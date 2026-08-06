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NASCAR Cup

New Hampshire Motor Speedway confirms return to the NASCAR Chase in 2027

New Hampshire Motor Speedway's lone Cup race is moving back inside the Chase as part of a 2027 schedule shake-up

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
General view

General view

Photo by: Meg Oliphant / Getty Images

The September 25-26 race weekend will once again return to New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) for the 2027 NASCAR season, hosting both the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

“We are thrilled to return to September and The Chase next year,” said New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager David McGrath. “Last September, New England race fans showed up in sold-out fashion. Fall racing in New England is a win for race fans, especially all of our campers, and I know the drivers love coming to this area in September as well.”

NHMS first joined the Cup schedule in 1993, and hosted two Cup races for two decades. 'The Magic Mile' brought NASCAR to New England for a Chase/playoff race every year between 2004 and 2017, but since then, the track has moved around.

Since then, NHMS has become a summer event, bouncing between July, August, and even June. Last year, it briefly returned to the championship playoffs, only to be bounced back to a summer date for 2026.

However, New Hampshire is reclaiming its traditional September date in 2027 where it will be third race in the ten-race Chase for the championship in the Cup Series. It will also serve as the Chase opener for the Truck Series.

The complete NASCAR Cup schedule for 2027 is expected to be released in the near-future, as NHMS is one of several tracks making announcements for next season.

On Thursday, Iowa Speedway -- which is hosting this weekend's NASCAR race -- also announced its 2027 race date, revealing that they have secured the Fourth of July race weekend.

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