North Wilkesboro late model race to feature several NASCAR stars

A doubleheader of pro late model and late model stock CARS Tour races that were originally scheduled for May during NASCAR All-Star Race weekend got postponed due to weather.

The two races will be run Saturday night at the track and the 42-car field for the 125-lap late model stock main event is nearly half-filled by current or former NASCAR competitors.

Among the entries for the race include former Cup champion and now TV analyst Kevin Harvick, current Cup series driver Josh Berry, Xfinity Series regulars Brandon Jones and Sammy Smith and Truck Series rookie Layne Riggs.

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang Photo by: Gavin Baker / NKP / Motorsport Images

They join some of the CARS Tour’s top title contenders in Connor Hall, Brent Crews and Brenden “Butterbean” Queen.

With just six events remaining for the LMS division before the Oct. 19 season finale at North Wilkesboro, Hall leads the standings ahead of Crews and last year’s event winner, Queen.

“I never try to dwell on it, but it’s cool to see the bigger names in the Late Model race and last year to know that I won and beat them all it was really, really special,” said Queen.

“We go there and put our helmet on and do our job. You want to beat the best and we love to race against them. To be the best you, gotta beat the best. We love when they come and run with us because it puts a bigger spotlight on our series.”

Brenden Queen, TRICON Garage, Best Repair Company Toyota Tundra Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Last year, four former NASCAR drivers – Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Harvick and Justin Marks – partnered to acquire the CARS Tour.

Harvick also owns a team that competes regularly in the series but said he intends to focus on racing just “for fun.” He has one other late model start scheduled this season.

“Obviously we want to do good, the best that we can, but whether I finish first or last when I leave, as long as I’m a part of the event and enjoying it and having a good time and being a part of our competitors on weekends helps me learn about the series,” Harvick said.

“So, I want to have fun with it and be involved in the event and rub elbows with the guys that put on the shows every week.”

Other notable names

Among the other drivers with NASCAR experience entered in the late model race are Carson Kvapil, Kaden Honeycutt, Connor Mosack, Connor Jones, Connor Zilisch and Tate Fogleman.

Hall, the current CARS Tour LMS series leader, is making his Truck Series debut Aug. 10 at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, driving the No. 91 Chevrolet for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing.