Noah Gragson confirms contract extension with Front Row Motorsports

Noah Gragson will continue driving the No. 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford into the 2027 season in a one-year contract extension.

All three FRM drivers are now locked in for next year, as teammates Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith already signed contract extensions.

There were questions over Gragson's future with the organization, especially with the success of Layne Riggs in FRM's Truck program.

Gragson has 13 wins as NASCAR O'Reilly driver and in two in Trucks, but has yet to win in the Cup Series. He will have almost 150 starts at the top level of NASCAR by the time the 2026 season reaches its conclusion.

The 28-year-old Las Vegas native joined FRM ahead of the 2025 season, ending the year 34th in the standings. This year, he sits 31st, trailing both teammates.

"First off, super grateful for everybody at Front Row Motorsports," said Gragson when asked about the extension by TruTV. "That starts from the top down with Bob Jenkins (owner), Jerrey Freeze (general manager), and Drew Blickensderfer (competition director). I got a great relationship with those guys. I think we have some unfinished business and some success that we want to have. Going up there, running top 15 consistently and just having solid days. I feel like we had that last weekend, but we just want to do that on a more consistent basis.

"Ultimately for me, I just want to work on how I can be the best piece of the puzzle for our team, just trying to be the best leader. I'm very grateful ... I know it hasn't been what we wanted the past two years, results-wise, but I think having the opportunity to work with those guys and keep building in my career -- I think we can have some success.

Gragson has three top fives and 12 top tens in his Cup career, with a best finish of third.

Photos from Richmond - Friday