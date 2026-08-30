Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Daytona
Preece claimed a dramatic win, punching his ticket for the Chase as he overcame Shane van Gisbergen in the standings
Ryan Preece, No. 60 RFK Racing Ford wins under caution with Daniel Suarez second, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Michael Bush - Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Ryan Preece only led five laps, but that was more than enough to completely change the complexion of his season. When the race-ending caution flag flew, he was just ahead of Daniel Suarez, earning his first-ever NASCAR Cup win in his 249th career start.
The win also vaulted him above Shane van Gisbergen in the championship standings, taking the 16th and final spot inside the Chase. SVG even earned his first-ever oval stage win, but it wasn't enough to stop Preece.
Both stage winners finished poorly, as Van Gisbergen placed 28th and Ryan Blaney placed 33rd after a last-lap crash.
22 different drivers led at least one lap in the action-packed race, with Austin Hill leading the most laps at 27.
The race also went six laps beyond the scheduled distance, ending in overtime.
2026 NASCAR Cup Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona race results
|cla
|#
|driver
|manufacturer
|laps
|time
|gap
|int
|pits
|laps led
|retirement
|pts
|best time
|best lap
|1
|60
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|166
|2:40'57.884
|8
|5
|67
|46.220
|32
|2
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|166
|2:40'57.908
|0.024
|0.024
|11
|38
|45.649
|34
|3
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|166
|2:40'58.525
|0.641
|0.617
|11
|5
|34
|46.214
|94
|4
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Chevrolet
|166
|2:40'58.526
|0.642
|0.001
|10
|33
|45.764
|93
|5
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Chevrolet
|166
|2:40'59.246
|1.362
|0.720
|11
|1
|32
|45.451
|21
|6
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|166
|2:40'59.991
|2.107
|0.745
|9
|6
|32
|46.095
|34
|7
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|166
|2:41'00.690
|2.806
|0.699
|11
|30
|45.701
|93
|8
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|166
|2:41'01.972
|4.088
|1.282
|10
|29
|46.080
|34
|9
|21
|Josh Berry
|Ford
|166
|2:41'02.199
|4.315
|0.227
|6
|1
|28
|45.814
|17
|10
|41
|Cole Custer
|Chevrolet
|166
|2:41'02.200
|4.316
|0.001
|10
|27
|45.800
|74
|11
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|166
|2:41'02.328
|4.444
|0.128
|13
|26
|45.841
|84
|12
|35
|Harrison Burton
|Toyota
|166
|2:41'04.733
|6.849
|2.405
|5
|46.167
|93
|13
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Toyota
|166
|2:41'04.734
|6.850
|0.001
|9
|10
|34
|46.205
|32
|14
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|166
|2:41'04.780
|6.896
|0.046
|6
|10
|23
|45.969
|32
|15
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|166
|2:41'07.748
|9.864
|2.968
|10
|2
|24
|46.113
|34
|16
|67
|Corey Heim
|Toyota
|166
|2:41'07.963
|10.079
|0.215
|9
|46.149
|89
|17
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|166
|2:41'07.964
|10.080
|0.001
|9
|20
|46.220
|31
|18
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|166
|2:41'13.812
|15.928
|5.848
|6
|2
|27
|46.051
|34
|19
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|166
|2:41'14.213
|16.329
|0.401
|5
|8
|24
|45.985
|30
|20
|23
|Darrell Wallace Jr
|Toyota
|166
|2:41'15.355
|17.471
|1.142
|7
|21
|45.971
|83
|21
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|166
|2:41'16.027
|18.143
|0.672
|8
|16
|45.880
|32
|22
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|166
|2:41'16.230
|18.346
|0.203
|11
|14
|22
|46.182
|93
|23
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|166
|2:41'16.612
|18.728
|0.382
|11
|19
|16
|45.859
|32
|24
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|166
|2:41'17.051
|19.167
|0.439
|11
|12
|13
|46.171
|34
|25
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Chevrolet
|166
|2:41'17.052
|19.168
|0.001
|12
|12
|45.942
|89
|26
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Ford
|166
|2:41'18.442
|20.558
|1.390
|8
|12
|45.353
|21
|27
|33
|Austin Hill
|Chevrolet
|166
|2:41'18.903
|21.019
|0.461
|8
|27
|46.171
|93
|28
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chevrolet
|166
|2:41'22.759
|24.875
|3.856
|10
|6
|19
|46.166
|93
|29
|78
|Daniel Dye
|Chevrolet
|166
|2:41'57.848
|59.964
|35.089
|8
|45.870
|134
|30
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|166
|2:42'10.807
|1'12.923
|12.959
|8
|7
|45.945
|14
|31
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|166
|2:42'19.149
|1'21.265
|8.342
|10
|2
|16
|46.245
|32
|32
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|165
|2:40'10.066
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|6
|15
|Accident
|13
|45.690
|32
|33
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|165
|2:40'10.306
|1 Lap
|0.240
|5
|5
|Accident
|14
|46.102
|11
|34
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|165
|2:40'11.025
|1 Lap
|0.719
|6
|1
|Accident
|12
|46.276
|34
|35
|51
|Cody Ware
|Chevrolet
|165
|2:40'11.187
|1 Lap
|0.162
|7
|8
|Accident
|2
|46.102
|85
|36
|44
|Joey Gase
|Chevrolet
|165
|2:41'21.571
|1 Lap
|1'10.384
|11
|45.866
|133
|37
|62
|Casey Mears
|Chevrolet
|165
|2:41'23.296
|1 Lap
|1.725
|10
|1
|45.925
|21
|38
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|154
|2:18'54.479
|12 Laps
|11 Laps
|6
|1
|Accident
|1
|45.450
|14
|39
|43
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|154
|2:18'54.952
|12 Laps
|0.473
|5
|Accident
|8
|46.024
|34
|40
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|151
|2:41'31.463
|15 Laps
|3 Laps
|12
|6
|1
|45.981
|119
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