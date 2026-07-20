Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at North Wilkesboro
Logano beat Hamlin by just under a second to win Sunday night's 450-lap short track race
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images
Joey Logano led 323 of 450 laps (a new personal record) at North Wilkesboro, becoming the first driver to win a points-paying Cup race at the historic track since Jeff Gordon three decades ago.
He crossed the line 0.859s ahead of Denny Hamlin, who led a trio of Joe Gibbs Racing cars with Chase Briscoe third and Ty Gibbs fourth. Shane van Gisbergen matched his career-best oval finish in fifth, and led more laps than he ever has before at an oval (49 total).
Logano also won Stage 2, while Gibbs claimed the Stage 1 win in a last-lap pass on SVG.
34 of 37 starters finished the race, but only six were on the lead lap. Chad Finchum, Josh Berry, and A.J. Allmendinger were the three DNFs in the fairly clean race.
Logano now has 38 career wins, giving him sole position of 23rd on the all-time wins list.
NASCAR Cup 2026 North Wilkesboro race results
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|1
|J. LoganoTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|450
|
2:50'54.390
|10
|2
|D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|450
|
+0.859
2:50'55.249
|0.859
|10
|3
|C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|450
|
+7.936
2:51'02.326
|7.077
|15
|4
|T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|450
|
+15.436
2:51'09.826
|7.500
|11
|5
|S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing
|97
|Chevrolet
|450
|
+17.448
2:51'11.838
|2.012
|11
|6
|B. Wallace23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|450
|
+19.765
2:51'14.155
|2.317
|14
|7
|B. KeselowskiRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|449
|
+1 Lap
2:50'57.688
|1 Lap
|13
|8
|T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|449
|
+1 Lap
2:51'01.591
|3.903
|12
|9
|D. SuarezSpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|449
|
+1 Lap
2:51'07.716
|6.125
|13
|10
|R. PreeceRFK Racing
|60
|Ford
|449
|
+1 Lap
2:51'08.944
|1.228
|14
|11
|R. BlaneyTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|448
|
+2 Laps
2:50'56.522
|1 Lap
|11
|12
|W. ByronHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|448
|
+2 Laps
2:50'59.847
|3.325
|12
|13
|C. HocevarSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|448
|
+2 Laps
2:51'01.963
|2.116
|10
|14
|A. CindricTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|448
|
+2 Laps
2:51'02.455
|0.492
|12
|15
|K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|448
|
+2 Laps
2:51'04.502
|2.047
|16
|16
|T. DillonKaulig Racing
|10
|Chevrolet
|448
|
+2 Laps
2:51'11.676
|7.174
|14
|17
|C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|447
|
+3 Laps
2:50'55.878
|1 Lap
|11
|18
|R. Herbst23XI Racing
|35
|Toyota
|447
|
+3 Laps
2:50'57.183
|1.305
|15
|19
|C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|447
|
+3 Laps
2:51'01.321
|4.138
|10
|20
|C. BuescherRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|447
|
+3 Laps
2:51'08.145
|6.824
|11
|21
|E. JonesLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Toyota
|447
|
+3 Laps
2:51'08.423
|0.278
|11
|22
|Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|447
|
+3 Laps
2:51'08.804
|0.381
|13
|23
|A. DillonRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|446
|
+4 Laps
2:50'56.087
|1 Lap
|12
|24
|M. McDowellSpire Motorsports
|71
|Chevrolet
|446
|
+4 Laps
2:50'58.425
|2.338
|11
|25
|N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports
|4
|Ford
|446
|
+4 Laps
2:51'00.056
|1.631
|13
|26
|A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|446
|
+4 Laps
2:51'01.073
|1.017
|16
|27
|R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|446
|
+4 Laps
2:51'07.797
|6.724
|19
|28
|C. CusterHaas Factory Team
|41
|Chevrolet
|446
|
+4 Laps
2:51'07.966
|0.169
|12
|29
|C. WareRick Ware Racing
|51
|Chevrolet
|446
|
+4 Laps
2:51'13.050
|5.084
|14
|30
|T. Reddick23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|445
|
+5 Laps
2:50'58.826
|1 Lap
|15
|31
|J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Toyota
|445
|
+5 Laps
2:51'01.313
|2.487
|11
|32
|
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
|88
|Chevrolet
|443
|
+7 Laps
2:51'05.843
|2 Laps
|18
|33
|A. HillRichard Childress Racing
|33
|Chevrolet
|442
|
+8 Laps
2:50'56.253
|1 Lap
|18
|34
|R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports
|47
|Chevrolet
|442
|
+8 Laps
2:51'00.210
|3.957
|14
|35
|C. FinchumGarage 66
|66
|Ford
|303
|
+147 Laps
2:09'40.828
|139 Laps
|18
|36
|
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|199
|
+251 Laps
1:21'09.699
|104 Laps
|13
|37
|A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|190
|
+260 Laps
1:23'38.939
|9 Laps
|13
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