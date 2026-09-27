Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Kansas II
Larson looked unstoppable for much of Sunday's 400-mile Cup race at Kansas Speedway
Kyle Larson wins, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images
Kyle Larson led 235 of 267 laps at Kansas Speedway, breaking the track record for laps led on his way to securing max points and the 34th victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career.
Larson set the fastest lap of the race on Lap 2 with a 30.076s lap, and swept both stages.
He passed Chase Briscoe for the lead with seven laps to go after a great battle, and won over Austin Cindric with a margin of victory of just 0.565s.
Larson was one of just seven drivers to lead laps at Kansas. As we said, Larson lead 235, while Briscoe led 23, Ryan Blaney led four, Denny Hamlin led two, and each of the following drivers led a single lap: Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain, and Connor Zilisch.
35 of 36 starters finished the race, with Noah Gragson being the only DNF after suffering a major engine failure. 20 drivers ended the race on the lead lap, with Joey Logano last among them after cutting a tire in the closing laps.
2026 NASCAR Cup Kansas II race results
|cla
|#
|driver
|manufacturer
|laps
|time
|gap
|int
|pits
|laps led
|retirement
|pts
|best time
|best lap
|1
|5
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|267
|2:52'40.706
|7
|235
|76
|30.076
|2
|2
|2
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|267
|2:52'41.271
|0.565
|0.565
|8
|1
|52
|30.211
|129
|3
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|267
|2:52'43.097
|2.391
|1.826
|8
|2
|51
|30.378
|130
|4
|19
|Chase Briscoe
|Toyota
|267
|2:52'43.134
|2.428
|0.037
|8
|23
|40
|30.248
|173
|5
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|267
|2:52'43.261
|2.555
|0.127
|8
|4
|37
|30.759
|88
|6
|20
|Christopher Bell
|Toyota
|267
|2:52'43.675
|2.969
|0.414
|8
|43
|30.245
|2
|7
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|267
|2:52'44.416
|3.710
|0.741
|8
|39
|30.353
|173
|8
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|267
|2:52'53.487
|12.781
|9.071
|8
|32
|30.615
|88
|9
|23
|Darrell Wallace Jr
|Toyota
|267
|2:52'55.162
|14.456
|1.675
|11
|28
|30.669
|2
|10
|60
|Ryan Preece
|Ford
|267
|2:52'58.565
|17.859
|3.403
|8
|27
|30.829
|42
|11
|45
|Tyler Reddick
|Toyota
|267
|2:53'00.272
|19.566
|1.707
|8
|26
|30.570
|173
|12
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|267
|2:53'00.448
|19.742
|0.176
|8
|26
|30.846
|89
|13
|42
|John Hunter Nemechek
|Toyota
|267
|2:53'02.183
|21.477
|1.735
|8
|24
|31.277
|222
|14
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|Chevrolet
|267
|2:53'03.918
|23.212
|1.735
|8
|23
|30.793
|173
|15
|1
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|267
|2:53'03.992
|23.286
|0.074
|8
|1
|22
|30.971
|222
|16
|43
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|267
|2:53'06.589
|25.883
|2.597
|10
|21
|31.072
|129
|17
|54
|Ty Gibbs
|Toyota
|267
|2:53'08.456
|27.750
|1.867
|8
|24
|30.753
|129
|18
|48
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|267
|2:53'08.880
|28.174
|0.424
|8
|19
|31.228
|130
|19
|34
|Todd Gilliland
|Ford
|267
|2:53'10.786
|30.080
|1.906
|8
|18
|31.113
|130
|20
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|267
|2:53'11.368
|30.662
|0.582
|8
|25
|30.301
|2
|21
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|266
|2:52'42.310
|1 Lap
|1 Lap
|8
|16
|31.089
|2
|22
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|266
|2:52'42.843
|1 Lap
|0.533
|10
|15
|31.169
|220
|23
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Ford
|266
|2:52'46.860
|1 Lap
|4.017
|8
|14
|30.884
|89
|24
|97
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Chevrolet
|266
|2:52'47.713
|1 Lap
|0.853
|8
|13
|30.951
|130
|25
|35
|Riley Herbst
|Toyota
|266
|2:52'50.241
|1 Lap
|2.528
|9
|12
|31.192
|222
|26
|33
|Austin Hill
|Chevrolet
|266
|2:52'50.482
|1 Lap
|0.241
|8
|31.338
|222
|27
|71
|Michael McDowell
|Chevrolet
|266
|2:52'54.327
|1 Lap
|3.845
|9
|10
|31.113
|42
|28
|10
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|266
|2:52'54.769
|1 Lap
|0.442
|9
|9
|30.978
|221
|29
|88
|Connor Zilisch
|Chevrolet
|266
|2:52'55.367
|1 Lap
|0.598
|9
|1
|8
|31.276
|220
|30
|41
|Cole Custer
|Chevrolet
|266
|2:52'55.863
|1 Lap
|0.496
|9
|7
|31.292
|218
|31
|38
|Zane Smith
|Ford
|266
|2:52'56.291
|1 Lap
|0.428
|12
|6
|31.210
|88
|32
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Chevrolet
|266
|2:53'03.581
|1 Lap
|7.290
|8
|5
|31.090
|222
|33
|77
|Carson Hocevar
|Chevrolet
|264
|2:52'50.951
|3 Laps
|2 Laps
|10
|11
|30.465
|42
|34
|51
|Cody Ware
|Chevrolet
|262
|2:52'52.259
|5 Laps
|2 Laps
|8
|3
|31.282
|216
|35
|21
|Josh Berry
|Ford
|257
|2:52'51.362
|10 Laps
|5 Laps
|11
|2
|30.699
|3
|36
|4
|Noah Gragson
|Ford
|112
|1:09'47.472
|155 Laps
|145 Laps
|5
|Engine
|1
|31.200
|89
Watch: Complete Kansas domination! Larson earns max points day
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