
22 42 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
23 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
24 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
25 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
26 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
27 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
28 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
29 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
30 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
31 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
32 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorspors Chevrolet
33 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
34 50 Conor Daly TMT Racing Chevrolet
35 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford
36 8 *Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
37 77 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
38 15 *Riley Herbst Rick Ware Racing Ford
39 84 Jimmie Johnson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
40 67 *Travis Pastrana 23XI Racing Toyota

*Car damaged in an incident during the Duel races

Stories from Media Day

On Daytona 500 Media Day, both Daniel Suarez and Alex Bowman revealed multi-year contract extensions with their respective race teams. Several drivers reflected on last year, previewed the big race, talked about changes during the off-season, and revealed their mindset heading into 2023.

