North Wilkesboro to be repaved ahead of 2024 All-Star Race

Charlotte Motor Speedway hosted the annual event every year from 1987 to 2019. In 2020, the sanctioning body tried Bristol Motor Speedway before moving to Texas Motor Speedway for the two years that followed. But now, it may have finally found a new home.

In 2023, the unlikely resurrection of North Wilkesboro Speedway saw the return of the NASCAR Cup Series action for the first time since 1996, running the All-Star Race there earlier this year. Kyle Larson won the event.

The track is one of eight that was part of the original Cup Series schedule back in 1949. Its return was welcomed by both fans and those inside the sport.

Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Trackhouse Motorplex Chevrolet Camaro, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

The track hasn't been repaved since 1981, and the surface remained as such for NASCAR's 2023 return. But that will now change before the 2024 event.

“We are very grateful that NASCAR and FOX Sports have supported our efforts to bring the NASCAR All-Star Race back to North Wilkesboro in 2024,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “While NASCAR’s current 75th anniversary season still has some memorable moments to come, it’s hard to imagine a more magical moment than what we witnessed with NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro Speedway this past May. The success of the 2023 All-Star Race with fans coming from all 50 states and seven foreign countries would not have been possible without the support of the NASCAR industry, our state legislature, Gov. Roy Cooper and the Wilkes County community. We’re thankful to have the opportunity to bring back an international spotlight for the second consecutive year to North Wilkesboro and the great state of North Carolina.”

The 40th running of the All-Star Race will be accompanied by the NASCAR Truck Series, which will also return next year, running on Saturday, May 18. The NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge will again set the grid, taking place on Friday, May 17.