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Results
NASCAR Cup Indianapolis

Official NASCAR Cup race results: 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis

Heim held off Bell and Logano to earn an impressive win in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Corey Heim, 23XI Racing

Corey Heim, 23XI Racing

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Corey Heim now has two NASCAR Cup Series wins in his first 15 starts, winning both as a part-time driver this year. 

In just his 15th career start, the 23XI Racing driver passed his boss, Denny Hamlin, and then held off Christopher Bell to win the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Heim led 58 of 160 laps, more than any other driver. Gibbs led 46 laps, and Hocevar led 31 laps from pole. Eleven different drivers led laps during Sunday's race, mostly through pit cycles as passing was very difficult.

Heim is the first part-time Cup driver to win multiple races in a single season since Tim Richmond and Davey Allison did it in 1987. At 24 years old, he's also the youngest Brickyard 400 winner since Jeff Gordon in 1994. Additionally, Heim is the fastest driver to win their first two Cup wins since A.J. Foyt in 1965, doing so in 15 starts.

Ty Gibbs finished 12th after winning Stage 1, while Ross Chastain finished 23rd after winning Stage 2. 

At the checkered flag, 31 of 39 starters were still on the lead lap, and six drivers failed to reach the checkered flag.

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NASCAR Cup 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis race results

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1
C. Heim23XI Racing
 67 Toyota 160

3:08'20.414

   7  
2 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 160

+0.287

3:08'20.701

 0.287 6 35
3 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford 160

+0.972

3:08'21.386

 0.685 6 34
4 C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 160

+5.720

3:08'26.134

 4.748 9 36
5 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 160

+6.120

3:08'26.534

 0.400 6 44
6 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford 160

+6.805

3:08'27.219

 0.685 6 31
7
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
 21 Ford 160

+7.513

3:08'27.927

 0.708 6 30
8 R. PreeceRFK Racing 60 Ford 160

+8.471

3:08'28.885

 0.958 7 33
9 C. HocevarSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 160

+9.072

3:08'29.486

 0.601 8 40
10 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota 160

+10.338

3:08'30.752

 1.266 6 28
11 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford 160

+10.971

3:08'31.385

 0.633 6 28
12 T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 160

+11.556

3:08'31.970

 0.585 6 43
13 C. CusterHaas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 160

+14.406

3:08'34.820

 2.850 6 24
14 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford 160

+16.675

3:08'37.089

 2.269 6 23
15 Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 160

+17.451

3:08'37.865

 0.776 6 22
16 S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 160

+17.834

3:08'38.248

 0.383 7 21
17 D. SuarezSpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 160

+18.123

3:08'38.537

 0.289 6 25
18 M. McDowellSpire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 160

+18.479

3:08'38.893

 0.356 5 30
19 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 160

+19.404

3:08'39.818

 0.925 6 18
20 R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 160

+19.761

3:08'40.175

 0.357 8 17
21 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 160

+20.271

3:08'40.685

 0.510 7 22
22 N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports 4 Ford 160

+21.619

3:08'42.033

 1.348 7 15
23 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 160

+24.072

3:08'44.486

 2.453 7 24
24 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 160

+24.296

3:08'44.710

 0.224 10 22
25 A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 160

+24.499

3:08'44.913

 0.203 11 12
26 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford 160

+24.846

3:08'45.260

 0.347 7 11
27 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 160

+25.156

3:08'45.570

 0.310 5 12
28 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota 160

+25.699

3:08'46.113

 0.543 6 9
29 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 160

+26.562

3:08'46.976

 0.863 9 8
30 T. DillonKaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 160

+36.563

3:08'56.977

 10.001 9 7
31 C. WareRick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 160

+37.097

3:08'57.511

 0.534 8 6
32 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 158

+2 Laps

3:08'24.213

 2 Laps 8 5
33 A. HillRichard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet 125

+35 Laps

2:37'56.299

 33 Laps 12  
34
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
 88 Chevrolet 122

+38 Laps

2:30'09.174

 3 Laps 8 3
35 C. MearsBeard Motorsports 62 Chevrolet 121

+39 Laps

2:29'18.938

 1 Lap 9 2
36 R. Herbst23XI Racing 35 Toyota 120

+40 Laps

2:29'12.768

 1 Lap 7 1
37 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 119

+41 Laps

3:09'03.725

 1 Lap 6 1
38
D. DyeLive Fast Motorsports
 78 Chevrolet 93

+67 Laps

1:39'50.918

 26 Laps 6  
39 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 43

+117 Laps

37'44.885

 50 Laps 3 1

 

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