Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Daytona

Ryan Preece only led five laps, but that was more than enough to completely change the complexion of his season. When the race-ending caution flag flew, he was just ahead of Daniel Suarez, earning his first-ever NASCAR Cup win in his 249th career start.

The win also vaulted him above Shane van Gisbergen in the championship standings, taking the 16th and final spot inside the Chase. SVG even earned his first-ever oval stage win, but it wasn't enough to stop Preece.

Both stage winners finished poorly, as Van Gisbergen placed 28th and Ryan Blaney placed 33rd after a last-lap crash.

22 different drivers led at least one lap in the action-packed race, with Austin Hill leading the most laps at 27.

The race also went six laps beyond the scheduled distance, ending in overtime.

2026 NASCAR Cup Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona race results