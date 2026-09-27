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Results
NASCAR Cup Kansas II

Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup Kansas II

Larson looked unstoppable for much of Sunday's 400-mile Cup race at Kansas Speedway

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Kyle Larson wins, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Larson wins, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

Kyle Larson led 235 of 267 laps at Kansas Speedway, breaking the track record for laps led on his way to securing max points and the 34th victory of his NASCAR Cup Series career.

Larson set the fastest lap of the race on Lap 2 with a 30.076s lap, and swept both stages.

He passed Chase Briscoe for the lead with seven laps to go after a great battle, and won over Austin Cindric with a margin of victory of just 0.565s.

Larson was one of just seven drivers to lead laps at Kansas. As we said, Larson lead 235, while Briscoe led 23, Ryan Blaney led four, Denny Hamlin led two, and each of the following drivers led a single lap: Austin Cindric, Ross Chastain, and Connor Zilisch

35 of 36 starters finished the race, with Noah Gragson being the only DNF after suffering a major engine failure. 20 drivers ended the race on the lead lap, with Joey Logano last among them after cutting a tire in the closing laps.

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2026 NASCAR Cup Kansas II race results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement pts best time best lap
1 5 USA Kyle Larson Chevrolet 267 2:52'40.706     7 235   76 30.076 2
2 2 USA Austin Cindric Ford 267 2:52'41.271 0.565 0.565 8 1   52 30.211 129
3 11 USA Denny Hamlin Toyota 267 2:52'43.097 2.391 1.826 8 2   51 30.378 130
4 19 USA Chase Briscoe Toyota 267 2:52'43.134 2.428 0.037 8 23   40 30.248 173
5 12 USA Ryan Blaney Ford 267 2:52'43.261 2.555 0.127 8 4   37 30.759 88
6 20 USA Christopher Bell Toyota 267 2:52'43.675 2.969 0.414 8     43 30.245 2
7 24 USA William Byron Chevrolet 267 2:52'44.416 3.710 0.741 8     39 30.353 173
8 9 USA Chase Elliott Chevrolet 267 2:52'53.487 12.781 9.071 8     32 30.615 88
9 23 USA Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 267 2:52'55.162 14.456 1.675 11     28 30.669 2
10 60 USA Ryan Preece Ford 267 2:52'58.565 17.859 3.403 8     27 30.829 42
11 45 USA Tyler Reddick Toyota 267 2:53'00.272 19.566 1.707 8     26 30.570 173
12 6 USA Brad Keselowski Ford 267 2:53'00.448 19.742 0.176 8     26 30.846 89
13 42 USA John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 267 2:53'02.183 21.477 1.735 8     24 31.277 222
14 7 MEX Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 267 2:53'03.918 23.212 1.735 8     23 30.793 173
15 1 USA Ross Chastain Chevrolet 267 2:53'03.992 23.286 0.074 8 1   22 30.971 222
16 43 USA Erik Jones Toyota 267 2:53'06.589 25.883 2.597 10     21 31.072 129
17 54 USA Ty Gibbs Toyota 267 2:53'08.456 27.750 1.867 8     24 30.753 129
18 48 USA Alex Bowman Chevrolet 267 2:53'08.880 28.174 0.424 8     19 31.228 130
19 34 USA Todd Gilliland Ford 267 2:53'10.786 30.080 1.906 8     18 31.113 130
20 22 USA Joey Logano Ford 267 2:53'11.368 30.662 0.582 8     25 30.301 2
21 3 USA Austin Dillon Chevrolet 266 2:52'42.310 1 Lap 1 Lap 8     16 31.089 2
22 16 USA AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 266 2:52'42.843 1 Lap 0.533 10     15 31.169 220
23 17 USA Chris Buescher Ford 266 2:52'46.860 1 Lap 4.017 8     14 30.884 89
24 97 NZL Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 266 2:52'47.713 1 Lap 0.853 8     13 30.951 130
25 35 USA Riley Herbst Toyota 266 2:52'50.241 1 Lap 2.528 9     12 31.192 222
26 33 USA Austin Hill Chevrolet 266 2:52'50.482 1 Lap 0.241 8       31.338 222
27 71 USA Michael McDowell Chevrolet 266 2:52'54.327 1 Lap 3.845 9     10 31.113 42
28 10 USA Ty Dillon Chevrolet 266 2:52'54.769 1 Lap 0.442 9     9 30.978 221
29 88 USA Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 266 2:52'55.367 1 Lap 0.598 9 1   8 31.276 220
30 41 USA Cole Custer Chevrolet 266 2:52'55.863 1 Lap 0.496 9     7 31.292 218
31 38 USA Zane Smith Ford 266 2:52'56.291 1 Lap 0.428 12     6 31.210 88
32 47 USA Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 266 2:53'03.581 1 Lap 7.290 8     5 31.090 222
33 77 USA Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 264 2:52'50.951 3 Laps 2 Laps 10     11 30.465 42
34 51 USA Cody Ware Chevrolet 262 2:52'52.259 5 Laps 2 Laps 8     3 31.282 216
35 21 USA Josh Berry Ford 257 2:52'51.362 10 Laps 5 Laps 11     2 30.699 3
36 4 USA Noah Gragson Ford 112 1:09'47.472 155 Laps 145 Laps 5   Engine 1 31.200 89

Watch: Complete Kansas domination! Larson earns max points day

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