NY Racing enters Daytona 500 with Greg Biffle

NY Racing has announced that Biffle will pilot the No. 44 Grambling State University/HBCU League Pass Plus Chevrolet Camaro.

The car is not locked in, so Biffle has to race his way into the event. Jay Guy will be atop the pit box as crew chief.

Biffle, 52, has 510 starts at the Cup level and 19 race wins. He also has 20 victories in the Xfinity Series and 17 wins in the Truck Series. He hasn't competed in the NCS since 2016.

“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to drive the Next Gen car and help NY Racing make its entry into the 2022 season," said Biffle. "I’ve always said since the day I stepped away from full time competition that I would return under the right circumstances. Filling in for an injured driver or driving for a top-level team will always be compelling. With this unique opportunity, I’ll now be able to use my 18 years of experience to help this non-charter team get into the Daytona 500 with an RCR-built race car powered by a Hendrick engine. I look forward to getting back on the track this week and doing what I enjoy most.”

The team has made a handful of appearances in recent years, most recently in the 2018 Coca-Cola 600 with J.J. Yeley.

“As a product of HBCU and an alumni of Grambling Football, I’m excited to have them on board with HBCU League Pass Plus,” said John Cohen, NY Racing team owner. “I want to thank Chevrolet for this great partnership along with Richard Childress Racing and Hendrick Motorsports, without them I’m not sure this is possible.”