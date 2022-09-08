Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / North Wilkesboro expected to host 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race
NASCAR Cup / Repco NASCAR restoration News

"There’s just something special about" North Wilkesboro - Dale Jr.

As first reported by Motorsport.com, NASCAR will make a shock return to North Wilkesboro in 2023 with the All-Star Race.

Nick DeGroot
By:

North Wilkesboro Speedway, opened in 1947, was one of the eight tracks on the original NASCAR Cup Series schedule in 1949.

Won by Bob Flock, the then-dirt track eventually shifted to asphalt in 1957. It continued to host the Cup Series until 1996. That 93rd and final race was won by Jeff Gordon.

Its recent revival, partly due to $18 million dollars (used towards rebuilding infrastructure) from the federal American Rescue Plan, has spurred discussions of NASCAR's return in some form. But few believed Cup cars would ever return to the historic speedway.

Read Also:

“Motorsports are critical to North Carolina’s history, culture and economy, and our investments have helped to get the engines running again in places that needed revival,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “North Wilkesboro Speedway is back and better than ever, and the All-Star Race will take it to new heights.”

There were plans to repave North Wilkesboro in 2023, but those plans are now on hold after the current surface of the 0.625-mile short track was deemed sufficient for NASCAR competition.

The All-Star Race has been in an identity crisis of sorts the past few years, leaving Charlotte Motor Speedway, having run at Bristol Motor Speedway and later Texas Motor Speedway since 2020.

The All-Star race weekend at North Wilkesboro will be held from May 19-21.

“The NASCAR All-Star Race has always been the fans’ race, and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the fans during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary than returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “We couldn’t have made this happen without tremendous support from so many people including Gov. Cooper, our state legislature, NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and of course, the people of Wilkes County. We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’ve got the will to create something special alongside a community and hard-working staff that will get it done.”

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been a major supporter of the track, and took part in the CARS Tour late model race there just last month, in front of a sold-out crowd.

“Some of my best memories as a little boy were going to North Wilkesboro,” said Earnhardt.  “And it got even better when I raced there as a teenager. I never thought I’d see that place full again, and then I got to race there this summer in a late model before a full house. There’s just something special about it. I know the track, the fans, and the community will put on a show when we’re back with the Cup cars for the All-Star race.”

Added NASCAR chief operating officer Steve O'Donnell: “North Wilkesboro Speedway boasts a winners list that features the true giants of our sport, and next year, another great will be added as the NASCAR Cup Series stars once again race at this historic facility. As part of our 75th anniversary season, we’re are excited to return to the roots of the sport for the NASCAR All-Star Race. This will be a can’t-miss event as we honor our past and look forward to the future.” 

shares
comments
North Wilkesboro expected to host 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race
Previous article

North Wilkesboro expected to host 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race
Nick DeGroot More from
Nick DeGroot
NASCAR makes changes in response to Next Gen car fires
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR makes changes in response to Next Gen car fires

Logano: Darlington a "missed opportunity" despite strong result Darlington II
NASCAR Cup

Logano: Darlington a "missed opportunity" despite strong result

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion Prime
NASCAR Cup

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Latest news

"There’s just something special about" North Wilkesboro - Dale Jr.
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

"There’s just something special about" North Wilkesboro - Dale Jr.

As first reported by Motorsport.com, NASCAR will make a shock return to North Wilkesboro in 2023 with the All-Star Race.

North Wilkesboro expected to host 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

North Wilkesboro expected to host 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race

In an abrupt reversal of plans, North Wilkesboro Speedway is now expected to host the NASCAR All-Star Race in 2023, Motorsport.com has learned.

NASCAR makes changes in response to Next Gen car fires
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR makes changes in response to Next Gen car fires

NASCAR has announced new updates in hopes of further combating the issue of fires on the Next Car cars.

Chase Elliott: "Nothing I can do about" bad playoff start
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott: "Nothing I can do about" bad playoff start

NASCAR Cup Series 2022 regular season champion Chase Elliott was adamant that entering the playoffs no one was safe and he ended up being the prime example.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.