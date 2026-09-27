Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Kansas II

Kyle Larson led 235 of 267 laps at Kansas Speedway, breaking the track record for laps led on his way to securing max points and the 34th victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Larson set the fastest lap of the race on Lap 2 with a 30.076s lap, and swept both stages.

He passed Chase Briscoe for the lead with seven laps to go after a great battle, and won over Austin Cindric with a margin of victory of just 0.565s.

Larson was one of just seven drivers to lead laps at Kansas. As we said, Larson lead 235, while Briscoe led 23, Ryan Blaney led four, Denny Hamlin led two, and each of the following drivers led a single lap: Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain, and Connor Zilisch.

35 of 36 starters finished the race, with Noah Gragson being the only DNF after suffering a major engine failure. 20 drivers ended the race on the lead lap, with Joey Logano last among them after cutting a tire in the closing laps.

2026 NASCAR Cup Kansas II race results

Watch: Complete Kansas domination! Larson earns max points day