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Results
NASCAR Cup Bristol II

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Bristol Night Race

Joey Logano now has 40 career NASCAR Cup wins, and even he seemed surprised by the outcome

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:

Joey Logano is a 40-time race winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, passing Carson Hocevar and Ty Gibbs with about seven laps to go to win the Bristol Night Race.

It was a fairly clean race for the first two stages with only two natural yellows, but that changed dramatically in the final stage. The race ended with a total of ten cautions, and just 12 cars on the lead lap.

Logano led 93 laps en route to the victory, but Ryan Blaney led the most at 202...despite crashing out and finishing 33rd. There were 13 lead changes between just six drivers.

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2026 NASCAR Cup Bristol Night Race race results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap
1 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 500 3:02'19.380     6 93   73 15.401 8
2 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 500 3:02'20.628 1.248 1.248 7 45   47 15.337 8
3 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 500 3:02'20.633 1.253 0.005 9 39   41 15.487 410
4 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 500 3:02'20.874 1.494 0.241 10 1   39 15.526 142
5 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 500 3:02'21.017 1.637 0.143 8 120   47 15.532 470
6 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 500 3:02'21.338 1.958 0.321 9     38 15.651 143
7 23 USA Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 500 3:02'22.038 2.658 0.700 9     36 15.435 141
8 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 500 3:02'22.366 2.986 0.328 9     37 15.512 10
9 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 500 3:02'22.629 3.249 0.263 12     31 15.372 7
10 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 500 3:02'23.085 3.705 0.456 11     27 15.716 11
11 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 500 3:02'23.229 3.849 0.144 9     30 15.513 8
12 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 500 3:02'30.577 11.197 7.348 8     32 15.590 496
13 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 499 3:02'24.867 1 Lap 1 Lap 7     25 15.560 143
14 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 498 3:02'24.121 2 Laps 1 Lap 9     23 15.788 408
15 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 498 3:02'24.529 2 Laps 0.408 7     24 15.646 12
16 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 498 3:02'26.466 2 Laps 1.937 8     21 15.771 416
17 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 498 3:02'26.837 2 Laps 0.371 9     20 15.640 12
18 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 497 3:02'23.936 3 Laps 1 Lap 7     19 15.767 466
19 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 497 3:02'25.124 3 Laps 1.188 10     18 15.795 496
20 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 497 3:02'25.464 3 Laps 0.340 11     17 15.737 8
21 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 497 3:02'25.556 3 Laps 0.092 9     16 15.714 7
22 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 497 3:02'26.699 3 Laps 1.143 10     15 15.769 11
23 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 497 3:02'27.665 3 Laps 0.966 9     14 15.760 9
24 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 496 3:02'24.638 4 Laps 1 Lap 8     13 15.725 12
25 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 495 3:02'27.702 5 Laps 1 Lap 10     12 15.721 7
26 41 USA Cole Custer Chevrolet 495 3:02'27.851 5 Laps 0.149 9     11 15.738 7
27 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 494 3:01'29.527 6 Laps 1 Lap 8   Suspension 10 15.581 472
28 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 494 3:02'27.406 6 Laps 57.879 11     9 15.907 150
29 33 USA Austin Hill Chevrolet 494 3:02'28.133 6 Laps 0.727 14       15.729 8
30 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 490 3:02'33.996 10 Laps 4 Laps 10     7 15.850 11
31 51 USA Cody Ware Chevrolet 489 3:02'28.810 11 Laps 1 Lap 12     6 15.900 109
32 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 483 3:02'30.641 17 Laps 6 Laps 11     5 15.824 10
33 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 457 2:39'55.375 43 Laps 26 Laps 7 202 Accident 19 15.409 142
34 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 432 2:39'17.174 68 Laps 25 Laps 12   Suspension 3 15.840 11
35 48 USA Alex Bowman Chevrolet 428 2:23'26.722 72 Laps 4 Laps 9   Accident 2 15.469 8
36 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 402 3:02'30.367 98 Laps 26 Laps 12     1 15.860 377
37 66 USA Josh Bilicki Ford 338 2:04'53.760 162 Laps 64 Laps 11   Suspension   16.029 16


 

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