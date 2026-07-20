Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at North Wilkesboro

Joey Logano led 323 of 450 laps (a new personal record) at North Wilkesboro, becoming the first driver to win a points-paying Cup race at the historic track since Jeff Gordon three decades ago.

He crossed the line 0.859s ahead of Denny Hamlin, who led a trio of Joe Gibbs Racing cars with Chase Briscoe third and Ty Gibbs fourth. Shane van Gisbergen matched his career-best oval finish in fifth, and led more laps than he ever has before at an oval (49 total).

Logano also won Stage 2, while Gibbs claimed the Stage 1 win in a last-lap pass on SVG.

34 of 37 starters finished the race, but only six were on the lead lap. Chad Finchum, Josh Berry, and A.J. Allmendinger were the three DNFs in the fairly clean race.

Logano now has 38 career wins, giving him sole position of 23rd on the all-time wins list.

NASCAR Cup 2026 North Wilkesboro race results