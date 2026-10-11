Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Charlotte II
It was the second-closest finish in the history of Charlotte NASCAR Cup races, with Chase Briscoe narrowly defeating Christopher Bell
Chase Briscoe wins, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images
Chase Briscoe won Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, hanging on after getting door-slammed by teammate Christopher Bell at the exit of the final corner.
Briscoe took the win, just 0.029s clear of Bell in the closest finish of the 2026 Cup season, and the second-closest finish in the history of NASCAR Cup racing at Charlotte (2005 Coke 600 between Jimmie Johnson and Bobby Labonte remains No. 1 at 0.027s).
Ryan Blaney led the way for Ford in third, Josh Berry fourth, and Denny Hamlin fifth. Kyle Larson finished outside the top five for the first time during the entire Chase in sixth, but he still added a few points to his championship lead.
Shane van Gisbergen won at the Charlotte Roval one year ago this fall, but he wasn't too bad on the oval either with a seventh-place finish.
There were six cautions for 33 laps, and 11 lead changes between just five drivers. Larson led the most laps at 97, Bell led 93, Briscoe led 62, Wallace led 11, and Blaney led four.
There were four DNFs -- all due to accidents. However, 27 of the 39 starters ended the day on the lead lap after 400 miles of racing.
NASCAR Cup Charlotte II race results
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