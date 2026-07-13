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Results
NASCAR Cup Atlanta II

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at Atlanta II

Blaney won the race, but the driver who crossed the finish line in second didn't actually finish there

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Ryan Blaney wins, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Ryan Blaney wins, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Ryan Blaney earned his 19th career NASCAR Cup victory, winning from pole position at Atlanta in a three-wide battle. Blaney also swept both stages, dominating most of the event.

Bubba Wallace finished second, but was later penalized for advancing his position below the yellow line. That penalty dropped him down to 29th as the last car on the lead lap.

Christopher Bell was ultimately credited with second, Carson Hocevar third, Ty Gibbs fourth, and Erik Jones fifth.

Shane van Gisbergen finished sixth, matching his finish from this race earlier in the year. Austin Dillon was seventh, Tyler Reddick eighth, Joey Logano ninth, and Chris Buescher tenth.

Impressively, 29 of 38 starters finished on the lead lap in Sunday's race, which ended just before 2am EST on Monday due to a lengthy weather delay.

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NASCAR Cup 2026 Atlanta II race results

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford 263

3:14'25.386

   7 75
2 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 263

+0.068

3:14'25.454

 0.068 8 39
3 C. HocevarSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 263

+0.107

3:14'25.493

 0.039 8 39
4 T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 263

+0.134

3:14'25.520

 0.027 8 38
5 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 263

+0.216

3:14'25.602

 0.082 8 35
6 S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 263

+0.351

3:14'25.737

 0.135 9 32
7 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 263

+0.384

3:14'25.770

 0.033 9 34
8 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota 263

+0.415

3:14'25.801

 0.031 8 47
9 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford 263

+0.424

3:14'25.810

 0.009 9 43
10 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford 263

+0.473

3:14'25.859

 0.049 9 27
11 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 263

+0.596

3:14'25.982

 0.123 10 26
12 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 263

+0.633

3:14'26.019

 0.037 8 27
13 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 263

+0.689

3:14'26.075

 0.056 9 26
14 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford 263

+0.743

3:14'26.129

 0.054 9 36
15 M. McDowellSpire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 263

+0.879

3:14'26.265

 0.136 8 22
16 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 263

+1.039

3:14'26.425

 0.160 9 21
17 C. CusterHaas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 263

+1.403

3:14'26.789

 0.364 9 20
18 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 263

+1.455

3:14'26.841

 0.052 9 19
19 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 263

+1.471

3:14'26.857

 0.016 14 18
20 T. DillonKaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 263

+1.476

3:14'26.862

 0.005 9 17
21 D. SuarezSpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 263

+1.528

3:14'26.914

 0.052 10 22
22 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 263

+1.539

3:14'26.925

 0.011 9 15
23 R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 263

+1.668

3:14'27.054

 0.129 10 14
24 R. PreeceRFK Racing 60 Ford 263

+1.788

3:14'27.174

 0.120 10 13
25
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
 21 Ford 263

+2.105

3:14'27.491

 0.317 10 12
26 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford 263

+2.341

3:14'27.727

 0.236 10 11
27 N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports 4 Ford 263

+2.458

3:14'27.844

 0.117 10 10
28
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
 88 Chevrolet 263

+2.586

3:14'27.972

 0.128 10 9
29 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota 263

+2.587

3:14'27.973

 0.001 8 9
30 Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 262

+1 Lap

3:13'55.595

 1 Lap 11 7
31 A. HillRichard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet 261

+2 Laps

3:13'43.186

 1 Lap 12  
32 C. WareRick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 259

+4 Laps

3:14'34.414

 2 Laps 8 6
33 C. FinchumGarage 66 66 Ford 259

+4 Laps

3:14'35.433

 1.019 9  
34 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 258

+5 Laps

3:15'04.565

 1 Lap 12 11
35 R. Herbst23XI Racing 35 Toyota 255

+8 Laps

3:04'00.821

 3 Laps 10 2
36 C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 254

+9 Laps

3:03'12.485

 1 Lap 9 4
37 A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 230

+33 Laps

2:41'01.766

 24 Laps 11 1
38 B. McLeodLive Fast Motorsports 78 Chevrolet 105

+158 Laps

1:04'06.331

 125 Laps 4 1

 

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