Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at Richmond

At Richmond, Team Penske's Joey Logano held off a charging Chase Briscoe to earn his second win of the 2026 season, his third at Richmond Raceway, and the 39th of his Cup career.

Briscoe crossed the line just a few car lengths behind, while Austin Cindric finished third in his best result of the entire season.

Logano led 95 of 400 laps, and was one of ten different drivers to take a turn out front. Briscoe led the most laps, spending 171 laps out front.

Of the 37 starters, eleven finished on the lead lap. Carson Hocevar was the only DNF after he downshifted too far and broke the transmission.

Austin Dillon was attempting to become the first driver since Bobby Allison in 1983 to win three consecutive Cup races at Richmond, but he finished 19th.

2026 NASCAR Cup Richmond results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap 1 22 Joey Logano Ford 400 3:03'02.385 10 95 22.761 241 2 19 Chase Briscoe Toyota 400 3:03'02.777 0.392 0.392 11 171 22.743 241 3 2 Austin Cindric Ford 400 3:03'10.338 7.953 7.561 11 22.984 242 4 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 400 3:03'13.681 11.296 3.343 12 3 22.987 367 5 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 400 3:03'16.086 13.701 2.405 11 22.935 366 6 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 400 3:03'16.456 14.071 0.370 14 2 23.064 368 7 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 400 3:03'17.563 15.178 1.107 11 29 23.061 294 8 21 Josh Berry Ford 400 3:03'18.289 15.904 0.726 11 1 22.874 2 9 24 William Byron Chevrolet 400 3:03'20.977 18.592 2.688 12 23.042 81 10 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 400 3:03'23.345 20.960 2.368 11 22.968 283 11 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 400 3:03'24.872 22.487 1.527 11 7 23.073 294 12 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 399 3:03'05.437 1 Lap 1 Lap 11 23.020 367 13 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 399 3:03'11.047 1 Lap 5.610 11 88 22.738 2 14 97 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 399 3:03'15.068 1 Lap 4.021 12 23.271 2 15 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 399 3:03'23.949 1 Lap 8.881 12 1 22.817 182 16 7 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 399 3:03'25.994 1 Lap 2.045 11 22.910 281 17 60 Ryan Preece Ford 398 3:03'09.500 2 Laps 1 Lap 12 23.024 81 18 4 Noah Gragson Ford 398 3:03'11.758 2 Laps 2.258 11 22.987 80 19 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 398 3:03'13.048 2 Laps 1.290 12 23.115 317 20 23 Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 398 3:03'19.783 2 Laps 6.735 12 3 22.971 2 21 17 Chris Buescher Ford 398 3:03'22.597 2 Laps 2.814 13 23.132 279 22 42 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 398 3:03'26.058 2 Laps 3.461 11 23.148 182 23 33 Austin Hill Chevrolet 397 3:03'03.354 3 Laps 1 Lap 13 22.856 79 24 35 Riley Herbst Toyota 397 3:03'04.891 3 Laps 1.537 11 23.083 36 25 88 Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 397 3:03'25.357 3 Laps 20.466 13 23.028 2 26 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 397 3:03'25.842 3 Laps 0.485 14 22.956 2 27 43 Erik Jones Toyota 396 3:03'04.279 4 Laps 1 Lap 12 23.020 280 28 71 Michael McDowell Chevrolet 396 3:03'10.231 4 Laps 5.952 11 23.193 35 29 41 Cole Custer Chevrolet 396 3:03'11.682 4 Laps 1.451 11 23.278 2 30 34 Todd Gilliland Ford 396 3:03'15.569 4 Laps 3.887 11 23.015 36 31 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 396 3:03'27.014 4 Laps 11.445 12 23.384 239 32 10 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 394 3:03'12.779 6 Laps 2 Laps 12 23.129 79 33 16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 394 3:03'21.792 6 Laps 9.013 13 22.759 79 34 51 Cody Ware Chevrolet 392 3:03'23.525 8 Laps 2 Laps 12 22.974 79 35 66 Josh Bilicki Ford 391 3:03'24.516 9 Laps 1 Lap 10 23.046 78 36 38 Zane Smith Ford 366 3:03'06.010 34 Laps 25 Laps 13 23.200 33 37 77 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 279 2:09'56.522 121 Laps 87 Laps 9 22.806 182