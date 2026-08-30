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Results
NASCAR Cup Daytona II

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Daytona

Preece claimed a dramatic win, punching his ticket for the Chase as he overcame Shane van Gisbergen in the standings

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford wins under caution with Daniel Suarez second, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford wins under caution with Daniel Suarez second, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Michael Bush - Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ryan Preece only led five laps, but that was more than enough to completely change the complexion of his season. When the race-ending caution flag flew, he was just ahead of Daniel Suarez, earning his first-ever NASCAR Cup win in his 249th career start.

The win also vaulted him above Shane van Gisbergen in the championship standings, taking the 16th and final spot inside the Chase. SVG even earned his first-ever oval stage win, but it wasn't enough to stop Preece. 

Both stage winners finished poorly, as Van Gisbergen placed 28th and Ryan Blaney placed 33rd after a last-lap crash.

22 different drivers led at least one lap in the action-packed race, with Austin Hill leading the most laps at 27.

The race also went six laps beyond the scheduled distance, ending in overtime.

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2026 NASCAR Cup Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona race results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap
1 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 166 2:40'57.884     8 5   67 46.220 32
2 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 166 2:40'57.908 0.024 0.024 11     38 45.649 34
3 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 166 2:40'58.525 0.641 0.617 11 5   34 46.214 94
4 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 166 2:40'58.526 0.642 0.001 10     33 45.764 93
5 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 166 2:40'59.246 1.362 0.720 11 1   32 45.451 21
6 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 166 2:40'59.991 2.107 0.745 9 6   32 46.095 34
7 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 166 2:41'00.690 2.806 0.699 11     30 45.701 93
8 48 USA Alex Bowman Chevrolet 166 2:41'01.972 4.088 1.282 10     29 46.080 34
9 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 166 2:41'02.199 4.315 0.227 6 1   28 45.814 17
10 41 USA Cole Custer Chevrolet 166 2:41'02.200 4.316 0.001 10     27 45.800 74
11 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 166 2:41'02.328 4.444 0.128 13     26 45.841 84
12 35 USA Harrison Burton Toyota 166 2:41'04.733 6.849 2.405 5       46.167 93
13 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 166 2:41'04.734 6.850 0.001 9 10   34 46.205 32
14 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 166 2:41'04.780 6.896 0.046 6 10   23 45.969 32
15 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 166 2:41'07.748 9.864 2.968 10 2   24 46.113 34
16 67 USA Corey Heim Toyota 166 2:41'07.963 10.079 0.215 9       46.149 89
17 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 166 2:41'07.964 10.080 0.001 9     20 46.220 31
18 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 166 2:41'13.812 15.928 5.848 6 2   27 46.051 34
19 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 166 2:41'14.213 16.329 0.401 5 8   24 45.985 30
20 23 USA Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 166 2:41'15.355 17.471 1.142 7     21 45.971 83
21 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 166 2:41'16.027 18.143 0.672 8     16 45.880 32
22 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 166 2:41'16.230 18.346 0.203 11 14   22 46.182 93
23 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 166 2:41'16.612 18.728 0.382 11 19   16 45.859 32
24 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 166 2:41'17.051 19.167 0.439 11 12   13 46.171 34
25 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 166 2:41'17.052 19.168 0.001 12     12 45.942 89
26 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 166 2:41'18.442 20.558 1.390 8     12 45.353 21
27 33 USA Austin Hill Chevrolet 166 2:41'18.903 21.019 0.461 8 27     46.171 93
28 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 166 2:41'22.759 24.875 3.856 10 6   19 46.166 93
29 78 USA Daniel Dye Chevrolet 166 2:41'57.848 59.964 35.089 8       45.870 134
30 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 166 2:42'10.807 1'12.923 12.959 8     7 45.945 14
31 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 166 2:42'19.149 1'21.265 8.342 10 2   16 46.245 32
32 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 165 2:40'10.066 1 Lap 1 Lap 6 15 Accident 13 45.690 32
33 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 165 2:40'10.306 1 Lap 0.240 5 5 Accident 14 46.102 11
34 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 165 2:40'11.025 1 Lap 0.719 6 1 Accident 12 46.276 34
35 51 USA Cody Ware Chevrolet 165 2:40'11.187 1 Lap 0.162 7 8 Accident 2 46.102 85
36 44 USA Joey Gase Chevrolet 165 2:41'21.571 1 Lap 1'10.384 11       45.866 133
37 62 USA Casey Mears Chevrolet 165 2:41'23.296 1 Lap 1.725 10     1 45.925 21
38 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 154 2:18'54.479 12 Laps 11 Laps 6 1 Accident 1 45.450 14
39 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 154 2:18'54.952 12 Laps 0.473 5   Accident 8 46.024 34
40 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 151 2:41'31.463 15 Laps 3 Laps 12 6   1 45.981 119

 

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