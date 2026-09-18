New Daniel Suarez documentary follows his emotional and historic homecoming in Mexico

As part of National Hispanic Heritage Month, NASCAR Studios worked together with Wilmer Valderrama’s WV Alternative and FOX Sports to produce a one-hour documentary follow Cup driver Daniel Suarez and his journey back home for a historic NASCAR race weekend in Mexico City.

It premiered on FOX Sports 1 on Thursday, September 17, and will be available on Tubi TV beginning Saturday, October 17, for U.S., Mexico and LATAM markets. It will also replay on FOX Sports 1 at various times in the coming days and weeks. Upcoming replays include 11pm EST on Friday, September 18, and 8am EST on Saturday, September 19, as well as several more timeslots in the days that immediately follow.

When the NASCAR Cup Series ran its first international race since 1958, they chose Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City as the location.

Both the NASCAR Cup and O'Reilly (formerly Xfinity) Series took part in the historic race weekend in June of 2025, with Suarez competing in both races.

Watch: Daniel Suárez on Xfinity win in Mexico return: 'It's been a special day'

“The most compelling sports stories are the ones that resonate far beyond the competition itself, and Daniel’s is one of them,” said Barry Nugent, Vice President, Development & Original Programming, FOX Sports. “Daniel’s journey is defined by perseverance, sacrifice and an unwavering pride in where he comes from. He has opened doors, inspired fans and has given the next generation someone to see themselves in. We are proud to partner with WV Alternative and NASCAR Studios to share this deeply personal chapter in Daniel’s life.”

Suarez is the only foreign-born driver to ever win a national NASCAR title, and remains the only international driver to win a race in each of the three national divisions.

The documentary tells his incredible story, fighting his way up the racing ladder and moving to the United States with nothing but hope and a dream. It focuses on the Mexico race weekend, which featured a roller-coaster of emotions as he experienced incredible highs and bitter lows.

Suarez talks about his love for America and becoming an American citizen in 2024, while also not shying away from the tension between Mexico and the USA due to the political divide surrounding the Trump administration's immigration policies.

The documentary also managed to tie in his 2026 Coca-Cola 600 victory, while also focusing on the disappointment he suffered in that same race one year prior.

Speaking on the documentary earlier this week, Suarez said: “Coming back to Mexico and racing in front of my home country was something I had dreamed about for a long time, but I don’t think I fully understood what it would mean until I was there,” said Suárez. “There were so many emotions that weekend, the pressure, the support from my family and fans, and thinking about everything I had gone through to get to that point. Mexico will always be a huge part of who I am, and being able to race there at the highest level was an incredibly meaningful moment in my life. I hope people watching this film can understand where I came from, what this journey has meant to me and feel inspired to chase their own dreams, no matter where they start.”