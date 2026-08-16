Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at Richmond
Logano continues his late-summer charge with another short track win at Richmond Raceway
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images
At Richmond, Team Penske's Joey Logano held off a charging Chase Briscoe to earn his second win of the 2026 season, his third at Richmond Raceway, and the 39th of his Cup career.
Briscoe crossed the line just a few car lengths behind, while Austin Cindric finished third in his best result of the entire season.
Logano led 95 of 400 laps, and was one of ten different drivers to take a turn out front. Briscoe led the most laps, spending 171 laps out front.
Of the 37 starters, eleven finished on the lead lap. Carson Hocevar was the only DNF after he downshifted too far and broke the transmission.
Austin Dillon was attempting to become the first driver since Bobby Allison in 1983 to win three consecutive Cup races at Richmond, but he finished 19th.
2026 NASCAR Cup Richmond results
|cla
|#
|driver
|manufacturer
|laps
|time
|gap
|int
|pits
|laps led
|retirement
|pts
|best time
|best lap
|1
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|400
|3:03'02.385
|10
|95
|22.761
|241
|2
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Toyota
|400
|3:03'02.777
|0.392
|0.392
|11
|171
|22.743
|241
|3
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|400
|3:03'10.338
|7.953
|7.561
|11
|22.984
|242
|4
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|400
|3:03'13.681
|11.296
|3.343
|12
|3
|22.987
|367
|5
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|400
|3:03'16.086
|13.701
|2.405
|11
|22.935
|366
|6
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|400
|3:03'16.456
|14.071
|0.370
|14
|2
|23.064
|368
|7
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|400
|3:03'17.563
|15.178
|1.107
|11
|29
|23.061
|294
|8
|21
|Josh Berry
|Ford
|400
|3:03'18.289
|15.904
|0.726
|11
|1
|22.874
|2
|9
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|400
|3:03'20.977
|18.592
|2.688
|12
|23.042
|81
|10
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|400
|3:03'23.345
|20.960
|2.368
|11
|22.968
|283
|11
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|400
|3:03'24.872
|22.487
|1.527
|11
|7
|23.073
|294
|12
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|399
|3:03'05.437
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|11
|23.020
|367
|13
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|399
|3:03'11.047
|1 Lap
|5.610
|11
|88
|22.738
|2
|14
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chevrolet
|399
|3:03'15.068
|1 Lap
|4.021
|12
|23.271
|2
|15
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|399
|3:03'23.949
|1 Lap
|8.881
|12
|1
|22.817
|182
|16
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|399
|3:03'25.994
|1 Lap
|2.045
|11
|22.910
|281
|17
|60
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|398
|3:03'09.500
|2 Laps
|1 Lap
|12
|23.024
|81
|18
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Ford
|398
|3:03'11.758
|2 Laps
|2.258
|11
|22.987
|80
|19
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|398
|3:03'13.048
|2 Laps
|1.290
|12
|23.115
|317
|20
|23
|Darrell Wallace Jr
|Toyota
|398
|3:03'19.783
|2 Laps
|6.735
|12
|3
|22.971
|2
|21
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|398
|3:03'22.597
|2 Laps
|2.814
|13
|23.132
|279
|22
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|398
|3:03'26.058
|2 Laps
|3.461
|11
|23.148
|182
|23
|33
|Austin Hill
|Chevrolet
|397
|3:03'03.354
|3 Laps
|1 Lap
|13
|22.856
|79
|24
|35
|Riley Herbst
|Toyota
|397
|3:03'04.891
|3 Laps
|1.537
|11
|23.083
|36
|25
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Chevrolet
|397
|3:03'25.357
|3 Laps
|20.466
|13
|23.028
|2
|26
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|397
|3:03'25.842
|3 Laps
|0.485
|14
|22.956
|2
|27
|43
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|396
|3:03'04.279
|4 Laps
|1 Lap
|12
|23.020
|280
|28
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Chevrolet
|396
|3:03'10.231
|4 Laps
|5.952
|11
|23.193
|35
|29
|41
|Cole Custer
|Chevrolet
|396
|3:03'11.682
|4 Laps
|1.451
|11
|23.278
|2
|30
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|396
|3:03'15.569
|4 Laps
|3.887
|11
|23.015
|36
|31
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Chevrolet
|396
|3:03'27.014
|4 Laps
|11.445
|12
|23.384
|239
|32
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|394
|3:03'12.779
|6 Laps
|2 Laps
|12
|23.129
|79
|33
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|394
|3:03'21.792
|6 Laps
|9.013
|13
|22.759
|79
|34
|51
|Cody Ware
|Chevrolet
|392
|3:03'23.525
|8 Laps
|2 Laps
|12
|22.974
|79
|35
|66
|Josh Bilicki
|Ford
|391
|3:03'24.516
|9 Laps
|1 Lap
|10
|23.046
|78
|36
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|366
|3:03'06.010
|34 Laps
|25 Laps
|13
|23.200
|33
|37
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|279
|2:09'56.522
|121 Laps
|87 Laps
|9
|22.806
|182
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