Noah Gragson to join Front Row Motorsports in 2025
Noah Gragson has become the third current Stewart-Haas Racing driver in the NASCAR Cup Series to land a new home for the 2025 season.
Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, Bass Pro Shops Winchester Ford Mustang
Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images
Front Row Motorsports – which previously had announced it would add a third team next year – announced on Wednesday that it had signed Noah Gragson to a multi-year deal to drive for one of its teams beginning next season.
Gragson’s car number, crew chief and sponsors will be revealed later this year.
Gragson will become team-mates with current FRM driver Todd Gilliland. Sources told Motorsport.com that FRM should announce its third driver within the next month.
Gragson, who currently drives SHR’s No. 10 Ford, became available when SHR co-owners Gene Haas and Tony Stewart decided to shutter the four-car operation at season’s end (Haas has since said he will field one Cup and two Xfinity teams in 2025).
Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, Bass Pro Shops Winchester Ford Mustang
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
Two of Gragson’s SHR teammates – Chase Briscoe and Josh Berry – both recently announced their plans for next season with Briscoe moving to the No. 19 Toyota at Joe Gibbs Racing and Berry to the Wood Brothers’ iconic No. 21 Ford.
“I think a lot of people have seen the growth of Front Row Motorsports over the past several seasons,” said Gragson. “This team, with Ford Performance, has shown it is capable of winning and wants to win more.
“Meeting Bob (Jenkins) and Jerry (Freeze), there is a determination and plan to continue to grow and compete against the absolute best. There is a strong commitment on their part, and I am ready to give it my best next season.
“Until that time, I want to say that I’m staying focused on the task at hand at Stewart-Haas Racing to finish the season with intentions of racing for wins with them.”
Gragson's path to FRM
The 25-year-old Las Vegas native rose to fame after winning twice in Truck Series and 13 times in the Xfinity Series, including a runner-up finish in the series standings in 2022.
Gragson began his 2023 rookie Cup season with Legacy Motor Club but was suspended by the team and later NASCAR in August for violating the sport’s code of conduct. He was reinstated later that year.
In 59 career Cup starts, Gragson owns seven top-10 and two top-five finishes, most coming this season with SHR.
“We feel that this is a great opportunity and the perfect time to bring Noah to our organization,” said team owner Bob Jenkins. “He has just the right amount of experience in the NASCAR Cup Series to breakout and become a winner for years to come. This season, Noah has started to get the finishes, and race consistently up front, which was expected from him.
“Joining our team, staying with Ford Performance, and welcoming him to our partners, we are only going to accelerate his opportunity to win races and compete in the playoffs. This is the driver that we want to help get us more wins.”
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Does Hamilton's dramatic British GP win show the F1 film the way?
The other byproduct of M-Sport’s non-hybrid WRC experiment
F1 announces sprint race calendar for 2025, Belgium replaces Austria
Where has Red Bull's F1 advantage gone?
Prime
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments