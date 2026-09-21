NASCAR will not penalize Carson Hocevar and Ryan Blaney for Bristol fight
Crew members who jumped into the fracas might get a second look at their actions
NASCAR announced on Monday afternoon that there would be no penalties issued to drivers Ryan Blaney or Carson Hocevar regarding their fight on Saturday night in the aftermath of the Bristol Night Race.
With that said, the Sanctioning Body will review the footage to determine if any crew members involved in the fracas will need to be penalized.
NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell detailed that decision in an appearance with 2014 Cup Series champion and NASCAR on FOX analyst Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour show.
“If drivers are going to handle their own business, the way we looked at that, how it played out, we’re not going to encourage fighting, but what we are going to encourage is passion, right,” O’Donnell said. “And those are two guys -- Blaney’s showing his passion, showing his fire. So no, there’s nothing coming from us in terms of [penalties]. We’ll obviously watch what happens the rest of the way, but nothing in terms of post-race penalties.”
O’Donnell said a physical altercation between drivers is preferable to actions taken on the race track.
“Don’t use your car as a weapon so to speak, right,” O’Donnell said. “We know, Brad Keselowski and the incident at Talladega with Carl Edwards, those types of things. We don’t want to see that.”
O’Donnell also doesn’t want to see crew members, especially over-the-wall athletes with their NCAA and NFL backgrounds, interjecting themselves into a driver conflict.
“Those guys are coming out of D1 football,” O’Donnell said.
Blaney appeared on Actions Detrimental on Monday, giving his side of the story, expressing some regret, and admitting that "I got my ass kicked."
Watch: From on-track to fight, this is what happened between Blaney and Hocevar
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