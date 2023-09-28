North Wilkesboro to be repaved ahead of 2024 All-Star Race
NASCAR will return to North Wilkesboro Speedway for the 2024 All-Star Race, with one million dollars up for grabs.
Charlotte Motor Speedway hosted the annual event every year from 1987 to 2019. In 2020, the sanctioning body tried Bristol Motor Speedway before moving to Texas Motor Speedway for the two years that followed. But now, it may have finally found a new home.
In 2023, the unlikely resurrection of North Wilkesboro Speedway saw the return of the NASCAR Cup Series action for the first time since 1996, running the All-Star Race there earlier this year. Kyle Larson won the event.
The track is one of eight that was part of the original Cup Series schedule back in 1949. Its return was welcomed by both fans and those inside the sport.
Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Trackhouse Motorplex Chevrolet Camaro, Joey Logano, Team Penske, Shell Pennzoil Ford Mustang
Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images
The track hasn't been repaved since 1981, and the surface remained as such for NASCAR's 2023 return. But that will now change before the 2024 event.
“We are very grateful that NASCAR and FOX Sports have supported our efforts to bring the NASCAR All-Star Race back to North Wilkesboro in 2024,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “While NASCAR’s current 75th anniversary season still has some memorable moments to come, it’s hard to imagine a more magical moment than what we witnessed with NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro Speedway this past May. The success of the 2023 All-Star Race with fans coming from all 50 states and seven foreign countries would not have been possible without the support of the NASCAR industry, our state legislature, Gov. Roy Cooper and the Wilkes County community. We’re thankful to have the opportunity to bring back an international spotlight for the second consecutive year to North Wilkesboro and the great state of North Carolina.”
The 40th running of the All-Star Race will be accompanied by the NASCAR Truck Series, which will also return next year, running on Saturday, May 18. The NASCAR Pit Crew Challenge will again set the grid, taking place on Friday, May 17.
Latest news
Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu
Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu Honda selects replacement for axed MotoGP technical boss Kokubu
Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit
Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit Loubet explains frightening WRC Rally Chile exit
WRC Chile: Inspired Tanak ends eventful Friday leading Suninen
WRC Chile: Inspired Tanak ends eventful Friday leading Suninen WRC Chile: Inspired Tanak ends eventful Friday leading Suninen
Maserati GT2 racer to make competition debut at Paul Ricard
Maserati GT2 racer to make competition debut at Paul Ricard Maserati GT2 racer to make competition debut at Paul Ricard
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.