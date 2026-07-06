Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at Chicagoland

Chase Briscoe returns to Victory Lane for the first time since Talladega in October, 2025, earning his sixth career win at Chicagoland Speedway.

It was a trio of Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas at the front of the field at the checkered flag, with Briscoe beating Christopher Bell to the line by just 0.276s, with Denny Hamlin just over three seconds back in third.

William Byron led the way for Hendrick Motorsports in fourth, with teammate Alex Bowman fifth. Byron also swept the stages, winning Stage 1 and Stage 2. He also led the most laps at 94 of a possible 267.

Bubba Wallace was the top-finishing 23XI Racing driver in sixth, leading a trio of 23XI drivers in the top ten. That included part-time driver Corey Heim in ninth, while Tyler Reddick was the one missing after a piece of debris pierced the radiator and put him way behind.

Of note, seven Toyota drivers finished inside the top ten, which is a new record for the manufacturer.

Just 16 cars finished on the lead, while Austin Hill and Connor Zilisch were the only DNFs. Zilisch now has four last-place finishes this year after a difficult rookie campaign.

NASCAR Cup 2026 Chicagoland 'Eero 400' race results