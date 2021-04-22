Netflix to produce new documentary series on Bubba Wallace

The series will follow Wallace in his first season with the newly formed 23XI Racing team, co-owned by NBA icon Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin.

Wallace, 27, became an outspoken voice against racial injustice in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis PD. He successfully advocated for the banning of the Confederate Flag from all NASCAR events. Notably, he wore an 'I Can't Breathe' shirt during pre-race ceremonies at Atlanta Motor Speedway and ran a Black Lives Matter paint scheme at Martinsville Speedway soon after.

Wallace's activism threw him into the national spotlight and drew the ire of former President Donald Trump, but also praise from many superstars including Jordan himself.

Darrell Wallace Jr., Richard Petty Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: NASCAR Media

The series will give viewers an exclusive look behind the scenes of the 2021 Cup season from the perspective of Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's premier division. It will also focus on the sanctioning body's efforts to combat racial inequality and promote inclusion, both within and outside the sport.

Erik Parker will serve as Director for the unnamed series, which does not yet have a release date but is currently in production.

Kevin Liles, Nolan Baynes, and Kelly G. Griffin will serve as executive producers for 300 Studios while Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, and Sarina Roma will perform the same role for Boardwalk Pictures. Tim Clark and Tally Hair are the executive producers for NASCAR with Rob Ford serves as co-executive producer.

It won't be the first Netflix docuseries centered around motorsports either. Drive to Survive recently released its third season, following Formula 1 drivers and teams throughout the year and granting its own behind the scenes look at the elite racing series. DTS has been credited with putting F1 in front of new eyes and even creating interest from non-race fans.

