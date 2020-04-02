NASCAR delays launch of Next Gen car to 2022

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
17 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Fontana
28 Feb
-
01 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
29 May
-
31 May
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Sonoma
12 Jun
-
14 Jun
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
03 Jul
-
05 Jul
Next event in
91 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
09 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
105 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
126 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
14 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
133 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
21 Aug
-
23 Aug
Next event in
140 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
27 Aug
-
29 Aug
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
04 Sep
-
06 Sep
Next event in
154 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
-
12 Sep
Next event in
160 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
17 Sep
-
19 Sep
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
-
27 Sep
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
182 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
09 Oct
-
11 Oct
Next event in
189 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
16 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
196 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
203 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
210 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
-
08 Nov
Next event in
217 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR delays launch of Next Gen car to 2022

NASCAR delays launch of Next Gen car to 2022
By:
Apr 2, 2020, 9:14 PM

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR has postponed the debut of the Next Gen Car from 2021 to 2022.

The car, which was set to replace the current Gen-6 design, was set to make its first appearance in the 2021 Daytona 500. The pandemic brought on by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has since changed those plans.

The car's launch has been delayed one full year until the 2022 season.

“Due to challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic, the debut of the Next Gen car will be delayed until 2022," said John Probst, senior vice president of racing innovation for NASCAR. "The decision was made in collaboration with the OEMs and team owners. We will continue to develop the Next Gen car, and a revised testing timeline will be shared when more information is available.”

NASCAR has postponed events at seven tracks with May 9th's Martinsville race now in doubt due a stay-at-home order from Virginia Governor Ralph Northam.

Series NASCAR Cup

Series NASCAR Cup
Nick DeGroot

Race hub

Martinsville

Martinsville

7 May - 9 May
Latest results Standings

