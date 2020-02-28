NASCAR weekend schedule at Fontana
Feb 28, 2020, 5:27 AM
NASCAR's west coast swing continues at Auto Club Speedway for the third round of the 2020 season.
All times Eastern Standard Time
Friday, February 28
3:05 p.m. - Xfinity Series practice
4:05 p.m. - Cup Series practice
5:02 p.m. - Xfinity Series final practice
5:35 p.m. - Cup Series final practice
Saturday, February 29
1:05 p.m. - Xfinity Series qualifying
2:35 p.m. - Cup Series qualifying
4 p.m. - Xfinity Series race (FS1)
Sunday, February 23
3:30 p.m. Cup Series race (FOX)
