Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Charlotte II

Chase Briscoe won Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, hanging on after getting door-slammed by teammate Christopher Bell at the exit of the final corner.

Briscoe took the win, just 0.029s clear of Bell in the closest finish of the 2026 Cup season, and the second-closest finish in the history of NASCAR Cup racing at Charlotte (2005 Coke 600 between Jimmie Johnson and Bobby Labonte remains No. 1 at 0.027s).

Ryan Blaney led the way for Ford in third, Josh Berry fourth, and Denny Hamlin fifth. Kyle Larson finished outside the top five for the first time during the entire Chase in sixth, but he still added a few points to his championship lead.

Shane van Gisbergen won at the Charlotte Roval one year ago this fall, but he wasn't too bad on the oval either with a seventh-place finish.

There were six cautions for 33 laps, and 11 lead changes between just five drivers. Larson led the most laps at 97, Bell led 93, Briscoe led 62, Wallace led 11, and Blaney led four.

There were four DNFs -- all due to accidents. However, 27 of the 39 starters ended the day on the lead lap after 400 miles of racing.

NASCAR Cup Charlotte II race results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap 1 19 Chase Briscoe Toyota 267 2:52'11.466 7 62 68 29.453 174 2 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 267 2:52'11.495 0.029 0.029 8 93 53 29.429 174 3 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 267 2:52'16.366 4.900 4.871 9 4 44 29.549 124 4 21 Josh Berry Ford 267 2:52'17.226 5.760 0.860 8 36 29.825 174 5 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 267 2:52'17.350 5.884 0.124 8 40 29.629 212 6 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 267 2:52'21.599 10.133 4.249 8 97 49 29.369 2 7 97 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 267 2:52'24.490 13.024 2.891 8 30 30.201 213 8 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 267 2:52'28.266 16.800 3.776 8 41 29.625 2 9 22 Joey Logano Ford 267 2:52'31.735 20.269 3.469 9 28 30.072 174 10 17 Chris Buescher Ford 267 2:52'31.985 20.519 0.250 12 29 30.056 174 11 67 Corey Heim Toyota 267 2:52'33.014 21.548 1.029 8 30.096 89 12 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 267 2:52'33.027 21.561 0.013 10 27 30.189 4 13 7 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 267 2:52'34.116 22.650 1.089 9 29 29.757 48 14 77 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 267 2:52'34.141 22.675 0.025 8 27 29.867 89 15 60 Ryan Preece Ford 267 2:52'35.378 23.912 1.237 8 22 30.373 178 16 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 267 2:52'36.958 25.492 1.580 8 21 29.928 212 17 2 Austin Cindric Ford 267 2:52'37.173 25.707 0.215 8 32 29.861 174 18 35 Riley Herbst Toyota 267 2:52'39.462 27.996 2.289 8 19 30.441 213 19 71 Michael McDowell Chevrolet 267 2:52'39.919 28.453 0.457 8 18 30.037 89 20 38 Zane Smith Ford 267 2:52'39.955 28.489 0.036 8 17 30.371 94 21 88 Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 267 2:52'40.016 28.550 0.061 8 16 30.310 212 22 34 Todd Gilliland Ford 267 2:52'40.154 28.688 0.138 11 15 30.532 178 23 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 267 2:52'41.516 30.050 1.362 8 14 30.349 176 24 43 Erik Jones Toyota 267 2:52'41.778 30.312 0.262 9 13 30.412 48 25 4 Noah Gragson Ford 267 2:52'42.588 31.122 0.810 8 12 30.483 177 26 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 267 2:52'43.222 31.756 0.634 8 11 30.246 48 27 41 Cole Custer Chevrolet 267 2:52'43.331 31.865 0.109 8 10 30.308 175 28 16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 266 2:52'13.159 1 Lap 1 Lap 9 9 30.457 124 29 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 266 2:52'15.216 1 Lap 2.057 11 8 30.533 125 30 10 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 266 2:52'15.239 1 Lap 0.023 8 7 30.665 89 31 51 Cody Ware Chevrolet 266 2:52'22.144 1 Lap 6.905 8 6 30.614 212 32 33 Austin Hill Chevrolet 265 2:52'37.646 2 Laps 1 Lap 14 30.613 89 33 44 BJ McLeod Chevrolet 264 2:52'25.422 3 Laps 1 Lap 9 4 30.716 124 34 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 259 2:52'15.886 8 Laps 5 Laps 11 3 30.064 48 35 42 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 259 2:52'33.427 8 Laps 17.541 12 2 30.512 206 36 66 Gray Gaulding Ford 201 2:15'06.751 66 Laps 58 Laps 7 Accident 30.914 123 37 23 Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 76 48'02.750 191 Laps 125 Laps 3 11 Accident 1 29.716 49 38 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 76 48'02.832 191 Laps 0.082 3 Accident 1 29.897 48 39 24 William Byron Chevrolet 76 48'03.053 191 Laps 0.221 4 Accident 1 30.127 4