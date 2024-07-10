Noah Gragson to join Front Row Motorsports in 2025

Front Row Motorsports – which previously had announced it would add a third team next year – announced on Wednesday that it had signed Noah Gragson to a multi-year deal to drive for one of its teams beginning next season.

Gragson’s car number, crew chief and sponsors will be revealed later this year.

Gragson will become team-mates with current FRM driver Todd Gilliland. Sources told Motorsport.com that FRM should announce its third driver within the next month.

Gragson, who currently drives SHR’s No. 10 Ford, became available when SHR co-owners Gene Haas and Tony Stewart decided to shutter the four-car operation at season’s end (Haas has since said he will field one Cup and two Xfinity teams in 2025).

Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, Bass Pro Shops Winchester Ford Mustang Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Two of Gragson’s SHR teammates – Chase Briscoe and Josh Berry – both recently announced their plans for next season with Briscoe moving to the No. 19 Toyota at Joe Gibbs Racing and Berry to the Wood Brothers’ iconic No. 21 Ford.

“I think a lot of people have seen the growth of Front Row Motorsports over the past several seasons,” said Gragson. “This team, with Ford Performance, has shown it is capable of winning and wants to win more.

“Meeting Bob (Jenkins) and Jerry (Freeze), there is a determination and plan to continue to grow and compete against the absolute best. There is a strong commitment on their part, and I am ready to give it my best next season.

“Until that time, I want to say that I’m staying focused on the task at hand at Stewart-Haas Racing to finish the season with intentions of racing for wins with them.”

Gragson's path to FRM

The 25-year-old Las Vegas native rose to fame after winning twice in Truck Series and 13 times in the Xfinity Series, including a runner-up finish in the series standings in 2022.

Gragson began his 2023 rookie Cup season with Legacy Motor Club but was suspended by the team and later NASCAR in August for violating the sport’s code of conduct. He was reinstated later that year.

In 59 career Cup starts, Gragson owns seven top-10 and two top-five finishes, most coming this season with SHR.

“We feel that this is a great opportunity and the perfect time to bring Noah to our organization,” said team owner Bob Jenkins. “He has just the right amount of experience in the NASCAR Cup Series to breakout and become a winner for years to come. This season, Noah has started to get the finishes, and race consistently up front, which was expected from him.

“Joining our team, staying with Ford Performance, and welcoming him to our partners, we are only going to accelerate his opportunity to win races and compete in the playoffs. This is the driver that we want to help get us more wins.”