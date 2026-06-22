Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup in San Diego

Making his 13th career NASCAR Cup start, Corey Heim took the lead from Tyler Reddick in the closing laps and became the sport's newest first-time winner. While he is going full-time in 2027, he is currently part-time in the Cup Series, driving a fourth open entry for 23XI Racing.

He won the race by 10.3 seconds, followed by teammate Bubba Wallace in second, and Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson in third.

29 cars finished on the lead lap, and there were six DNFs, including pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen, who was eliminated in a Lap 32 restart pileup.

The race featured seven cautions, and 20 lead changes between 13 different drivers. Ryan Blaney won Stage 1, while Ryan Preece won Stage 2 in the strategy-driven race.

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NASCAR Cup San Diego race results