NASCAR Cup Daytona 500
Yeley revealed as driver for NY Racing Team's Daytona 500 attempt

NY Racing Team was a late entry for the 66th running of the Daytona 500, and there's been much speculation around who will actually be piloting the No. 44 Chevrolet this week.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Updated
JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, Macc Door Systems Ford Mustang

Within 24 hours of qualifying for NASCAR's biggest race, it was still unclear who would be driving NY Racing Team's No. 44 car.

Many initially assumed it would be NASCAR veteran Greg Biffle, who drove for the team in the 2022 Daytona 500, as well as four other races that year. The team's best result came at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where Biffle finished 20th.

However, he has since released a statement on social media, revealing that he will not be the team's driver due to "unfulfilled contract obligations."

Full statement: "It has come to my attention that images of a hauler and car with my name and signature on the side of it have been released. While I had hoped to be running in the 2024 Daytona 500 this year - that will not be happening. Due to unfulfilled contract obligations from 2022 for myself and the team, I have made a hard decision to not participate in any races, until the prior contract obligations have been fulfilled. I wish the team all the best and hopefully I will have the opportunity to race again and win this coveted race."

Greg Biffle, NY Racing Team, Chevrolet Camaro Grambling State University

Greg Biffle, NY Racing Team, Chevrolet Camaro Grambling State University

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

NY Racing Team did not attempt any races during the 2023 season and are a a surprise late entry in this year's 500, becoming the sixth open team. Four open teams will make the field while the remaining two will be sent home.

The entry list has finally been updated and journeyman driver J.J. Yeley will be behind the wheel of the No. 44 Chevrolet Camaro as NY Racing Team attempts to make the field for NASCAR's crown jewel event. 100 Coconut Water will serve as the primary sponsor.

Yeley, 47, has driven for numerous teams throughout his career, which includes over 700 starts between the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series.

This will be his tenth Daytona 500 attempt, doing so with nine different teams. He has started six Daytona 500s since 2006 and failed to qualify on three occasions (2012, 2020, 2022). He last attempted to make the race in 2022, but hasn't been a part of the Sunday field since 2015.

Yeley's career-best finish in the Daytona 500 came in 2013, finishing tenth.

