Subscribe
NASCAR Cup Busch Light Clash At The Coliseum
Interview

Noah Gragson: L.A. Clash "good opportunity to learn" with SHR

Noah Gragson’s first opportunity to race with Stewart-Haas Racing may be an exhibition, but it doesn’t mean it won’t be a challenge.

Jim Utter
Author Jim Utter
Published
Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing

In December, SHR announced it had hired Noah Gragson to compete full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series and drive its No. 10 Fords beginning with the 2024 season.

The 25-year-old Las Vegas native hopes his race with his new team will be Sunday’s non-points preseason exhibition Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

With no points on the line and no live pit stops, the Clash may seem like an easy opportunity for Gragson to get adjusted to his new team but that’s not necessarily the case.

“It is beneficial because it’s not a points race, it’s an exhibition race, but at the same time we go into it with the same mentality. It’s almost harder than a points race because you’re not locked in,” Gragson said.

“They only take the top-23 guys (in the race), and you have to race your way in, and it reminds me a lot of going to the Snowball Derby and having that pressure to qualify well, having heat races so you can transfer to the main, having a good starting spot.

“The pressure of that, it’s like, we’ve got to have all of our ducks in a row before we get there. We’ve got to be ready to go.”

Although Gragson had an abbreviated and difficult rookie Cup season in 2023 – he was suspended and then later reinstated by NASCAR following a violation of its code of conduct – he did compete in last year’s Clash with Legacy Motor Club, finishing 14th.

He returns this year with a new team, new crew and new crew chief in Drew Blickensderfer and admittedly a lot to learn.

“It’s good to get an extra rep before the real season starts with the Daytona 500. Any chance you get to build your communication – it takes a long time to be like peanut butter and jelly with the crew chief, it takes a while to get that communication where you’re finishing sentences for each other,” Gragson said.

“Any chance you get to spend with each other is valuable, whether it’s going to dinner or it’s in the race car, and the Clash is definitely a good opportunity to learn each other.”

Gragson said his No. 10 team – which had veteran Aric Almirola as its driver last year – features both “a lot of experience” and “a lot of youth” and believes Blickensderfer has found a good way to make it all work.

Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing

Photo by: Stewart-Haas Racing

Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing

“Drew is an unbelievable leader. His dad was a high school basketball coach, so Drew is the ultimate leader for our team and a guy I really look up to,” Gragson said. “I know as drivers, we’re leaders, as well, but Drew, to be able to work hand-in-hand with him, he’s really focused but he also enjoys his time.

“We want to work hard, we want to be successful, but it starts with building that comradery and team chemistry and just building the culture, and I think we’ve got that right now.”

Read Also:
shares
comments
Previous article KHI Management adds van Gisbergen, LaJoie to roster
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
KHI Management adds van Gisbergen, LaJoie to roster

KHI Management adds van Gisbergen, LaJoie to roster

NASCAR Cup

KHI Management adds van Gisbergen, LaJoie to roster KHI Management adds van Gisbergen, LaJoie to roster

IMS' Boles "pleasantly surprised" with NASCAR return to oval

IMS' Boles "pleasantly surprised" with NASCAR return to oval

NASCAR Cup

IMS' Boles "pleasantly surprised" with NASCAR return to oval IMS' Boles "pleasantly surprised" with NASCAR return to oval

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

F1 launch dates 2024: When teams will reveal new cars

F1 launch dates 2024: When teams will reveal new cars

F1 Formula 1

F1 launch dates 2024: When teams will reveal new cars F1 launch dates 2024: When teams will reveal new cars

Hamilton: Leaving Mercedes F1 team for Ferrari the "hardest decision"

Hamilton: Leaving Mercedes F1 team for Ferrari the "hardest decision"

F1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Leaving Mercedes F1 team for Ferrari the "hardest decision" Hamilton: Leaving Mercedes F1 team for Ferrari the "hardest decision"

Mercedes announces Hamilton split as Ferrari move for F1 2025 is finalised

Mercedes announces Hamilton split as Ferrari move for F1 2025 is finalised

F1 Formula 1

Mercedes announces Hamilton split as Ferrari move for F1 2025 is finalised Mercedes announces Hamilton split as Ferrari move for F1 2025 is finalised

How Hamilton's exit could leave the Mercedes F1 team in a tough spot

How Hamilton's exit could leave the Mercedes F1 team in a tough spot

F1 Formula 1

How Hamilton's exit could leave the Mercedes F1 team in a tough spot How Hamilton's exit could leave the Mercedes F1 team in a tough spot

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe