North Wilkesboro to host 2027 All-Star Race, losing points race as Dover returns

For the first time since 1996, North Wilkesboro hosted a points-paying race this year after three years as the All-Star Race. However, the historic track will again host the All-Star Race in 2027 as part of a triple-header weekend with the O'Reilly and Craftsman Truck Series. Of note, this will be the first O'Reilly race at the track since 1985.

The packed weekend of racing at North Wilkesboro will take place from May 21-23, the week before the the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Thanks to Bruton Smith and Humpy Wheeler, ‘One Hot Night’ at Charlotte Motor Speedway was the first superspeedway NASCAR race under the lights, and that’s when I truly became a race fan,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “There was electricity in the air, and an entire generation of race fans was captivated by it. We’ve seen the same excitement amongst fans at North Wilkesboro every day and night we’ve been on track since re-opening. It’s a pilgrimage every NASCAR fan should take, and now we have the biggest race week ever to look forward to for 2027.”

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford; Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Photo by: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A format has yet to be finalized, but it's expected that NASCAR will take big swings with the 2027 edition of the All-Star Race. The release hints at this, stating that the event "may feature another twist as the industry considers how North Wilkesboro could be the ultimate Cup Series test track for future improvements."

Dover Motor Speedway, which lost its points race and became the host of the 2026 All-Star Race, will be part of the championship again next year. It will take place the week before North Wilkesboro's All-Star Race weekend from May 15-16. It will be a 400-lap Cup race, along with the NASCAR O'Reilly Series.

"Whether it's a points race, an All-Star Race or a Chase race, one thing never changes—we work for the fans," said Mike Tatoian, president and general manager of Dover Motor Speedway. "They are the heart of everything we do, and we're constantly looking for ways to make every visit to The Monster Mile more entertaining than the last. Our goal is to create memories that last a lifetime, and we can't wait to welcome everyone back next spring for another outstanding weekend on and off the track."