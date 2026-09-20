Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Bristol Night Race
Joey Logano now has 40 career NASCAR Cup wins, and even he seemed surprised by the outcome
Joey Logano is a 40-time race winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, passing Carson Hocevar and Ty Gibbs with about seven laps to go to win the Bristol Night Race.
It was a fairly clean race for the first two stages with only two natural yellows, but that changed dramatically in the final stage. The race ended with a total of ten cautions, and just 12 cars on the lead lap.
Logano led 93 laps en route to the victory, but Ryan Blaney led the most at 202...despite crashing out and finishing 33rd. There were 13 lead changes between just six drivers.
2026 NASCAR Cup Bristol Night Race race results
|cla
|#
|driver
|manufacturer
|laps
|time
|gap
|int
|pits
|laps led
|retirement
|pts
|best time
|best lap
|1
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|500
|3:02'19.380
|6
|93
|73
|15.401
|8
|2
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|500
|3:02'20.628
|1.248
|1.248
|7
|45
|47
|15.337
|8
|3
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|500
|3:02'20.633
|1.253
|0.005
|9
|39
|41
|15.487
|410
|4
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|500
|3:02'20.874
|1.494
|0.241
|10
|1
|39
|15.526
|142
|5
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|500
|3:02'21.017
|1.637
|0.143
|8
|120
|47
|15.532
|470
|6
|21
|Josh Berry
|Ford
|500
|3:02'21.338
|1.958
|0.321
|9
|38
|15.651
|143
|7
|23
|Darrell Wallace Jr
|Toyota
|500
|3:02'22.038
|2.658
|0.700
|9
|36
|15.435
|141
|8
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|500
|3:02'22.366
|2.986
|0.328
|9
|37
|15.512
|10
|9
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|500
|3:02'22.629
|3.249
|0.263
|12
|31
|15.372
|7
|10
|60
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|500
|3:02'23.085
|3.705
|0.456
|11
|27
|15.716
|11
|11
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|500
|3:02'23.229
|3.849
|0.144
|9
|30
|15.513
|8
|12
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|500
|3:02'30.577
|11.197
|7.348
|8
|32
|15.590
|496
|13
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|499
|3:02'24.867
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|7
|25
|15.560
|143
|14
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|498
|3:02'24.121
|2 Laps
|1 Lap
|9
|23
|15.788
|408
|15
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|498
|3:02'24.529
|2 Laps
|0.408
|7
|24
|15.646
|12
|16
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Ford
|498
|3:02'26.466
|2 Laps
|1.937
|8
|21
|15.771
|416
|17
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|498
|3:02'26.837
|2 Laps
|0.371
|9
|20
|15.640
|12
|18
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|497
|3:02'23.936
|3 Laps
|1 Lap
|7
|19
|15.767
|466
|19
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|497
|3:02'25.124
|3 Laps
|1.188
|10
|18
|15.795
|496
|20
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chevrolet
|497
|3:02'25.464
|3 Laps
|0.340
|11
|17
|15.737
|8
|21
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Chevrolet
|497
|3:02'25.556
|3 Laps
|0.092
|9
|16
|15.714
|7
|22
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|497
|3:02'26.699
|3 Laps
|1.143
|10
|15
|15.769
|11
|23
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|497
|3:02'27.665
|3 Laps
|0.966
|9
|14
|15.760
|9
|24
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Chevrolet
|496
|3:02'24.638
|4 Laps
|1 Lap
|8
|13
|15.725
|12
|25
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|495
|3:02'27.702
|5 Laps
|1 Lap
|10
|12
|15.721
|7
|26
|41
|Cole Custer
|Chevrolet
|495
|3:02'27.851
|5 Laps
|0.149
|9
|11
|15.738
|7
|27
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Toyota
|494
|3:01'29.527
|6 Laps
|1 Lap
|8
|Suspension
|10
|15.581
|472
|28
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|494
|3:02'27.406
|6 Laps
|57.879
|11
|9
|15.907
|150
|29
|33
|Austin Hill
|Chevrolet
|494
|3:02'28.133
|6 Laps
|0.727
|14
|15.729
|8
|30
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Chevrolet
|490
|3:02'33.996
|10 Laps
|4 Laps
|10
|7
|15.850
|11
|31
|51
|Cody Ware
|Chevrolet
|489
|3:02'28.810
|11 Laps
|1 Lap
|12
|6
|15.900
|109
|32
|43
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|483
|3:02'30.641
|17 Laps
|6 Laps
|11
|5
|15.824
|10
|33
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|457
|2:39'55.375
|43 Laps
|26 Laps
|7
|202
|Accident
|19
|15.409
|142
|34
|35
|Riley Herbst
|Toyota
|432
|2:39'17.174
|68 Laps
|25 Laps
|12
|Suspension
|3
|15.840
|11
|35
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|428
|2:23'26.722
|72 Laps
|4 Laps
|9
|Accident
|2
|15.469
|8
|36
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|402
|3:02'30.367
|98 Laps
|26 Laps
|12
|1
|15.860
|377
|37
|66
|Josh Bilicki
|Ford
|338
|2:04'53.760
|162 Laps
|64 Laps
|11
|Suspension
|16.029
|16
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