NASCAR Vice President of of Vehicle Performance departs role
Dr. Eric Jacuzzi revealed the news in a Linkedin post on Thursday night
Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, Daniel Suárez, Spire Motorsports
Photo by: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Dr. Eric Jacuzzi, Vice President of Vehicle Performance for NASCAR, revealed in a Linkedin post that he has left the role.
Jacuzzi has spent the last 12.5 years working for NASCAR. He began his career with the Sanctioning Body as as an aerodynamicist engineer before working his way up. In 2023, he was among the engineers who were awarded Aerodynamicist of the Year for NASCAR's Garage 56 effort the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Jacuzzi was also integral to aero package development for NASCAR.
Recently, he was part of the effort from NASCAR to assist USA Luge Olympic team.
"Bittersweet but after almost 13 years at NASCAR it’s time for something different," he posted on Linkedin. "Last officials hard card for me!
"Cannot thank my colleagues and everyone who believed in me enough. We did some amazing things and I hope I left the sport better than when I found it. I had some amazing teammates who I could not have done any of it without. Especially want to thank TotalSim US for all of their help in so many different projects over the years.
"Looking forward to a little time off and preparing for my next adventure…
"With Gratitude, Eric"
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Martin Brundle sets major target for Aston Martin's F1 Hungarian GP upgrades
DTM Oschersleben: Porsche dominates practice, leader Thiim far back
NASCAR Vice President of of Vehicle Performance departs role
F1 Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton tops FP2 as Franco Colapinto brings out red flags
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments