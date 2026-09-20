Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Bristol Night Race

Joey Logano is a 40-time race winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, passing Carson Hocevar and Ty Gibbs with about seven laps to go to win the Bristol Night Race.

It was a fairly clean race for the first two stages with only two natural yellows, but that changed dramatically in the final stage. The race ended with a total of ten cautions, and just 12 cars on the lead lap.

Logano led 93 laps en route to the victory, but Ryan Blaney led the most at 202...despite crashing out and finishing 33rd. There were 13 lead changes between just six drivers.

2026 NASCAR Cup Bristol Night Race race results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap 1 22 Joey Logano Ford 500 3:02'19.380 6 93 73 15.401 8 2 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 500 3:02'20.628 1.248 1.248 7 45 47 15.337 8 3 77 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 500 3:02'20.633 1.253 0.005 9 39 41 15.487 410 4 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 500 3:02'20.874 1.494 0.241 10 1 39 15.526 142 5 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 500 3:02'21.017 1.637 0.143 8 120 47 15.532 470 6 21 Josh Berry Ford 500 3:02'21.338 1.958 0.321 9 38 15.651 143 7 23 Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 500 3:02'22.038 2.658 0.700 9 36 15.435 141 8 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 500 3:02'22.366 2.986 0.328 9 37 15.512 10 9 24 William Byron Chevrolet 500 3:02'22.629 3.249 0.263 12 31 15.372 7 10 60 Ryan Preece Ford 500 3:02'23.085 3.705 0.456 11 27 15.716 11 11 2 Austin Cindric Ford 500 3:02'23.229 3.849 0.144 9 30 15.513 8 12 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 500 3:02'30.577 11.197 7.348 8 32 15.590 496 13 17 Chris Buescher Ford 499 3:02'24.867 1 Lap 1 Lap 7 25 15.560 143 14 7 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 498 3:02'24.121 2 Laps 1 Lap 9 23 15.788 408 15 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 498 3:02'24.529 2 Laps 0.408 7 24 15.646 12 16 4 Noah Gragson Ford 498 3:02'26.466 2 Laps 1.937 8 21 15.771 416 17 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 498 3:02'26.837 2 Laps 0.371 9 20 15.640 12 18 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 497 3:02'23.936 3 Laps 1 Lap 7 19 15.767 466 19 34 Todd Gilliland Ford 497 3:02'25.124 3 Laps 1.188 10 18 15.795 496 20 97 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 497 3:02'25.464 3 Laps 0.340 11 17 15.737 8 21 71 Michael McDowell Chevrolet 497 3:02'25.556 3 Laps 0.092 9 16 15.714 7 22 16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 497 3:02'26.699 3 Laps 1.143 10 15 15.769 11 23 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 497 3:02'27.665 3 Laps 0.966 9 14 15.760 9 24 88 Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 496 3:02'24.638 4 Laps 1 Lap 8 13 15.725 12 25 42 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 495 3:02'27.702 5 Laps 1 Lap 10 12 15.721 7 26 41 Cole Custer Chevrolet 495 3:02'27.851 5 Laps 0.149 9 11 15.738 7 27 19 Chase Briscoe Toyota 494 3:01'29.527 6 Laps 1 Lap 8 Suspension 10 15.581 472 28 38 Zane Smith Ford 494 3:02'27.406 6 Laps 57.879 11 9 15.907 150 29 33 Austin Hill Chevrolet 494 3:02'28.133 6 Laps 0.727 14 15.729 8 30 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 490 3:02'33.996 10 Laps 4 Laps 10 7 15.850 11 31 51 Cody Ware Chevrolet 489 3:02'28.810 11 Laps 1 Lap 12 6 15.900 109 32 43 Erik Jones Toyota 483 3:02'30.641 17 Laps 6 Laps 11 5 15.824 10 33 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 457 2:39'55.375 43 Laps 26 Laps 7 202 Accident 19 15.409 142 34 35 Riley Herbst Toyota 432 2:39'17.174 68 Laps 25 Laps 12 Suspension 3 15.840 11 35 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 428 2:23'26.722 72 Laps 4 Laps 9 Accident 2 15.469 8 36 10 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 402 3:02'30.367 98 Laps 26 Laps 12 1 15.860 377 37 66 Josh Bilicki Ford 338 2:04'53.760 162 Laps 64 Laps 11 Suspension 16.029 16



