Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at Atlanta II

Ryan Blaney earned his 19th career NASCAR Cup victory, winning from pole position at Atlanta in a three-wide battle. Blaney also swept both stages, dominating most of the event.

Bubba Wallace finished second, but was later penalized for advancing his position below the yellow line. That penalty dropped him down to 29th as the last car on the lead lap.

Christopher Bell was ultimately credited with second, Carson Hocevar third, Ty Gibbs fourth, and Erik Jones fifth.

Shane van Gisbergen finished sixth, matching his finish from this race earlier in the year. Austin Dillon was seventh, Tyler Reddick eighth, Joey Logano ninth, and Chris Buescher tenth.

Impressively, 29 of 38 starters finished on the lead lap in Sunday's race, which ended just before 2am EST on Monday due to a lengthy weather delay.

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NASCAR Cup 2026 Atlanta II race results