Summary Results
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR weekend schedule at Fontana

Feb 28, 2020, 5:27 AM

NASCAR's west coast swing continues at Auto Club Speedway for the third round of the 2020 season.

All times Eastern Standard Time

Friday, February 28

3:05 p.m. - Xfinity Series practice

4:05 p.m. - Cup Series practice

5:02 p.m. - Xfinity Series final practice

5:35 p.m. - Cup Series final practice

Saturday, February 29

1:05 p.m. - Xfinity Series qualifying

2:35 p.m. - Cup Series qualifying

4 p.m. - Xfinity Series race (FS1)

Sunday, February 23

3:30 p.m. Cup Series race (FOX)

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup , NASCAR XFINITY

Race hub

Fontana

Fontana

28 Feb - 1 Mar
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
16:05
13:05
Final Practice
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
17:35
14:35
Qualifying
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
14:35
11:35
Race
Sun 1 Mar
Sun 1 Mar
15:30
12:30
