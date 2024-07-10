All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia
NASCAR Cup

Noah Gragson to join Front Row Motorsports in 2025

Noah Gragson has become the third current Stewart-Haas Racing driver in the NASCAR Cup Series to land a new home for the 2025 season.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Noah Gragson, Stewart Haas Racing, Bass Pro Shops Winchester Ford Mustang

Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, Bass Pro Shops Winchester Ford Mustang

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

Front Row Motorsports – which previously had announced it would add a third team next year – announced on Wednesday that it had signed Noah Gragson to a multi-year deal to drive for one of its teams beginning next season.

Gragson’s car number, crew chief and sponsors will be revealed later this year.

Gragson will become team-mates with current FRM driver Todd Gilliland. Sources told Motorsport.com that FRM should announce its third driver within the next month.

Gragson, who currently drives SHR’s No. 10 Ford, became available when SHR co-owners Gene Haas and Tony Stewart decided to shutter the four-car operation at season’s end (Haas has since said he will field one Cup and two Xfinity teams in 2025).

Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, Bass Pro Shops Winchester Ford Mustang

Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, Bass Pro Shops Winchester Ford Mustang

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Two of Gragson’s SHR teammates – Chase Briscoe and Josh Berry – both recently announced their plans for next season with Briscoe moving to the No. 19 Toyota at Joe Gibbs Racing and Berry to the Wood Brothers’ iconic No. 21 Ford.

“I think a lot of people have seen the growth of Front Row Motorsports over the past several seasons,” said Gragson. “This team, with Ford Performance, has shown it is capable of winning and wants to win more.

“Meeting Bob (Jenkins) and Jerry (Freeze), there is a determination and plan to continue to grow and compete against the absolute best. There is a strong commitment on their part, and I am ready to give it my best next season.

“Until that time, I want to say that I’m staying focused on the task at hand at Stewart-Haas Racing to finish the season with intentions of racing for wins with them.”

Gragson's path to FRM

The 25-year-old Las Vegas native rose to fame after winning twice in Truck Series and 13 times in the Xfinity Series, including a runner-up finish in the series standings in 2022.

Gragson began his 2023 rookie Cup season with Legacy Motor Club but was suspended by the team and later NASCAR in August for violating the sport’s code of conduct. He was reinstated later that year.

In 59 career Cup starts, Gragson owns seven top-10 and two top-five finishes, most coming this season with SHR.

“We feel that this is a great opportunity and the perfect time to bring Noah to our organization,” said team owner Bob Jenkins. “He has just the right amount of experience in the NASCAR Cup Series to breakout and become a winner for years to come. This season, Noah has started to get the finishes, and race consistently up front, which was expected from him.

“Joining our team, staying with Ford Performance, and welcoming him to our partners, we are only going to accelerate his opportunity to win races and compete in the playoffs. This is the driver that we want to help get us more wins.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article NASCAR fines Bubba Wallace $50k for post-race Chicago clash with Bowman
Next article No NASCAR Cup win as yet, but Ty Gibbs is "right there"

Top Comments

Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
No NASCAR Cup win as yet, but Ty Gibbs is "right there"

No NASCAR Cup win as yet, but Ty Gibbs is "right there"

NASCAR Cup
No NASCAR Cup win as yet, but Ty Gibbs is "right there"
NASCAR fines Bubba Wallace $50k for post-race Chicago clash with Bowman

NASCAR fines Bubba Wallace $50k for post-race Chicago clash with Bowman

NASCAR Cup
Chicago
NASCAR fines Bubba Wallace $50k for post-race Chicago clash with Bowman
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

Does Hamilton's dramatic British GP win show the F1 film the way?

Does Hamilton's dramatic British GP win show the F1 film the way?

F1 Formula 1
British GP
Does Hamilton's dramatic British GP win show the F1 film the way?
The other byproduct of M-Sport’s non-hybrid WRC experiment

The other byproduct of M-Sport’s non-hybrid WRC experiment

WRC WRC
Rally Latvia
The other byproduct of M-Sport’s non-hybrid WRC experiment
F1 announces sprint race calendar for 2025, Belgium replaces Austria

F1 announces sprint race calendar for 2025, Belgium replaces Austria

F1 Formula 1
F1 announces sprint race calendar for 2025, Belgium replaces Austria
Where has Red Bull's F1 advantage gone?

Where has Red Bull's F1 advantage gone?

F1 Formula 1
British GP
Where has Red Bull's F1 advantage gone?

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia