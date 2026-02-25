NASCAR's Dover All Star Race format requires a calculator

In its first year being held at Dover Motor Speedway, the NASCAR All-Star Race now has a format to be contested under the shadow of Miles the Monster.

And this one is going to be a marathon that requires a good bit of arithmetic.

First and foremost, there will no longer be an ‘open’ race for drivers not already locked-in to race their way into the decisive segment of the event. With modern Dover races being 400 laps, NASCAR landed on 350 to honor those who annually attend at The Monster Mile.

Every driver that enters the All-Star Race will start the event but there are already 17 drivers currently locked into the third and final stage of the event -- William Byron, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Ryan Blaney, Josh Berry, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain, Shane Van Gisbergen, Bubba Wallace and Kyle Busch.

The eligibility is determined by the following criteria:

Winners of points paying races in 2025 or 2026

Previous All Star Race winners still racing full-time

Previous NASCAR Cup Series champions still racing full-time

The final stage will include 26 drivers racing for the $1 million prize. The combined results of stage 1 and 2 will get the field to 25 drivers with the 26th and final spot being awarded to the traditional fan vote winner.

After the first stage, which is 75 laps, NASCAR will invert the top-26 finishers meaning that 26th will start first for the second stage and 25th will start second and so-forth. After the next 75 laps., which is the second stage, the lowest combined finishing positions from both segments will determine the starting lineup for the final 200 lap segment.

Drivers already locked-in cannot be eliminated. Up to the 25th starting spot will be determined by the drivers not yet locked-in. The starting lineup for the final segment will be determined by average finish across the first two stages. There will be a competition caution 75 laps into the final stage, which is Lap 225 overall for those counting.

Qualifying on Saturday will set the starting lineup for the first stage. The pit crew contest will also continue to be part of the qualifying format.

Drivers will take the green flag, run one full lap at speed, and on the second lap proceed to the designated pit stall for a four-tire stop with no fuel. Once the stop has been completed, the car will take off from the stall and race to the checkered flag. The qualifying time will be the total elapsed time from green flag to checkered flag, with the fastest team earning the pole position for the race.

The pit crew contest winner will be determined by the fastest pit stop, with timing line established as one box behind and one box ahead of the NASCAR-designated pit stop box. The results of the pit crew contest will determine pit box selection for the race on Sunday.