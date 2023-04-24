Subscribe
Previous / Larson: "Just thankful that I'm alright" after vicious impact
NASCAR Cup / Talladega News

Noah Gragson on Talladega: "It was a good day until it wasn't"

It has been a difficult NASCAR Cup rookie season for Noah Gragson but he appeared headed for a big turnaround in Sunday’s race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Jim Utter
By:
Noah Gragson on Talladega: "It was a good day until it wasn't"

Gragson, who drives the No. 42 Chevrolet for Legacy Motor Club, had driven an impressive race and found his way near the front of the field when the final stage got underway.

He quickly gave Harrison Burton a big push on the restart that put Burton in the lead. However, just 15 laps later, Gragson got into the right-rear of Burton in Turn 3 to send Burton spinning out of the lead.

Gragson was able to remain in contention and when the race went into the first of two overtimes, Gragson was lined up third, behind Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola.

Just as he was powering into the lead of the race, he got spun himself by Ross Chastain, which left him sidelined for the rest of the race and credited with a 32nd-place finish.

While that left Gragson, 24, with another disappointing result, he took solace in he and his team’s performance in the race.

“This No. 42 team was really on top of it today. Good pit stops and a fast car there in the race,” he said. “I felt like we were in a good position restarting on the front row on a green-white-checkered.

“I got kind of shoved out there and bobbled a little bit by (Chastain). I just got to look back and see what I could do better. Obviously, not let (Chastain) get inside me. Overall, it was a good day until it wasn’t.”

So far this season, Gragson is 31st in the series standings with a best finish of 12th at Atlanta. He has now wrecked out of two of the last four races.

Asked over the weekend if he was “panicking,” Gragsons said, “No, I’m actually kind of the complete opposite. The (team) has a lot of good things in the works, kind of behind the scenes. Hiring more engineers and utilizing the sim in a better way.

“I was kind of panicking after Phoenix and whatnot, now I’m kind of in a really good headspace now and we have good things way coming our way. It’s going to take a little bit of time but those constant reminders of seeing what’s going on in the background are definitely key for my mentality of staying focused, confident, comfortable and energized and ready to go to the race track.”

It's not just Gragson who has been struggling.

Until the late wrecks helped Legacy MC teammate Erik Jones salvage a sixth-place finish on Sunday, Jones had only one top-10 finish this season (eighth at Atlanta) and was 27th in the standings.

Both teams have shown potential at times and Sunday’s race gives Gragson hope the organization is on the right track.

“The results have sucked here lately, but we’ve been running strong,” he said. “We ran in the top-five, the top-10 all day (Sunday) and I’m really proud of that.

“We’re close. We’ll get there one day.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Larson: "Just thankful that I'm alright" after vicious impact
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Tire compounds could be key to NASCAR short track changes

Tire compounds could be key to NASCAR short track changes

NASCAR Cup

Tire compounds could be key to NASCAR short track changes Tire compounds could be key to NASCAR short track changes

Larson: "Just thankful that I'm alright" after vicious impact

Larson: "Just thankful that I'm alright" after vicious impact

NASCAR Cup
Talladega

Larson: "Just thankful that I'm alright" after vicious impact Larson: "Just thankful that I'm alright" after vicious impact

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

IndyCar Detroit GP to feature a free day again

IndyCar Detroit GP to feature a free day again

Indy IndyCar
Indy 500 open test

IndyCar Detroit GP to feature a free day again IndyCar Detroit GP to feature a free day again

Melbourne F1 crash won't delay Alpine's Baku upgrade

Melbourne F1 crash won't delay Alpine's Baku upgrade

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Melbourne F1 crash won't delay Alpine's Baku upgrade Melbourne F1 crash won't delay Alpine's Baku upgrade

Why making gin is such a tonic for F1 star Valtteri Bottas

Why making gin is such a tonic for F1 star Valtteri Bottas

F1 Formula 1

Why making gin is such a tonic for F1 star Valtteri Bottas Why making gin is such a tonic for F1 star Valtteri Bottas

Remembering Michele Alboreto: F1 ace, Le Mans winner and a good man

Remembering Michele Alboreto: F1 ace, Le Mans winner and a good man

F1 Formula 1

Remembering Michele Alboreto: F1 ace, Le Mans winner and a good man Remembering Michele Alboreto: F1 ace, Le Mans winner and a good man

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Charles Bradley

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
Charles Bradley

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
Jim Utter

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
Charles Bradley

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe