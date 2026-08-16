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Results
NASCAR Cup Richmond

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at Richmond

Logano continues his late-summer charge with another short track win at Richmond Raceway

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

At Richmond, Team Penske's Joey Logano held off a charging Chase Briscoe to earn his second win of the 2026 season, his third at Richmond Raceway, and the 39th of his Cup career.

Briscoe crossed the line just a few car lengths behind, while Austin Cindric finished third in his best result of the entire season.

Logano led 95 of 400 laps, and was one of ten different drivers to take a turn out front. Briscoe led the most laps, spending 171 laps out front.

Of the 37 starters, eleven finished on the lead lap. Carson Hocevar was the only DNF after he downshifted too far and broke the transmission.

Austin Dillon was attempting to become the first driver since Bobby Allison in 1983 to win three consecutive Cup races at Richmond, but he finished 19th.

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2026 NASCAR Cup Richmond results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap
1 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 400 3:03'02.385     10 95     22.761 241
2 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 400 3:03'02.777 0.392 0.392 11 171     22.743 241
3 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 400 3:03'10.338 7.953 7.561 11       22.984 242
4 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 400 3:03'13.681 11.296 3.343 12 3     22.987 367
5 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 400 3:03'16.086 13.701 2.405 11       22.935 366
6 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 400 3:03'16.456 14.071 0.370 14 2     23.064 368
7 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 400 3:03'17.563 15.178 1.107 11 29     23.061 294
8 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 400 3:03'18.289 15.904 0.726 11 1     22.874 2
9 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 400 3:03'20.977 18.592 2.688 12       23.042 81
10 48 USA Alex Bowman Chevrolet 400 3:03'23.345 20.960 2.368 11       22.968 283
11 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 400 3:03'24.872 22.487 1.527 11 7     23.073 294
12 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 399 3:03'05.437 1 Lap 1 Lap 11       23.020 367
13 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 399 3:03'11.047 1 Lap 5.610 11 88     22.738 2
14 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 399 3:03'15.068 1 Lap 4.021 12       23.271 2
15 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 399 3:03'23.949 1 Lap 8.881 12 1     22.817 182
16 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 399 3:03'25.994 1 Lap 2.045 11       22.910 281
17 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 398 3:03'09.500 2 Laps 1 Lap 12       23.024 81
18 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 398 3:03'11.758 2 Laps 2.258 11       22.987 80
19 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 398 3:03'13.048 2 Laps 1.290 12       23.115 317
20 23 USA Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 398 3:03'19.783 2 Laps 6.735 12 3     22.971 2
21 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 398 3:03'22.597 2 Laps 2.814 13       23.132 279
22 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 398 3:03'26.058 2 Laps 3.461 11       23.148 182
23 33 USA Austin Hill Chevrolet 397 3:03'03.354 3 Laps 1 Lap 13       22.856 79
24 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 397 3:03'04.891 3 Laps 1.537 11       23.083 36
25 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 397 3:03'25.357 3 Laps 20.466 13       23.028 2
26 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 397 3:03'25.842 3 Laps 0.485 14       22.956 2
27 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 396 3:03'04.279 4 Laps 1 Lap 12       23.020 280
28 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 396 3:03'10.231 4 Laps 5.952 11       23.193 35
29 41 USA Cole Custer Chevrolet 396 3:03'11.682 4 Laps 1.451 11       23.278 2
30 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 396 3:03'15.569 4 Laps 3.887 11       23.015 36
31 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 396 3:03'27.014 4 Laps 11.445 12       23.384 239
32 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 394 3:03'12.779 6 Laps 2 Laps 12       23.129 79
33 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 394 3:03'21.792 6 Laps 9.013 13       22.759 79
34 51 USA Cody Ware Chevrolet 392 3:03'23.525 8 Laps 2 Laps 12       22.974 79
35 66 USA Josh Bilicki Ford 391 3:03'24.516 9 Laps 1 Lap 10       23.046 78
36 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 366 3:03'06.010 34 Laps 25 Laps 13       23.200 33
37 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 279 2:09'56.522 121 Laps 87 Laps 9       22.806 182

 

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