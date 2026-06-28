Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at Sonoma
Shane van Gisbergen is back on top in wine country, collecting his eighth career NASCAR Cup win -- all on road/street courses
Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing
Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images
For the second time this year, Shane van Gisbergen is back in Victory Lane as a NASCAR Cup Series race winner. SVG now joins Denny Hamlin, Tyler Reddick, and Chase Elliott as the only drivers to win multiple races this year.
Sunday's win at Sonoma Race was also the eighth of Van Gisbergen's NASCAR Cup career, which ties him with Tony Stewart for second on the all-time road course wins list.
Chase Briscoe finished second, just 0.357s back of Van Gisbergen. Pole-sitter Ty Gibbs won both Stage 1 and Stage 2, before going on to finish third.
SVG's rookie Trackhouse teammate Connor Zilisch earned his career-best finish, placing seventh.
All 36 started finished the race, with Tyler Reddick finishing last, four laps down after a power steering issue. That result cost him the championship lead for the first time this year, and he's now one point back of Denny Hamlin.
NASCAR Cup 2026 Sonoma Race Results
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|1
|S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing
|97
|Chevrolet
|110
|
2:37'52.537
|5
|2
|C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|110
|
+0.357
2:37'52.894
|0.357
|6
|3
|T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|110
|
+3.165
2:37'55.702
|2.808
|6
|4
|K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|110
|
+4.789
2:37'57.326
|1.624
|6
|5
|C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|110
|
+5.547
2:37'58.084
|0.758
|6
|6
|R. BlaneyTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|110
|
+18.316
2:38'10.853
|12.769
|6
|7
|
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
|88
|Chevrolet
|110
|
+19.763
2:38'12.300
|1.447
|6
|8
|R. PreeceRFK Racing
|60
|Ford
|110
|
+21.794
2:38'14.331
|2.031
|8
|9
|M. McDowellSpire Motorsports
|71
|Chevrolet
|110
|
+23.056
2:38'15.593
|1.262
|6
|10
|A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|110
|
+23.901
2:38'16.438
|0.845
|6
|11
|C. HocevarSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|110
|
+24.287
2:38'16.824
|0.386
|6
|12
|W. ByronHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|110
|
+24.762
2:38'17.299
|0.475
|6
|13
|A. CindricTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|110
|
+30.931
2:38'23.468
|6.169
|6
|14
|R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|110
|
+33.742
2:38'26.279
|2.811
|6
|15
|B. KeselowskiRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|110
|
+34.891
2:38'27.428
|1.149
|6
|16
|A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|110
|
+38.128
2:38'30.665
|3.237
|6
|17
|C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|110
|
+40.855
2:38'33.392
|2.727
|6
|18
|Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|110
|
+41.066
2:38'33.603
|0.211
|6
|19
|C. BuescherRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|110
|
+47.776
2:38'40.313
|6.710
|7
|20
|C. CusterHaas Factory Team
|41
|Chevrolet
|110
|
+51.001
2:38'43.538
|3.225
|6
|21
|R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports
|47
|Chevrolet
|110
|
+53.861
2:38'46.398
|2.860
|6
|22
|B. Wallace23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|110
|
+56.697
2:38'49.234
|2.836
|7
|23
|E. JonesLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Toyota
|110
|
+57.359
2:38'49.896
|0.662
|5
|24
|J. LoganoTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|110
|
+58.566
2:38'51.103
|1.207
|5
|25
|J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Toyota
|110
|
+58.845
2:38'51.382
|0.279
|6
|26
|D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|110
|
+1'02.507
2:38'55.044
|3.662
|5
|27
|A. DillonRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|110
|
+1'03.786
2:38'56.323
|1.279
|6
|28
|
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|110
|
+1'04.364
2:38'56.901
|0.578
|6
|29
|T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|110
|
+1'07.084
2:38'59.621
|2.720
|5
|30
|R. Herbst23XI Racing
|35
|Toyota
|110
|
+1'08.086
2:39'00.623
|1.002
|5
|31
|D. SuarezSpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|110
|
+1'15.642
2:39'08.179
|7.556
|10
|32
|N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports
|4
|Ford
|110
|
+1'15.788
2:39'08.325
|0.146
|6
|33
|C. WareRick Ware Racing
|51
|Chevrolet
|109
|
+1 Lap
2:37'56.213
|1 Lap
|6
|34
|A. HillRichard Childress Racing
|33
|Chevrolet
|109
|
+1 Lap
2:38'06.608
|10.395
|7
|35
|T. DillonKaulig Racing
|10
|Chevrolet
|109
|
+1 Lap
2:38'30.272
|23.664
|6
|36
|T. Reddick23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|106
|
+4 Laps
2:38'46.052
|3 Laps
|8
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