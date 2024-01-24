Netflix releases full trailer for NASCAR docuseries
Netflix has released its first full trailer for the upcoming docuseries, following the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
NASCAR: Full Speed is stock car racing's answer to Formula 1's Drive to Survive, which will debut its sixth season on Netflix next month.
Despite the meteoritic rise in F1's popularity stateside, NASCAR remains the most-watched form of auto racing in the United States of America.
The five-part series will have 45-minute episodes, featuring the following Cup drivers: Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, William Byron, and Christopher Bell.
Photo by: Netflix
Ryan Blaney
The behind-the-scenes docuseries will center around the 2023 playoffs and release on 30 January, just a few days before the unofficial start to the 2024 season with the L.A. Clash. The season officially gets underway with the 66th running of the Daytona 500 on 18 February.
The trailer gives glimpses into the lives of NASCAR's stars, including Byron's Lego-building hobby, Reddick's love of Mario Kart, and the family lives of veterans Logano and Hamlin.
The trailer also features some of the more dramatic moments from the 2023 season such as Preece's harrowing rollover crash in the regular season finale at Daytona and the Chastain/Gragson fight.
Photo by: Netflix
Ross Chastain
More details about the show:
Synopsis - Netflix's newest sports series tracks the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs and championship race, following drivers as they battle around the racetrack with one of the most storied titles in motorsports at stake. The series will feature exclusive, extensive access to a range of drivers and teams, headlined by Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, and Tyler Reddick, bringing fans behind the scenes on and off the track while exploring the physical, mental, and emotional challenges of competing for a championship at the world's highest level of stock car racing.
Production Company - Words + Pictures and NASCAR Studios
