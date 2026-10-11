Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Results
NASCAR Cup Charlotte II

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Charlotte II

It was the second-closest finish in the history of Charlotte NASCAR Cup races, with Chase Briscoe narrowly defeating Christopher Bell

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Chase Briscoe wins, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Briscoe wins, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

Chase Briscoe won Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, hanging on after getting door-slammed by teammate Christopher Bell at the exit of the final corner.

Briscoe took the win, just 0.029s clear of Bell in the closest finish of the 2026 Cup season, and the second-closest finish in the history of NASCAR Cup racing at Charlotte (2005 Coke 600 between Jimmie Johnson and Bobby Labonte remains No. 1 at 0.027s).

Ryan Blaney led the way for Ford in third, Josh Berry fourth, and Denny Hamlin fifth. Kyle Larson finished outside the top five for the first time during the entire Chase in sixth, but he still added a few points to his championship lead.

Shane van Gisbergen won at the Charlotte Roval one year ago this fall, but he wasn't too bad on the oval either with a seventh-place finish.

There were six cautions for 33 laps, and 11 lead changes between just five drivers. Larson led the most laps at 97, Bell led 93, Briscoe led 62, Wallace led 11, and Blaney led four.

There were four DNFs -- all due to accidents. However, 27 of the 39 starters ended the day on the lead lap after 400 miles of racing.

Read Also:

NASCAR Cup Charlotte II race results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap
1 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 267 2:52'11.466     7 62   68 29.453 174
2 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 267 2:52'11.495 0.029 0.029 8 93   53 29.429 174
3 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 267 2:52'16.366 4.900 4.871 9 4   44 29.549 124
4 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 267 2:52'17.226 5.760 0.860 8     36 29.825 174
5 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 267 2:52'17.350 5.884 0.124 8     40 29.629 212
6 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 267 2:52'21.599 10.133 4.249 8 97   49 29.369 2
7 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 267 2:52'24.490 13.024 2.891 8     30 30.201 213
8 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 267 2:52'28.266 16.800 3.776 8     41 29.625 2
9 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 267 2:52'31.735 20.269 3.469 9     28 30.072 174
10 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 267 2:52'31.985 20.519 0.250 12     29 30.056 174
11 67 USA Corey Heim Toyota 267 2:52'33.014 21.548 1.029 8       30.096 89
12 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 267 2:52'33.027 21.561 0.013 10     27 30.189 4
13 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 267 2:52'34.116 22.650 1.089 9     29 29.757 48
14 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 267 2:52'34.141 22.675 0.025 8     27 29.867 89
15 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 267 2:52'35.378 23.912 1.237 8     22 30.373 178
16 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 267 2:52'36.958 25.492 1.580 8     21 29.928 212
17 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 267 2:52'37.173 25.707 0.215 8     32 29.861 174
18 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 267 2:52'39.462 27.996 2.289 8     19 30.441 213
19 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 267 2:52'39.919 28.453 0.457 8     18 30.037 89
20 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 267 2:52'39.955 28.489 0.036 8     17 30.371 94
21 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 267 2:52'40.016 28.550 0.061 8     16 30.310 212
22 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 267 2:52'40.154 28.688 0.138 11     15 30.532 178
23 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 267 2:52'41.516 30.050 1.362 8     14 30.349 176
24 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 267 2:52'41.778 30.312 0.262 9     13 30.412 48
25 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 267 2:52'42.588 31.122 0.810 8     12 30.483 177
26 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 267 2:52'43.222 31.756 0.634 8     11 30.246 48
27 41 USA Cole Custer Chevrolet 267 2:52'43.331 31.865 0.109 8     10 30.308 175
28 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 266 2:52'13.159 1 Lap 1 Lap 9     9 30.457 124
29 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 266 2:52'15.216 1 Lap 2.057 11     8 30.533 125
30 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 266 2:52'15.239 1 Lap 0.023 8     7 30.665 89
31 51 USA Cody Ware Chevrolet 266 2:52'22.144 1 Lap 6.905 8     6 30.614 212
32 33 USA Austin Hill Chevrolet 265 2:52'37.646 2 Laps 1 Lap 14       30.613 89
33 44 USA BJ McLeod Chevrolet 264 2:52'25.422 3 Laps 1 Lap 9     4 30.716 124
34 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 259 2:52'15.886 8 Laps 5 Laps 11     3 30.064 48
35 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 259 2:52'33.427 8 Laps 17.541 12     2 30.512 206
36 66 USA Gray Gaulding Ford 201 2:15'06.751 66 Laps 58 Laps 7   Accident   30.914 123
37 23 USA Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 76 48'02.750 191 Laps 125 Laps 3 11 Accident 1 29.716 49
38 48 USA Alex Bowman Chevrolet 76 48'02.832 191 Laps 0.082 3   Accident 1 29.897 48
39 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 76 48'03.053 191 Laps 0.221 4   Accident 1 30.127 4

 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Chase Briscoe beats Christopher Bell by 0.029s in stunning NASCAR Cup photo finish
Next article Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Charlotte II

Top Comments
More from
Nick DeGroot

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Charlotte II

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Charlotte II

Chase Briscoe beats Christopher Bell by 0.029s in stunning NASCAR Cup photo finish

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
Chase Briscoe beats Christopher Bell by 0.029s in stunning NASCAR Cup photo finish

9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

Feature
NASCAR Cup
Feature
NASCAR Cup
9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks
More from
Chase Briscoe

Winners and losers from an intriguing NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
Winners and losers from an intriguing NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas

Chase Briscoe relieved to make up for falling short last week with win at Las Vegas

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
Chase Briscoe relieved to make up for falling short last week with win at Las Vegas

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Las Vegas II

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Las Vegas II
More from
Joe Gibbs Racing

Spire places Chris Gabehart on administrative leave; JGR claims proof of wrongdoing

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
Spire places Chris Gabehart on administrative leave; JGR claims proof of wrongdoing

Judge orders Joe Gibbs Racing, Spire to produce '25 and '26 setups

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
Judge orders Joe Gibbs Racing, Spire to produce '25 and '26 setups

Why mechanical failure hasn't eliminated Christopher Bell from The Chase

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
Why mechanical failure hasn't eliminated Christopher Bell from The Chase

Latest news

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Charlotte II

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Charlotte II

Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Fans can't get enough of Max Verstappen's floral race boots after Singapore win

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Charlotte II

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Charlotte II

Chase Briscoe beats Christopher Bell by 0.029s in stunning NASCAR Cup photo finish

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
Chase Briscoe beats Christopher Bell by 0.029s in stunning NASCAR Cup photo finish