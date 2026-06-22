Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup in San Diego
Corey Heim became the 209th different driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, leading a 23XI Racing 1-2 finish
23XI Racing celebrates Corey Heim win
Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images
Making his 13th career NASCAR Cup start, Corey Heim took the lead from Tyler Reddick in the closing laps and became the sport's newest first-time winner. While he is going full-time in 2027, he is currently part-time in the Cup Series, driving a fourth open entry for 23XI Racing.
He won the race by 10.3 seconds, followed by teammate Bubba Wallace in second, and Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson in third.
29 cars finished on the lead lap, and there were six DNFs, including pole-sitter Shane van Gisbergen, who was eliminated in a Lap 32 restart pileup.
The race featured seven cautions, and 20 lead changes between 13 different drivers. Ryan Blaney won Stage 1, while Ryan Preece won Stage 2 in the strategy-driven race.
NASCAR Cup San Diego race results
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|1
|
C. Heim23XI Racing
|67
|Toyota
|75
|
3:36'49.275
|6
|2
|B. Wallace23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|75
|
+10.365
3:36'59.640
|10.365
|10
|35
|3
|K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|75
|
+10.689
3:36'59.964
|0.324
|7
|42
|4
|Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|75
|
+17.114
3:37'06.389
|6.425
|7
|33
|5
|A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|75
|
+17.623
3:37'06.898
|0.509
|8
|45
|6
|C. BuescherRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|75
|
+17.880
3:37'07.155
|0.257
|7
|39
|7
|R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|75
|
+18.431
3:37'07.706
|0.551
|7
|33
|8
|R. Herbst23XI Racing
|35
|Toyota
|75
|
+19.236
3:37'08.511
|0.805
|6
|38
|9
|R. BlaneyTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|75
|
+19.556
3:37'08.831
|0.320
|8
|44
|10
|M. McDowellSpire Motorsports
|71
|Chevrolet
|75
|
+24.135
3:37'13.410
|4.579
|7
|27
|11
|R. PreeceRFK Racing
|60
|Ford
|75
|
+26.079
3:37'15.354
|1.944
|7
|45
|12
|C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|75
|
+27.364
3:37'16.639
|1.285
|8
|25
|13
|D. SuarezSpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|75
|
+29.151
3:37'18.426
|1.787
|9
|28
|14
|D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|75
|
+29.920
3:37'19.195
|0.769
|7
|23
|15
|T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|75
|
+32.243
3:37'21.518
|2.323
|8
|29
|16
|J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Toyota
|75
|
+32.924
3:37'22.199
|0.681
|7
|21
|17
|C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|75
|
+34.521
3:37'23.796
|1.597
|7
|20
|18
|J. LoganoTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|75
|
+37.607
3:37'26.882
|3.086
|7
|23
|19
|C. HocevarSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|75
|
+39.224
3:37'28.499
|1.617
|6
|27
|20
|E. JonesLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Toyota
|75
|
+43.624
3:37'32.899
|4.400
|8
|17
|21
|T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|75
|
+45.737
3:37'35.012
|2.113
|8
|23
|22
|A. CindricTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|75
|
+46.411
3:37'35.686
|0.674
|9
|15
|23
|C. WareRick Ware Racing
|51
|Chevrolet
|75
|
+50.422
3:37'39.697
|4.011
|8
|14
|24
|A. DillonRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|75
|
+54.229
3:37'43.504
|3.807
|7
|13
|25
|T. Reddick23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|75
|
+1'11.907
3:38'01.182
|17.678
|9
|12
|26
|A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|75
|
+1'16.327
3:38'05.602
|4.420
|8
|11
|27
|K. MagnussenTrackHouse Racing
|91
|Chevrolet
|75
|
+1'18.006
3:38'07.281
|1.679
|7
|11
|28
|J. JohnsonLegacy Motor Club
|84
|Toyota
|75
|
+1'39.930
3:38'29.205
|21.924
|10
|9
|29
|
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|75
|
+1'54.299
3:38'43.574
|14.369
|9
|8
|30
|T. DillonKaulig Racing
|10
|Chevrolet
|74
|
+1 Lap
3:38'06.433
|1 Lap
|9
|7
|31
|C. CusterHaas Factory Team
|41
|Chevrolet
|72
|
+3 Laps
3:37'47.841
|2 Laps
|8
|6
|32
|W. ByronHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|68
|
+7 Laps
3:37'53.370
|4 Laps
|9
|6
|33
|R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports
|47
|Chevrolet
|59
|
+16 Laps
2:54'19.288
|9 Laps
|8
|4
|34
|B. KeselowskiRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|59
|
+16 Laps
3:39'01.101
|44'41.813
|13
|3
|35
|N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports
|4
|Ford
|37
|
+38 Laps
1:53'11.104
|22 Laps
|6
|2
|36
|A. HillRichard Childress Racing
|33
|Chevrolet
|31
|
+44 Laps
1:32'31.764
|6 Laps
|4
|37
|
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
|88
|Chevrolet
|31
|
+44 Laps
1:32'31.799
|0.035
|15
|3
|38
|S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing
|97
|Chevrolet
|31
|
+44 Laps
1:32'31.826
|0.027
|15
|1
|39
|C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|28
|
+47 Laps
1:21'48.499
|3 Laps
|4
|1
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