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Results
NASCAR Cup Chicago

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at Chicagoland

Chase Briscoe led a Joe Gibbs Racing 1-2-3 in NASCAR's return to Chicagoland Speedway

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

Chase Briscoe returns to Victory Lane for the first time since Talladega in October, 2025, earning his sixth career win at Chicagoland Speedway.

It was a trio of Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas at the front of the field at the checkered flag, with Briscoe beating Christopher Bell to the line by just 0.276s, with Denny Hamlin just over three seconds back in third.

William Byron led the way for Hendrick Motorsports in fourth, with teammate Alex Bowman fifth. Byron also swept the stages, winning Stage 1 and Stage 2. He also led the most laps at 94 of a possible 267.

Bubba Wallace was the top-finishing 23XI Racing driver in sixth, leading a trio of 23XI drivers in the top ten. That included part-time driver Corey Heim in ninth, while Tyler Reddick was the one missing after a piece of debris pierced the radiator and put him way behind.

Of note, seven Toyota drivers finished inside the top ten, which is a new record for the manufacturer. 

Just 16 cars finished on the lead, while Austin Hill and Connor Zilisch were the only DNFs. Zilisch now has four last-place finishes this year after a difficult rookie campaign.

Read Also:

NASCAR Cup 2026 Chicagoland 'Eero 400' race results

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 267

3:09'18.368

   8  
2 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 267

+0.276

3:09'18.644

 0.276 11  
3 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 267

+3.359

3:09'21.727

 3.083 9  
4 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 267

+3.988

3:09'22.356

 0.629 9  
5 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 267

+8.032

3:09'26.400

 4.044 9  
6 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota 267

+10.983

3:09'29.351

 2.951 9  
7 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford 267

+12.544

3:09'30.912

 1.561 9  
8 T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 267

+12.823

3:09'31.191

 0.279 9  
9
C. Heim23XI Racing
 67 Toyota 267

+12.904

3:09'31.272

 0.081 9  
10 R. Herbst23XI Racing 35 Toyota 267

+15.714

3:09'34.082

 2.810 8  
11 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 267

+18.932

3:09'37.300

 3.218 9  
12 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford 267

+21.485

3:09'39.853

 2.553 10  
13 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford 267

+21.658

3:09'40.026

 0.173 8  
14 D. SuarezSpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 267

+26.265

3:09'44.633

 4.607 9  
15 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 267

+27.634

3:09'46.002

 1.369 9  
16 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 267

+30.972

3:09'49.340

 3.338 12  
17 A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:09'19.186

 1 Lap 9  
18 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:09'20.300

 1.114 9  
19 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford 266

+1 Lap

3:09'22.589

 2.289 9  
20 T. DillonKaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:09'23.369

 0.780 10  
21 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford 266

+1 Lap

3:09'26.590

 3.221 9  
22 C. HocevarSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:09'27.934

 1.344 10  
23 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 266

+1 Lap

3:09'32.760

 4.826 10  
24 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:09'33.651

 0.891 9  
25 S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:09'34.925

 1.274 10  
26 R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:09'35.628

 0.703 11  
27 N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports 4 Ford 266

+1 Lap

3:09'36.596

 0.968 9  
28 Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 266

+1 Lap

3:09'42.839

 6.243 14  
29 M. McDowellSpire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:09'43.351

 0.512 10  
30 C. WareRick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:09'44.518

 1.167 10  
31 C. CusterHaas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:09'47.115

 2.597 10  
32 R. PreeceRFK Racing 60 Ford 266

+1 Lap

3:09'50.603

 3.488 10  
33
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
 21 Ford 265

+2 Laps

3:09'27.152

 1 Lap 9  
34 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 265

+2 Laps

3:09'39.451

 12.299 10  
35 J. YeleyNY Racing Team 44 Chevrolet 256

+11 Laps

3:09'24.599

 9 Laps 13  
36 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota 237

+30 Laps

3:09'46.114

 19 Laps 12  
37 A. HillRichard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet 47

+220 Laps

35'29.225

 190 Laps 5  
38
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
 88 Chevrolet 0

+267 Laps

1.491

 47 Laps 3  

 

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