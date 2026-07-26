Official NASCAR Cup race results: 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis

Corey Heim now has two NASCAR Cup Series wins in his first 15 starts, winning both as a part-time driver this year.

In just his 15th career start, the 23XI Racing driver passed his boss, Denny Hamlin, and then held off Christopher Bell to win the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Heim led 58 of 160 laps, more than any other driver. Gibbs led 46 laps, and Hocevar led 31 laps from pole. Eleven different drivers led laps during Sunday's race, mostly through pit cycles as passing was very difficult.

Heim is the first part-time Cup driver to win multiple races in a single season since Tim Richmond and Davey Allison did it in 1987. At 24 years old, he's also the youngest Brickyard 400 winner since Jeff Gordon in 1994. Additionally, Heim is the fastest driver to win their first two Cup wins since A.J. Foyt in 1965, doing so in 15 starts.

Ty Gibbs finished 12th after winning Stage 1, while Ross Chastain finished 23rd after winning Stage 2.

At the checkered flag, 31 of 39 starters were still on the lead lap, and six drivers failed to reach the checkered flag.

NASCAR Cup 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis race results