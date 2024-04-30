Noah Gragson adds NASCAR Xfinity, ARCA races to 2024 schedule

Gragson, who drives the No. 10 Ford full-time in the Cup Series for Stewart-Haas Racing, will compete in several Xfinity and ARCA events this season with Rette Jones Racing.

RJR, with the help of a technical alliance with SHR, will field a part-time Xfinity entry for Gragson in four races, with his first in the No. 30 Ford coming at the May 25 event at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Charlotte race will be Gragson’s first Xfinity start since the 2022 season finale at Phoenix.

Gragson, 25, will also run June 29 at Nashville, Aug. 17 at Michigan and Aug. 31 at Darlington, where he owns a pair of victories.

Gragson is no stranger to RJR as the two have partnered to run several Super Late Model events, most recently the 2023 Snowball Derby at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway.

“Having had strong runs in their Super Late Model at the grassroots level, I’m excited to partner with Rette Jones Racing as we take on the next challenge in the Xfinity Series,” said Gragson. “Terry, Lisa, Kasey, Mackie Jones, Jonathan Aarts and Mark Rette have played an instrumental role in my racing career and have become like family.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to compete in the Xfinity Series again and hope to pick up where we left off.”

A proven NASCAR Xfinity winner

Since 2018, Gragson has made 135 Xfinity starts with two poles, 13 wins and 62 top-five and 96 top-10 finishes. He finished a career-best second in the Xfinity standings in 2022 with JR Motorsports.

In addition to the Xfinity races, Gragson will compete for RJR in the ARCA West race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June and the ARCA Menards Series race at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in September.

“This is an important step for the overall long-term plans for Rette Jones Racing,” said team co-owner Terry Jones. “Noah has been instrumental in helping our Late Model program excel, but his presence thrives outside of the cockpit as he is instrumental in the growth and development of the other young drivers who funnel through our other motorsports programs.

“He is the perfect driver to launch our Xfinity Series program and we expect him to deliver strong results right away.”

RJR will continue to field a full-time ASA STARS National Tour team for Canadian Kyle Steckly while also competing in other select ARCA Menards Series races this season.