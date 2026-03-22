Official race results: NASCAR Cup 2026 Darlington I

At Darlington Raceway, 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick earned his 12th career win and his fourth in the first six races of the 2026 NASCAR Cup season.

He was followed by Brad Keselowski in second, a driver who was hoping to end a two-year win drought, but had to settle for two stage wins and a runner-up finish. Ryan Blaney fought back from a loose wheel to finish third, Carson Hocevar led the way for Chevrolet in fourth, and Austin Cindric finished fifth.

At the checkered flag, 36 of the 37 starters were still running, with only Timmy Hill recording a DNF.

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2026 Goodyear 400 at Darlington full race results