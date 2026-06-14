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Results
NASCAR Cup Pocono

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at Pocono

Hamlin earned his 64th career win and his eighth at Pocono on Sunday

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Denny Hamlin wins, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Denny Hamlin wins, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Denny Hamlin cruised to the win ahead of title rival Tyler Reddick at Pocono Raceway, with William Byron leading the way for Chevrolet in third.

John-Hunter Nemechek earned his first top five of the year, placing fourth, while Kyle Larson rounded out the top five.

Erik Jones placed sixth, Chris Buescher seventh (top Ford driver), Ross Chastain eighth, Ty Gibbs ninth, and Ryan Blaney tenth. 

Nemechek also led the most laps at 42, which is a career-high for the Legacy Motor Club driver.

Four cars failed to reach the checkered flag, with 27 cars finishing on the lead lap. Christopher Bell, who Hamlin had to pass for the race lead, ran out of fuel and finished 26th.

Hamlin won Stage 1, while Todd Gilliland earned his first-career stage win in Stage 2, going on to finish 19th.

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2026 NASCAR Cup 'Great American Getaway 400' at Pocono race results

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 160

2:56'36.098

   6 67
2 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota 160

+1.678

2:56'37.776

 1.678 7 35
3 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 160

+3.017

2:56'39.115

 1.339 7 38
4 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 160

+6.883

2:56'42.981

 3.866 6 41
5 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 160

+8.866

2:56'44.964

 1.983 7 41
6 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 160

+9.635

2:56'45.733

 0.769 6 41
7 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford 160

+10.666

2:56'46.764

 1.031 7 37
8 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 160

+11.240

2:56'47.338

 0.574 7 34
9 T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 160

+12.019

2:56'48.117

 0.779 8 36
10 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford 160

+12.984

2:56'49.082

 0.965 7 27
11 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 160

+17.234

2:56'53.332

 4.250 7 27
12 C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 160

+19.832

2:56'55.930

 2.598 6 41
13 D. SuarezSpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 160

+20.199

2:56'56.297

 0.367 7 32
14 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford 160

+21.367

2:56'57.465

 1.168 7 23
15 R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 160

+33.653

2:57'09.751

 12.286 8 28
16 R. Herbst23XI Racing 35 Toyota 160

+33.800

2:57'09.898

 0.147 7 21
17 M. McDowellSpire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 160

+34.337

2:57'10.435

 0.537 7 20
18 A. HillRichard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet 160

+34.858

2:57'10.956

 0.521 7  
19 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 160

+35.035

2:57'11.133

 0.177 12 28
20 C. HocevarSpire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 160

+35.678

2:57'11.776

 0.643 7 21
21 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota 160

+36.127

2:57'12.225

 0.449 9 16
22 A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 160

+36.395

2:57'12.493

 0.268 9 15
23
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
 88 Chevrolet 160

+37.074

2:57'13.172

 0.679 12 14
24 C. CusterHaas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 160

+37.280

2:57'13.378

 0.206 7 13
25 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 160

+42.649

2:57'18.747

 5.369 9 12
26 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 160

+47.362

2:57'23.460

 4.713 9 11
27 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 160

+50.169

2:57'26.267

 2.807 9 10
28 R. PreeceRFK Racing 60 Ford 159

+1 Lap

2:56'15.702

 1 Lap 8 9
29
D. DyeLive Fast Motorsports
 78 Chevrolet 159

+1 Lap

2:56'43.967

 28.265 10  
30 C. WareRick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 159

+1 Lap

2:57'07.514

 23.547 9 7
31 S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 158

+2 Laps

2:56'54.482

 1 Lap 13 6
32 T. DillonKaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 158

+2 Laps

2:57'14.193

 19.711 10 5
33
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
 21 Ford 157

+3 Laps

2:56'36.646

 1 Lap 10 4
34 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford 156

+4 Laps

2:57'19.167

 1 Lap 15 5
35 N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports 4 Ford 107

+53 Laps

2:53'47.977

 49 Laps 8 2
36 C. MearsBeard Motorsports 62 Chevrolet 105

+55 Laps

2:01'22.471

 2 Laps 8 1
37 Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 66

+94 Laps

2:37'34.572

 39 Laps 5 1
38 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford 46

+114 Laps

52'45.449

 20 Laps 5 1

 

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